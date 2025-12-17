Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Court allows Trump’s DC National Guard deployment as legal challenges continue

Devin Pavlou
An appeals court ruled Wednesday that the deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., can continue.
Image credit: Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Summary

National Guard deployment

The Trump administration's deployment of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., and other cities has faced multiple legal challenges.

Court ruling

A unanimous ruling by a federal appeals court allows the deployment to continue in Washington. Judges said the president appears likely to prevail due to D.C.’s unique status as a federal district.

Scale of deployments

Nearly 3,200 troops are currently deployed in Washington, including the D.C. National Guard and additional units from 11 Republican-led states.

Full story

The Trump administration won another legal fight when an appeals court ruled Wednesday that the deployment of National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., can continue. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit will continue considering the merits of a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s deployment. 

The unanimous decision was issued in one of several lawsuits over National Guard deployments. President Donald Trump has ordered the Guard to at least six cities — in most cases, despite the opposition of local leaders — since he began his second term.

What did the judges say?

The three-judge appellate panel said the administration appeared likely to win in this case because of Washington’s unique legal status. 

“Because the District of Columbia is a federal district created by Congress, rather than a constitutionally sovereign entity like the 50 states, the defendants appear on this early record likely to prevail on the merits of their argument that the president possesses a unique power within the District — the seat of the federal government — to mobilize the Guard,” the panel wrote.

The judges said Washington’s laws appeared to afford Trump unusual flexibility to deploy the District of Columbia National Guard. The judges noted that temporarily blocking the deployment would cause logistical disruptions if the court later found it lawful. 

“The President’s order implicates a strong and distinctive interest in the protection of federal governmental functions and property within the Nation’s capital,” the judges wrote. 

A lower court previously ordered the administration to remove National Guard troops from the city.

The D.C. attorney general’s office challenged the National Guard’s presence, telling the court that federal officials had trained National Guard troops how to handcuff and detain residents and how to execute search warrants. The office said this violated the city’s laws prohibiting the military from playing a direct role in law enforcement outside extraordinary circumstances.

D.C. officials also argued that city laws allowed the president to call out the National Guard only during “tumult, riot, mob” or other forms of organized violence. Attorneys said these conditions were never met.

Finally, the lawsuit said the presence of armed troops from states was unlawful, according to The New York Times. 

How many troops are in Washington?

National Guard troops will carry weapons in D.C. under Trump’s crackdown, despite opposition from city officials.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

According to The Times, because of Washington’s unique status, the White House was able to keep a much larger and more ubiquitous force in place despite legal setbacks. 

In addition to the about 900 members of the D.C. National Guard who were initially deployed, Trump has also brought in an additional Guard unit made up of soldiers from 11 Republican-led states, including Georgia, Ohio and West Virginia.

Trump brought in even more troops after two National Guard service members from West Virginia were shot, one of them fatally. The Times reported that nearly 3,200 troops are deployed in the city.
The latest ruling allows them to remain on duty in Washington until late February.

Where has the National Guard deployed? 

As part of a crime-fighting initiative and to quell protests against his immigration policies, Trump has sent troops into at least five other cities this year.

In June, Trump deployed at least 4,000 National Guard and 700 Marines to Los Angeles following protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in immigrant communities. The administration reassigned about 150 to support the state’s wildfire response in July. However, by September, troops had left the city after a series of legal fights. 

National Guard troops deployed to Memphis, Tennessee, in September after Trump ordered the creation of the Memphis Safe Task Force. By October, residents began seeing troops conducting visible patrols alongside local law enforcement. While the deployment remains active, several courts are hearing challenges against it.

Large protests erupted after the Trump administration announced it would deploy troops to Portland, Oregon. Although a federal appeals court sided with the White House, a full deployment never happened. However, 200 Oregon National Guard members are on standby near Portland. 

In October, Trump authorized the deployment of 300 Illinois National Guard troops to Chicago. This deployment sparked several court battles, and a federal appeals court blocked the deployment by mid-October. The court found that the White House had overstated its justification for needing troops, explicitly rejecting the claims of “rebellions” in the city.

Most recently, the federal government deployed troops to New Orleans in an attempt to crack down on illegal immigration. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, a Republican, requested 1,000 troops in September, saying crime had overwhelmed local law enforcement. These troops are expected to stay in the city until Mardi Gras 2026, or late February.



Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A federal appeals court ruling allows the continued National Guard deployment in Washington, D.C., highlighting debates over presidential authority, local autonomy and the use of military forces in domestic roles during ongoing legal challenges and heightened security concerns.

Presidential authority

The court decision addresses the scope of the president's unique power to deploy the National Guard in the federal district, raising questions about executive powers under special circumstances.

Local versus federal control

The dispute underscores persistent tensions between Washington, D.C.'s local officials and federal authority, particularly regarding who can direct policing and manage security in the city.

Domestic military deployment

Ongoing National Guard presence and the context of violent incidents have intensified discussions over the legal and practical limits of using military forces for public safety within U.S. borders.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 35 media outlets

Community reaction

Local officials, particularly D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, have publicly opposed the deployment and pursued legal action. The ambush and fatal shooting of two National Guard members brought public attention and concern over the troops' safety.

Context corner

Presidents have authority over the D.C. National Guard, unlike state governors, since D.C. is a federal district. This unique relationship often prompts legal ambiguities and debates over local versus federal law enforcement roles.

Policy impact

The continued presence of the National Guard directly impacts D.C. residents, law enforcement dynamics and the daily lives of deployed troops, as well as legal interpretations of presidential power in the capital.

Sources

  1. The New York Times
  2. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the court's decision as merely "letting" or "allowing" the National Guard to stay "for now," emphasizing the temporary nature and ongoing legal scrutiny of the deployment.
  • Right-Leaning coverage de-emphasizes the temporary aspect, focusing on the continuation.
  • While all agree on the court's ruling to stay a lower order, these divergent portrayals reveal ideological differences in framing executive authority and judicial processes.
  • Media outlets in the center highlight the bipartisan judicial panel, noting an Obama-appointed judge joined Trump appointees to "give president a win," and details the D.C. government's home-rule arguments, contrasting them with other efforts "smacked down.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the right to provide a bias comparison.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

66 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that National Guard troops can remain in Washington, D.C., while legal challenges continue, pausing a lower court's order to remove them.
  • A three-judge panel stated that the Trump administration may likely prevail in its argument regarding the deployment of the National Guard in D.C., a federal district.
  • D.C. attorney General Brian Schwalb criticized the normalization of military troops in domestic law enforcement, arguing that it illegally intrudes on local authority.
  • Judges noted that ending the deployment could disrupt the lives of thousands of service members and protect federal functions in the capital.

Key points from the Center

  • A three-judge appeals panel on Wednesday stayed Judge Jia Cobb's Nov. 20 order, allowing the Guard to remain while the appeal proceeds.
  • Judge Jia Cobb ruled the deployment intruded on the District of Columbia’s authority, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. circuit said President Donald Trump may prevail on his unique power claim.
  • Since August, the Guard has been stationed in Washington, and within a month more than 2,300 National Guard troops from eight states and the District patrolled under the Secretary of the Army's command.
  • The ruling noted the court cited "disruption to the lives of thousands of service members" and the president’s interest in protecting federal governmental functions and property.
  • The appeal remains active, as federal appeals judges allowed the National Guard to stay in Washington, D.C., while judges continue reviewing the deployment legality, The Associated Press and FOX 5 report.

Key points from the Right

  • A federal appeals court ruled that the National Guard deployment in Washington D.C. can continue for now, staying a lower court's ruling that ordered an end to the troops' presence.
  • The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit stated that Donald Trump may prevail in his argument that the president possesses a unique power to mobilize the Guard in Washington.
  • The ruling stated that the district has not identified any ongoing injury to its statutory interests, indicating a strong case for the administration's appeal.
  • D.C.'s Attorney General Brian Schwalb argued that the Guard's presence violated the Posse Comitatus Act, which prevents the military from performing domestic law enforcement duties.

Other (sources without bias rating):

