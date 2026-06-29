Court expands presidential power over independent agencies — but not the Fed

Eva Fedderly
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The Supreme Court overturned nine decades of precedent curbing executive power when it ruled Monday that President Donald Trump can fire Rebecca Slaughter from the Federal Trade Commission, paving the way for other presidents to terminate employees of independent agencies and commissions. 

However, the court carved out an exemption — at least for now — for the Federal Reserve, blocking Trump’s attempt to fire Lisa Cook, a Fed governor.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote both opinions. 

Trump was pleased.

“BIG WIN just moments ago at the Supreme Court, in the Slaughter Case, confirming Presidential Power in our Country to remove Executive Branch Officers and Agency Appointees, or Representatives, under Article II,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “It is such an Honor to be the sitting President who won this Historic and Unprecedented Ruling, one of the most important ever given with respect to Presidential Powers.”

Slaughter case

By allowing Trump to fire Slaughter and other independent regulators, the court greatly expanded presidential authority over a variety of regulatory agencies, overruling the court’s ruling in Humphrey’s Executor v. United States in 1935.

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The court split 6-3 along ideological lines.

“Today, this Court undoes centuries of political practice and concludes that all three branches of Government have been acting in open defiance of the Constitution all this time,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissent. “Its conclusion is wrong.” 

Cook case 

In 2025, Trump attempted to fire Cook, a Biden appointee, saying she committed mortgage fraud by claiming two homes as her primary residence to obtain lower interest rates. Cook denied the allegation

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Cook sued to keep her position, arguing that if a president can fire a Fed governor without cause, it could undermine the institution’s independence. She would have been the first governor removed by a president in the Fed’s history.

The court ruled that Cook can stay in office — for now, at least until her lawsuit is resolved.

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Eva Fedderly
Eva Fedderly
Eva Fedderly is a New York City-based legal journalist for Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

The Supreme Court has expanded presidential authority to fire members of independent regulatory agencies while carving out a temporary protection for Federal Reserve governors.

Independent agencies now under direct presidential control

The ruling allows the president to remove commissioners at agencies like the FTC without cause, ending the legal protection those positions have held since 1935.

Fed independence temporarily preserved

The court ruled 5-4 that Federal Reserve governors cannot be fired by the president, though the protection applies only until the Cook lawsuit is fully resolved.

Regulatory oversight structure has changed

The agencies that enforce consumer protection, antitrust and other rules are now subject to direct presidential removal authority, altering how those agencies operate.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Guardian
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Truth Social

Sources

  1. The Guardian
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Truth Social