Court rejects Trump transgender military ban, setting up new SCOTUS battle

Jason K. Morrell
A federal appeals court dealt a new blow to the Trump administration’s transgender military policy, ruling the ban is likely unconstitutional.
Image credit: Luke Sharrett/Getty Images

Full story

A federal appeals court dealt a new blow to the Trump administration’s transgender military policy, ruling that the ban is likely unconstitutional.

In a 2-to-1 decision, a panel of judges on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals said the policy appears to target service members based on their gender identity and may violate constitutional equal protection guarantees.

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The case was brought by more than a dozen transgender service members and military applicants who challenged a policy put in place after Trump returned to office.

That policy, implemented through an executive order, said the military’s “high standards for troop readiness, lethality, cohesion, honesty, humility, uniformity and integrity” are inconsistent with the “medical, surgical and mental health constraints on individuals with gender dysphoria.”

The ruling

The court left in place protections for the active-duty plaintiffs who sued, meaning they cannot be removed from the military while the case continues. But the ruling does not open the door to new transgender recruits, and the broader policy remains in effect for now.

Writing for the majority, Judge Robert Wilkins said the government’s explanation for the policy appeared to be a pretext and that the record showed animus toward transgender people.

Issue remains ongoing

The Trump administration has argued the restrictions are necessary for military readiness and unit cohesion. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signaled the fight is far from over, posting just four words after the decision: “See you at SCOTUS.” He has repeatedly told military gatherings, “No dudes in dresses.”

The Supreme Court already allowed the military to enforce the policy while the legal challenges play out. Monday’s decision sets up another likely showdown before the High Court.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

A federal appeals court ruled the transgender military ban is likely unconstitutional, but the policy remains in effect and the legal fight is ongoing, leaving affected service members and applicants in an unresolved status.

Active-duty plaintiffs protected for now

The roughly dozen transgender service members who sued cannot be removed from the military while the case continues, according to the ruling.

Ban still broadly in effect

The ruling does not allow new transgender recruits, and the broader ban remains in force for everyone outside the active-duty plaintiffs.

Supreme Court showdown likely

The Supreme Court has already allowed enforcement of the policy during litigation, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth signaled the administration intends to bring the case there again.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CBS News

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CBS News