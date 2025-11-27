Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Court rules North Carolina can use Republican-drawn congressional map

Shea Taylor
A federal court says North Carolina can use new GOP-drawn congressional maps meant to favor Republicans in 2026.
Image credit: AP Photo/Chris Seward
Summary

Map approved

A federal court says North Carolina can use new GOP-drawn congressional maps meant to favor Republicans in 2026.

What critics say

The lawsuits against the map argue they were aimed at diluting the voting strength of Black voters, violating the 14th Amendment.

Judges disagree

A three-judge panel denied a preliminary injunction, ruling the lawsuits "presented no direct evidence" the legislature enacted the map for racially discriminatory purposes.

Full story

A federal court in North Carolina says the state can use a new Republican-drawn congressional map that could help the GOP win another seat in the U.S. House of Representatives during next year’s midterm elections. In a 57-page opinion Wednesday, a three-judge panel unanimously denied preliminary injunction requests in two lawsuits.

The lawsuits argued the new map was aimed at diluting the voting strength of Black voters, violating the 14th Amendment. The judges said the lawsuits “presented no direct evidence” that the legislature enacted the map for racially discriminatory purposes.

Lawmakers redraw swing district

North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature approved the map last month.

The new North Carolina map changes the boundaries of a swing district currently held by Democratic Rep. Don Davis. The new district lines include areas where more people vote Republican, including the state’s coastal region.

Voters from inland areas who might lean Democratic or independent have been moved into a nearby district that’s already controlled by Republicans.

“Politicians shouldn’t pick the voters; voters should pick the politicians,” Kristen Robinson, a local Democratic party chair, said. “There’s a reason we do redistricting when we do, right? You get information from the census and that’s the only thing that’s supposed to be used in these redistricting maps.”

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein is a Democrat. However, state law prohibits governors from vetoing redistricting legislation, meaning he cannot block the new map.

A Republican lawmaker said the vote ensures more representation for the “true beliefs” of the congressional district’s residents.

“What we are defending here today is not just a map,” state Rep. Brenden Jones said. “It’s the principle that stops the deck from being stacked against us. It’s the principle that our delegation in Congress will advocate for the true beliefs of North Carolinians. It is a fact that we will send one more Republican to Congress from this great state.”

While Jones and the state GOP describe the map as better representing the interests of North Carolinians, their colleagues across the aisle don’t see it that way.

“We see that they use race, we see that they use partisan leaning, so those are the things that I think voters don’t want to see. We want to be representative of our area,” Robinson said.

Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Why this story matters

A federal court has allowed North Carolina to use a new congressional map drawn by the Republican legislature, impacting the balance of political power and raising questions about voting rights and legislative authority in redistricting.

Redistricting and political power

The adoption of a new congressional map could affect the partisan composition of North Carolina's representation in the U.S. House, with potential national implications for party control.

Voting rights and racial representation

Challenges to the map argued it diluted Black voting strength, highlighting ongoing debates and legal standards regarding the protection of minority representation in elections.

Legislative authority in redistricting

According to state law, redistricting decisions in North Carolina cannot be vetoed by the governor, emphasizing the legislature's power and the limits of executive oversight in drawing electoral districts.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 128 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The redrawn map is expected to reduce the Black voting-age population in the 1st District from 40% to 32% and shift the district from 48% Democratic to 44% Democratic, potentially making it more favorable for Republican candidates.

Context corner

North Carolina has a history of contentious redistricting battles, often involving court challenges over racial and partisan gerrymandering, reflecting broader national debates over election map fairness and political control.

Oppo research

Opponents, mainly advocacy groups and Democratic leaders, argue that the new congressional map is an abuse of power intended to silence minority and Democratic voters, and they are likely to continue challenging it in court.

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. CBS News
  3. WLOS

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame North Carolina's redistricting as a partisan "gerrymander" and "bid" to "give" Republicans a seat, emphasizing "Republican-appointed" judges and Voting Rights Act concerns with a critical tone.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally state the map "could flip" a seat, de-emphasizing partisan intent.
  • Media outlets on the right hail a "pivotal legal victory," portraying the outcome as the GOP's chance to "snatch" a seat and "bolster" its agenda, highlighting the court's finding that racial claims "failed to prove" with a celebratory tone.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

128 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A federal three-judge panel approved a redrawn congressional map in North Carolina that aims to help Republicans gain a House seat as part of Trump's redistricting effort for the 2026 elections.
  • The new map impacts North Carolina's only swing seat, currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Davis, who has served for over 30 years and represents over 20 counties.
  • Republican leaders, including North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger, claimed the decision counters attempts to undermine the will of voters who supported Trump.
  • The new boundaries are said to reduce the Black voting-age population in the 1st District from 40% to 32%, raising concerns about voter representation and discrimination.

Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, a federal three-judge panel allowed North Carolina to use a redrawn congressional map for the 2026 elections in a unanimous 57-page order signed by judges Allison Rushing, Richard Myers and Thomas Schroeder.
  • On Oct. 22, North Carolina's Republican-controlled General Assembly approved the new map to expand Republican seats following President Donald Trump's urging of GOP-led states.
  • The judges wrote in a 57-page opinion, "Instead, the direct evidence shows that the 2025 redistricting was motivated by partisan purposes," relying on 2020 census data after a mid-November hearing in Winston-Salem.
  • The new map targets North Carolina's only swing district, the 1st Congressional District held by Don Davis, and is expected to flip the seat, likely giving Republicans 11 of 14 House seats next year.
  • Common Cause signaled it will continue legal challenges, and any appeal would go straight to the U.S. Supreme Court, which recently sided with Texas Republicans in a separate case.

Key points from the Right

  • A federal three-judge panel allowed North Carolina to use a redrawn congressional map aimed at flipping a seat to Republicans as part of President Donald Trump's redistricting campaign ahead of the 2026 elections.
  • The new map targets North Carolina's only swing seat currently held by Democratic U.S. Rep. Don Davis, who represents more than 20 counties.
  • Phil Berger, North Carolina Republican Senate leader, stated the decision "thwarts the radical left's latest attempt to circumvent the will of the people."
  • The new map could decrease the Black voting-age population in the 1st District from 40% to 32%, as claimed in the litigation.

