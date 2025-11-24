Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Covert US operations could begin within days in Venezuela: Report

William Jackson
The Trump administration is preparing to escalate its campaign against the Venezuelan government, with a new operational phase expected to begin within days, according to Reuters. Four U.S. officials told the news agency the operation is likely to start with covert actions.
Image credit: Jesus Vargas/picture alliance via Getty Images

Summary

Operational phase

The U.S. is preparing to launch a new phase of operations against Venezuela, with officials telling Reuters covert actions could begin within days. Options reportedly include attempting to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro.

Military buildup

A massive U.S. naval force has assembled in the Caribbean. While officially for counter-narcotics, the firepower significantly exceeds typical drug interdiction needs.

Legal designation

The Trump administration plans to designate the Cartel de los Soles a foreign terrorist organization as early as Monday. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted this status unlocks "new options" for U.S. military action.

Full story

The Trump administration is preparing to escalate its campaign against the Venezuelan government, with a new operational phase expected to begin within days, according to Reuters. Four U.S. officials told the news agency the operation is likely to start with covert actions.

Options under review include attempting to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro, Reuters reported. The U.S. is expected to designate Maduro and members of his government as members of a foreign terrorist organization as early as Monday, CNN reported.

The push comes alongside a U.S. military buildup in the Caribbean and renewed criticism over U.S. boat strikes that allies and advocates have called illegal extrajudicial killings.

While the CIA declined to comment and the Pentagon referred inquiries to the White House, a senior administration official issued a stern warning. The official told Reuters that President Donald Trump is ready to utilize “every element of American power” to stop illegal drug trafficking and prosecute those involved.

Carrier group already in place

A large U.S. naval force has already assembled in the region. The USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group arrived in the Caribbean last week, bolstering a fleet that includes F-35 jets, a nuclear submarine and at least seven other warships.

Although officially deployed for counter-narcotics, Reuters notes the armada’s firepower is significantly greater than what is typically required for drug interdiction.

The buildup follows a lethal campaign at sea. U.S. forces have struck at least 21 suspected drug vessels in the Pacific and Caribbean since September, resulting in more than 83 deaths.

These actions have drawn sharp criticism; human rights groups have labeled them illegal extrajudicial killings, while some U.S. allies have expressed concern that the operations violate international law.

Terror tag could expand tools

The pressure campaign includes new legal designations. Officials told Reuters the administration plans to label the Cartel de los Soles a foreign terrorist organization as early as Monday. Trump has suggested this status would authorize strikes on Maduro’s assets, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth noted it unlocks “a whole bunch of new options” for the U.S. military.

While two officials confirmed there have been contacts between Washington and Caracas, it remains unclear if those talks will affect the operation’s timing.

How Maduro is preparing

Maduro denies ties to drug trafficking and has said citizens and the military will resist any attempt to oust him. With conventional forces weakened, Caracas has discussed a “prolonged resistance” plan using dispersed units and sabotage if invaded. While the exact timing of U.S. action remains unclear, aviation authorities are already reacting. The FAA has issued a warning about potential hazards in Venezuelan airspace, prompting three airlines to cancel flights, according to Reuters.

William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Alan Judd and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
Tags:

Why this story matters

Escalating U.S. actions against Venezuela, including increased military presence and potential terrorist designations, could reshape regional stability and international norms regarding sovereignty, intervention, and drug enforcement.

US intervention

U.S. officials have indicated preparations for covert and overt actions against the Venezuelan government, raising questions about international law, sovereignty, and the precedent set for future intervention.

Military escalation

Deployment of a powerful U.S. naval group to the Caribbean and recent lethal operations highlight increased military pressure and the risk of broader conflict in the region.

Legal and human rights concerns

Human rights organizations and allied governments have criticized U.S. actions as possible violations of international law, sparking debate over extrajudicial killings and the legal basis for designating foreign groups as terrorist organizations.

Sources

  1. Reuters
  2. The Hill

