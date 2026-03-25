CPAC opens without Trump as Iran war splits MAGA voices

When the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gets underway in Texas on Wednesday, the focus is as much on who isn’t there as who is. President Donald Trump is not expected to attend.

Still, the event is unfolding against a backdrop of growing divisions within the MAGA movement, particularly over the war in Iran.

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MAGA divisions at CPAC

The conflict in Iran is splitting voices within Trump’s base, with prominent conservative figures openly at odds.

CPAC host and organizer Mercedes Schlapp told Politico the movement is experiencing clear internal tension.

“What we have seen is a divide in the conservative movement,” Schlapp said. “There’s a lot of tension… we can disagree, but the name-calling in the conservative world is not helpful.”

High-profile conservatives, including Megyn Kelly and Tucker Carlson, criticized the war, arguing it is not in the United States’ interest and risks American lives.

As Straight Arrow News has reported, Trump has pushed back. He insisted “MAGA is Trump” and that the movement supports his agenda.

Several administration officials — including Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and border czar Tom Homan — are scheduled to speak.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Conservative political activist Jack Posobiec addresses the New York Young Republican Club’s 113th Annual Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on December 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

Other prominent MAGA figures, including Steve Bannon and Jack Posobiec, are also expected to appear. Bannon warned a prolonged war could hurt conservatives politically in the midterms.

A different tone without Trump

Trump’s absence marks a shift from past CPAC gatherings, where his speeches often served as rallying points for the movement.

Schlapp said the focus on the war in Iran is shaping a different tone this year.

“Obviously the country’s in a different state right now… things are changing literally by the minute,” she said.

Recent polling reflects a mixed political picture. Trump’s overall approval rating stands at 41.3%, according to the Real Clear Politics Average. About 86% of Republicans approve of his performance, according to an AP-NORC poll.

Texas Senate battle in focus

The Texas Senate race is also drawing attention at CPAC, with Republicans closely watching a high-stakes primary runoff.

Sen. John Cornyn is facing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after neither secured enough support to avoid a runoff in March. The two are set to face off again on May 26.

Paxton is scheduled to appear at CPAC and speak at the Ronald Reagan Dinner. Cornyn is not attending.

DALLAS, TEXAS – MARCH 3: GOP Texas Senate Candidate Ken Paxton speaks to supporters at a watch party on March 3, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. Paxton and incumbent John Cornyn will face off again in a run off. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

Trump has not endorsed a candidate in the race. He has said whoever earns his backing should step aside to unify the party.

Cornyn recently voiced support for eliminating the Senate filibuster to pass the SAVE America Act, a key Trump-backed voting measure. It’s a move some see as an effort to align more closely with the president.