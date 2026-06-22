Firefighters gain ground on massive LA warehouse fire

Jason K. Morrell, Julia Marshall
Nearly a week after a massive warehouse fire erupted in Los Angeles, firefighters say they're gaining ground, but a new concern is emerging.
Image credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

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Nearly a week after a massive warehouse fire erupted in East Los Angeles, firefighters say they’re finally gaining ground, but a new concern is emerging.

Crews spent the weekend battling hot spots inside a half-million-square-foot cold storage facility in Boyle Heights. They used helicopters, water cannons and excavators to tear into the building and reach flames buried deep inside.

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On Sunday, fire officials said they’ve now confined the blaze to one side of the structure, but expect smoke to continue pouring from the site for at least the next few days.

“And now what we have is a free-burning fire with Class A combustibles, ordinary combustibles inside, which would be just your regular byproducts. That’s why you’re seeing a lot of smoke that’s still being generated,” Los Angeles Fire Chief Jaime Moore said Sunday.

  • Mario Tama/Getty Images
  • Mario Tama/Getty Images
  • Mario Tama/Getty Images
  • Zeng Hui/Xinhua via Getty Images
  • Zeng Hui/Xinhua via Getty Images

Refrigeration causes issues

Despite the headway, Moore said battling the blaze has been a struggle due to the building’s design, which was used to store about 85 million pounds of frozen food.

It was designed with corrugated steel walls filled with foam insulation and interior steel panels. That foam, in particular, has caused issues with it continuing to burn slowly.

The building also used ammonia in its refrigeration system, which officials say may have fueled the fire in the early days.

Fire crews now say they are using unique tactics to keep temperatures in the warehouse low so the frozen foods don’t full thaw and cause a biohazard.

New resources to the rescue

Over the weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass declared states of emergency, freeing up additional resources as air quality alerts remain in effect across parts of Los Angeles County.

“So now we have all these other resources that are coming to assist us,” Moore said Sunday. “They’ll be arriving tomorrow morning, allowing our firefighters to get a little bit of a break, but they’re also bringing other types of equipment that we can utilize.”

The good news Monday morning: no firefighters or civilians have been injured.

The bad news: officials warn this fire could take days — or even weeks — to fully extinguish.

Round out your reading

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

An ongoing warehouse fire in East Los Angeles has triggered air quality alerts across parts of Los Angeles County, directly affecting residents' outdoor conditions and daily routines.

Air quality alerts in effect

Air quality alerts remain active across parts of Los Angeles County, a documented condition that affects outdoor activity for residents in the affected area.

Fire may last weeks

Officials warn the fire could take days or weeks to fully extinguish, meaning smoke and related air quality impacts are expected to continue for the near term.

Biohazard risk being managed

Fire crews are actively working to keep temperatures low to prevent roughly 85 million pounds of frozen food from thawing, which officials describe as a potential biohazard.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. LA Fire Department

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. LA Fire Department