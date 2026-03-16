Crews work to contain three Nebraska wildfires, including largest in state history

Crews work to control three major wildfires in Nebraska, including the largest one in the state’s history. So far, they’ve burned a combined 600,000 acres of land in central and western Nebraska and killed one person.

As of Sunday night, all three fires remain 0% contained.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen declared a state of emergency and deployed the Nebraska National Guard to help local firefighters. State officials said two Nebraska Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopters have also been working to fight the flames

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The Morrill Fire

The largest of the fires, the Morrill Fire, has burned through more than 572,000 acres across Morrill, Arthur and Keith counties. It’s now the largest wildfire in Nebraska’s history.

That fire killed one person in Arthur County, according to Pillen.

The Omaha Fire Department said it sent eight members, one of its engines, a water tender and a brush truck to Keith County to help fight the wildfires. Omaha Fire Chief Kathy Bossman said in a press release they would be deployed for up to seven days.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue also said it had mobilized an 11-member team to support wildfire response.

And in a Facebook post, the Columbus Fire Department said it sent a crew of six fire and a grass fire rig for at least a 48-hour deployment.

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The other wildfires

The Cottonwood Fire in Dawson County near the city of Gothenberg has burned more than 120,000 acres.

The third fire, the Road 203 Fire, spans across Blaine and Thomas counties, near Halsey. That fire has burned more than 35,000 acres.