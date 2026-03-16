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Crews work to contain three Nebraska wildfires, including largest in state history

Shea Taylor
Crews are working to control three major wildfires in Nebraska, including the largest one in the state's history.
Image credit: Morrill Fire Nebraska Facebook

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Crews work to control three major wildfires in Nebraska, including the largest one in the state’s history. So far, they’ve burned a combined 600,000 acres of land in central and western Nebraska and killed one person.

As of Sunday night, all three fires remain 0% contained.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen declared a state of emergency and deployed the Nebraska National Guard to help local firefighters. State officials said two Nebraska Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopters have also been working to fight the flames

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The Morrill Fire

The largest of the fires, the Morrill Fire, has burned through more than 572,000 acres across Morrill, Arthur and Keith counties. It’s now the largest wildfire in Nebraska’s history.

That fire killed one person in Arthur County, according to Pillen.

The Omaha Fire Department said it sent eight members, one of its engines, a water tender and a brush truck to Keith County to help fight the wildfires. Omaha Fire Chief Kathy Bossman said in a press release they would be deployed for up to seven days.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue also said it had mobilized an 11-member team to support wildfire response.

And in a Facebook post, the Columbus Fire Department said it sent a crew of six fire and a grass fire rig for at least a 48-hour deployment.

The other wildfires

The Cottonwood Fire in Dawson County near the city of Gothenberg has burned more than 120,000 acres.

The third fire, the Road 203 Fire, spans across Blaine and Thomas counties, near Halsey. That fire has burned more than 35,000 acres.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Three uncontained wildfires have already burned 600,000 acres across central and western Nebraska, killed one person and triggered a state of emergency with National Guard deployment.

Active threat across multiple counties

The fires remain 0% contained and span at least six Nebraska counties, with the largest covering more than 572,000 acres.

Emergency resources now deployed statewide

Fire crews from Omaha, Lincoln and Columbus have been mobilized for multi-day deployments alongside National Guard helicopters.

One confirmed fatality

The Morrill Fire has killed one person in Arthur County, according to the governor.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. Nebraska Public Media

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. Nebraska Public Media

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