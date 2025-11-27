Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Critically injured National Guard members identified after DC attack

Devin Pavlou
Authorities released more details of the National Guard shooting that left two critically injured and one person in jail.
Summary

Shooting details

Investigators report that two National Guard members, Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, were critically injured in a shooting near the White House.

Suspect background

Authorities identified the suspected shooter as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national who worked with the CIA and entered the United States in 2021 via Operation Allies Welcome.

Legal proceedings

Authorities charged Lakanwal with assault while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, which may be upgraded depending on the victims' conditions.

Full story

Investigators are revealing new details about a shooting in Washington, D.C., that left two National Guard members in critical condition. They say the shooter traveled across the country from Washington to conduct what officials called an “ambush-style” attack.

The attack happened just after 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, just blocks away from the White House. Investigators previously said the suspected shooter targeted the two victims but have not released a motive.

Who are the victims?

Authorities have identified the two National Guard members as Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24. Both remain in critical condition at the hospital. 

There are few details about the extent of their injuries. Reports previously stated that at least one victim was struck in the head. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey previously announced that the two died from their injuries. However, he walked back that statement, saying he didn’t know their condition and that he received “conflicting reports.” 

Both members belong to the West Virginia National Guard that President Donald Trump deployed earlier this year to Washington, D.C., to address what he described as rampant crime. At its height, West Virginia had about 300 National Guard members in Washington, D.C., but scaled back to about 160. 

Following the shooting, Trump requested 500 more National Guard members for Washington, saying it would “stiffen our resolve.” The president has deployed about 2,000 National Guard members from six states to the city.

Who is the suspect?

Authorities identified the suspected shooter as 29-year-old Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national living in Washington state. They said he entered the country in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome, which was a Biden administration program that evacuated and resettled Afghans following the U.S. withdrawal. 

While in Afghanistan, Lakanwal worked with the U.S. government, including the CIA. Director John Ratcliffe confirmed the allegations saying he was a “member of a partner force in Kandahar.” However, Ratcliffe did not specify what kind of work Lakanwal did during his time with the CIA, but said his service with the spy agency “ended shortly following the chaotic evacuation” of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. 

Since arriving in the U.S., his former landlord said Lakanwal lived in Washington state with his wife and five children.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said Lakanwal faces several charges, including assault while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. She said prosecutors could upgrade the charges. 

“We are praying that they survive and that the highest charge will not have to be murder in the first degree,” she said. “But make no mistake, if they do not, that will certainly be the charge.”

Investigators said Lakanwal remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

How did the attack go down? 

Pirro said it was an “ambush-style” attack and that Lakanwal used a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver. Video of the attack shows the shooter coming around a corner and immediately opening fire on the National Guard members in the area.

One Guard member did engage the shooter, according to authorities. However, they did not say if the member was the person who struck Lakanwal. 

Troops and police then run over and hold down the shooter before taking him into custody. 

The FBI and local agencies are investigating the attack. Director Kash Patel said the investigation began almost immediately after the shooting stopped. 

“We immediately, with our law enforcement partners in the Metropolitan Police Department and the interagency, secured the scene, seized the weapon, sent in our Evidence Response Team immediately to collect evidence and started doing block-by-block canvases,” he said.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The shooting of two National Guard members near the White House, currently under investigation as a terrorist act, raises questions about security, immigration policy and the safety of service members deployed in response to crime in the capital.

National Guard security deployment

The attack occurred while National Guard members were deployed to Washington, D.C., as part of a crime response initiative, highlighting ongoing debates about the use of military personnel to support local security.

Immigration and vetting policies

The suspected shooter, an Afghan national admitted under the Operation Allies Welcome program, has prompted federal reviews of Afghan immigration, raising broader discussions about screening and the responsibilities of host countries.

Terrorism investigation

Authorities are investigating the incident as a potential act of terrorism, and officials have stated charges may be escalated, drawing attention to the challenges of identifying motives and ensuring public safety.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 31 media outlets

Community reaction

Local communities, including Musselman High School and West Virginia officials, expressed support and concern for the victims, sharing messages and prayers for their recovery and acknowledging their service.

Context corner

Operation Allies Welcome was established after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan to resettle vulnerable Afghans, some of whom had worked with the US military and agencies. The deployment of the National Guard to D.C. followed rising concerns over crime rates and federal directives.

Policy impact

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services agency has halted Afghan immigration case processing indefinitely, and there is renewed scrutiny and possible reevaluation of refugee admissions and background check protocols.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left stick to human-impact facts—identifying the two National Guard members and their "critical condition."
  • Media outlets in the center emphasize timing — "sworn in less than 24 hours"—and procedural detail.
  • Media outlets on the right frame the event as a security and identity story, using charged terms like "terrorist attack," "Afghan national," "monstrous," and praising the victims as "brave."

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

31 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, is accused of shooting two National Guard members, Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, in a targeted attack near the White House on Nov. 26, according to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.
  • Lakanwal arrived in the U.S. in September 2021 through a Biden-era program for Afghans fleeing the Taliban, as confirmed by President Donald Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem.
  • FBI Director Kash Patel stated that the FBI is treating the shooting as a potential act of terrorism, and multiple search warrants have been executed in connection with the investigation.
  • Following the attack, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced a halt on processing immigration requests for Afghan nationals, pending a review of security protocols.

Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro named two West Virginia National Guard members shot near the White House on Wednesday as Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Andrew Wolfe, 24, who remain in critical condition.
  • Officials identified Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, as the suspect who arrived in the U.S. in 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome and allegedly overstayed his visa.
  • In remarks to Fox News, Bondi said both injured National Guard members had surgery, and "She volunteered to work on Thanksgiving, working today, as did many other guardsmen and women so that other people could be at home with their families," Bondi said.
  • In response, federal authorities announced a pause on Afghan immigration processing by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services and deployment of 500 additional National Guard members to D.C., Pete Hegseth said.
  • Community posts and regional organizers said friends and West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey offered prayers, calling the shooting "an act of unspeakable violence" after a Musselman High School post named Andrew Wolfe.

Key points from the Right

  • National Guard members Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe were identified as victims of a shooting in Washington, D.C., and remain in critical condition.
  • The FBI is investigating the shooting as an act of terrorism involving the suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who is facing assault and weapons charges.
  • Gov. Patrick Morrissey condemned the attack, calling it "an act of unspeakable violence," and expressed support for the injured service members.
  • Andrew Wolfe was identified by Musselman High School as one of the Guardsmen injured in the ambush attack.

Other (sources without bias rating):

