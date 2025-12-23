Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Criticisms of CBS News grow as Canada airs pulled ‘60 Minutes’ story

Devin Pavlou
Criticisms of CBS News and its Editor-in-Chief Barri Weiss continue to grow after Canada aired the pulled “60 Minutes” segment.
Summary

Segment on hold

CBS News withheld the airing of a “60 Minutes” episode focusing on migrants sent to the CECOT prison due to a last-minute decision by Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss.

Editorial decision-making

Weiss said that the story required additional reporting and that similar stories had already been published elsewhere.

Show content

The unaired episode titled "Inside CECOT" contained interviews with individuals who described abuse at the prison after having been deported under President Donald Trump's immigration policy.

Full story

As controversy continues over a decision by the top editor of CBS News to spike a “60 Minutes” story critical of the Trump administration shortly before air time, the piece is now available on a Canadian streaming service. The story, “Inside CECOT,” focused on immigrants sent to the notorious Salvadoran prison by the Trump administration.

Journalists inside and outside CBS News criticized the decision by Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, who took over the news organization in October after running a conservative website, The Free Press. Weiss says the story needed more reporting, including an on-camera response from the White House. But the story was held as the network’s parent company is pushing a hostile bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery — including CNN — and is reportedly seeking the backing of the Trump administration.

What did the ‘60 Minutes’ episode show?

The story at the center of the controversy includes interviews with several people deported from the U.S. and sent to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, known as CECOT, under President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown. 

Those featured in the episode recount torture and physical and sexual abuse they suffered at the prison, according to NBC News. 

“When we got there, the CECOT director was talking to us,” one detainee, Luis Munoz Pinto, told CBS. “The first thing he told us was that we would never see the light of day or night again.”

“He said, ‘Welcome to hell. I’ll make sure you never leave.’”

“60 Minutes” confirmed that authorities later released him from the facility. He said that he was awaiting a decision on his asylum claim in the U.S. when immigration authorities deported him. 

Why was the show pulled?

CBS News has agreed to give the transcripts of the “60 Minutes” interview of former Vice President Harris to the FCC amid a lawsuit by President Trump.
Less than two days before the episode was scheduled to air, Weiss requested editors to schedule, shoot, edit and add an interview with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who reportedly has devised much of Trump’s immigration policy. 

While last-minute edits frequently happen in the news, this wasn’t the first time Weiss had seen the episode and asked for edits, according to The New York Times. A day before, Weiss had suggested small changes and producers added them to the show. By Friday afternoon, “60 Minutes” editors gave CBS management the okay to start airing promotions of the show, according to The Times.

The publication also reported that Weiss did not appear at five screenings of the episode as producers worked on it. They say she could’ve raised concerns during any of those meetings. 

Weiss defended her decision during a routine staff meeting Monday.

“I held that story because it was not ready,” Weiss said, according to a recording of her remarks obtained by several news outlets. 

Weiss said that while the stories of those detained were “powerful,” other outlets had already published similar stories on the topic.

“The public knows that Venezuelans have been subjected to horrific treatment in this prison,” she said. If “60 Minutes” wanted to do the story, she said, “We simply need to do more.”

Producers from the show said they had asked the Department of Homeland Security, the White House and the State Department for an on-camera interview, but all three declined.

Newsroom’s reaction to the decision

Criticism of Weiss’ decision was swift. The “60 Minutes” correspondent who reported the story, Sharyn Alfonsi, said the decision gave the White House veto power over stories it doesn’t like.

“If the administration’s refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story,” she wrote in an email to colleagues, “we have effectively handed them a ‘kill switch’ for any reporting they find inconvenient.”

Journalists agree that it’s important to seek comments from all sides to give readers or viewers a full picture of an issue. However, that’s not always possible, and occasionally a side doesn’t want to give its opinion. When that happens, most stories will note the unsuccessful effort to obtain comment but will ultimately still publish the story. 

Experts worry that allowing any party, especially a powerful entity like the White House, to prevent an outlet from publishing a story by simply declining an interview would create major problems. 

The frustrations over the weekend carried over into the Monday staff meeting, according to The Times. Weiss said she wanted a newsroom “where we are able to have contentious disagreements about the thorniest editorial matters and do so with respect” during the meeting. 

But in a later meeting with “60 Minutes” staff, Alfonsi reportedly said Weiss had never contacted her after pulling the episode. 

“Disagreement requires discussion,” Alfonsi said.

Who is Bari Weiss?

Paramount purchased The Free Press for $150 million and tapped cofounder Bari Weiss to lead CBS News.
Mike Blake/ Reuters

In early October, CBS announced that it would hire Weiss as editor-in-chief of CBS News. She brought no traditional news reporting or editing experience to the job, having begun her career at the opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Weiss left the Times in 2020 after three years, saying she was “bullied” by colleagues over her political views. 

She created a successful Substack that attracted more subscribers than any other political newsletter on the platform. It became so successful that Weiss hired 10 employees and adopted the name The Free Press. Paramount Skydance, CBS News’ parent company, acquired The Free Press for $150 million earlier this year. 

The deal came shortly after the company paid Trump $16 million to settle a lawsuit in which he claimed “60 Minutes” had edited a 2024 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to boost her campaign against Trump. Legal experts agreed that the lawsuit had little merit since editing full interviews into small clips is an essential part of television news.

In the wake of the Trump settlement, Weiss’ entrance into CBS News’ top newsroom position was met with concern. Many worried her lack of newsroom experience and experience with reporters would hinder the company. 

Many also raised concerns over her possible conflict of interest since she reports directly to David Ellison, head of Paramount Skydance. David Ellison is the son of Larry Ellison, who is also a close friend of Trump and the largest shareholder of Paramount Skydance.

The Guardian recently reported that Larry Ellison had discussed who he would fire from CNN if Paramount Skydance purchased Warner Bros. Discovery, CNN’s parent company. Paramount is also in the middle of a hostile counter to a deal between Netflix and Warner Bros.

By pulling the “60 Minutes” episode, Weiss added to concerns that she would skew the news to favor Trump. However, supporters say she makes editorial decisions without regard to David Ellison, according to The Times. But they have conceded that she was still “learning the ropes” and admitted she had mishandled the timing of her feedback. 

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Debate over CBS News' decision to pull a "60 Minutes" segment investigating the deportation of Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador's CECOT prison highlights media independence, allegations of abuse, and questions of editorial integrity under political and corporate influence.

Press freedom

The story raises concerns about whether editorial decisions at major news organizations are influenced by political pressure or corporate interests rather than journalistic standards.

Human rights

Allegations of torture and abuse against migrants deported to CECOT prison spotlight issues of due process, treatment of detainees, and U.S. policy toward asylum seekers.

Editorial integrity

Disagreements among CBS News staff over the decision to pull the segment reflect ongoing challenges in balancing accuracy, context, and fairness in investigative journalism.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 69 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Multiple sources cite that over 250 Venezuelans were deported to El Salvador's CECOT prison, with Human Rights Watch and CBS reviewing ICE data indicating nearly half had no criminal histories and only 8 had been sentenced in the U.S. for violent offenses.

Oppo research

Opponents of the CBS decision, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and advocacy groups, argue the move constitutes censorship and undermines journalistic independence, calling for the unedited segment to be publicly aired.

Quote bank

Sharyn Alfonsi wrote, "If the administration's refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a kill switch," while Bari Weiss stated, "Holding stories that aren't ready happens every day in every newsroom."

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the segment's removal as "censorship" of an "exposé" on "torture of migrants," highlighting an "uproar" and "revolt" within CBS, often attributing political motives to protect the Trump administration.
  • Media outlets in the center report the segment was "pulled" or "yanked" and "surfaced online," acknowledging internal "uproar" without assigning blame or elaborating on specific abuses.
  • Media outlets on the right portray the decision as "routine editorial oversight" of an "incomplete and biased" report, dismissing criticism as a "media meltdown" and advocating for a "Total Purge" at CBS, while broadly criticizing the network's "distorted reporting.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

71 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A "60 Minutes" segment on migrant treatment in a Salvadoran prison leaked online after being pulled by CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss just before airing.
  • The segment featured testimonies of detainees at CECOT prison, highlighting reported torture and mistreatment, including savage beatings and isolation.
  • Weiss claimed the airtime decision was based on a need for on-camera responses from Trump administration officials, despite the segment having cleared legal review.
  • The controversy raises concerns over political interference in journalism, particularly regarding CBS News and its handling of sensitive topics.

Key points from the Center

  • Dec. 23, 2025, CBS News' "60 Minutes" segment, finalized Friday, was pulled hours before its Sunday airing and surfaced Monday on Global TV's StackTV/Global app with Canadian branding.
  • Sharyn Alfonsi, "60 Minutes" correspondent, wrote that "Bari Weiss spiked our story," claiming political interference. Weiss argued the story lacked responses from the Trump administration.
  • The segment presents testimony that deported men endured torture and four months inside El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center, and Alfonsi says, "Our story was screened five times and cleared by both CBS attorneys and Standards and Practices."
  • A Bluesky user posted a downloadable clip of the segment, with Jason Paris sharing a link to a nearly 14-minute video as Canadian viewers circulated clips on Reddit and Bluesky while Global TV and Corus Entertainment stayed silent.
  • The corporate merger between Paramount and Skydance earlier this year raised concerns as Human Rights Watch's Philippe Bolopion called Alfonsi's allegation troubling and warned of potential corporate censorship threatening press freedom.

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Other (sources without bias rating):

