Cruise ship at center of hantavirus outbreak docks in the Netherlands

Shea Taylor
The cruise ship at the middle of the hantavirus outbreak is now docked in the Netherlands for deep cleaning and sanitization.
Image credit: AP Photo/Patrick Post

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The MV Hondius, the cruise ship at the center of the deadly hantavirus outbreak, arrived at the port city of Rotterdam in the Netherlands Monday morning. The ship spent the past six days traveling from the Spanish Canary Islands, where health officials escorted remaining passengers off the ship and sent them back to their home countries for quarantine.

Officials say the crew members and medical staff still on board will leave the ship in stages before the Hondius undergoes a thorough cleaning and disinfection process.

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“Currently, all the crew members aboard, there are still 25 people aboard, and this nurse and a doctor, and they all are free of any symptoms,” Yvonnes van Duijnhove, the director of the regional public health service GGD Rotterdam-Rijnmond, said.

René de Vries, the port’s harbor master, said the crew will enter immediate quarantine. Those who can’t be repatriated will quarantine in temporary dwellings with satellite internet and catering, he added.

White container units are on the quayside as the MV Hondius cruise ship arrives at the Port of Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Patrick Post)

De Vries told the Associated Press that the port’s health authorities would work with the Erasmus Medical Center and the city of Rotterdam to safely disinfect the ship.

Van Duijnhoven said crew members were tested for hantavirus upon their arrival and will be tested weekly for the duration of their quarantine.

New case reported

So far, there have been nine laboratory-confirmed cases among cruise ship passengers, as well as two suspected cases. Three passengers have died, including the Dutch couple health officials believe were the first to contract the virus during a visit to South America before boarding the ship.

On Saturday, Canadian health officials announced a passenger who was on board the ship has tested positive for hantavirus and remains hospitalized in isolation. They said the passenger’s travel companion reported mild symptoms but tested negative for the virus.

It can take up to six weeks for the virus to show up.

Hondius will set sail again

Oceanwide Expeditions, the Dutch company that owns the MV Hondius, said it expects to continue operating as usual. It has an Arctic cruise setting sail from Keflavik, Iceland, on May 29, according to the Associated Press.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

A cruise ship linked to a deadly hantavirus outbreak has docked in Rotterdam, with confirmed cases in multiple countries and a six-week detection window that affects recent passengers still under monitoring.

Cases confirmed across countries

Nine laboratory-confirmed cases and two suspected cases have been identified among passengers, with a Canadian passenger currently hospitalized in isolation as of Saturday.

Six-week detection window

Health officials note hantavirus can take up to six weeks to appear, meaning recent passengers may not yet know whether they were exposed.

Ship resumes operations soon

Oceanwide Expeditions said it expects to continue operating as usual, with an Arctic cruise departing Iceland on May 29, according to the Associated Press.

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Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. The Associated Press