Cruise ship stranded at sea as hantavirus outbreak sparks docking dispute

The fate of the cruise ship MV Hondius, where several passengers and crew members have contracted hantavirus, remained unclear Wednesday morning.

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Spain and Canary Islands leaders at odds

Spanish officials and the World Health Organization have been working on a plan for the ship, carrying about 150 passengers and crew, to dock in the Canary Islands for inspection and a full health investigation.

But that plan appeared to hit a snag after the president of the Canary Islands publicly objected to the move.

Fernando Clavijo wrote on X: “Today I have requested a meeting with President Sánchez due to the lack of coordination and information regarding the cruise ship affected by a Hantavirus outbreak. Canarias always acts with responsibility, but it cannot accept decisions taken behind the backs of the Canary Islands institutions and without sufficient information to the population.”

Hoy he pedido una reunión con el presidente Sánchez ante la falta de coordinación e información sobre el crucero afectado por un brote de Hantavirus#Canarias actúa siempre con responsabilidad, pero no puede aceptar decisiones tomadas de espaldas a las instituciones canarias y… pic.twitter.com/j19XbGgn5m — Fernando Clavijo (@FClavijoBatlle) May 6, 2026

The post referred to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

The ship has been stranded in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of West Africa for days after Cape Verde officials refused to allow it to dock amid the outbreak.

Health officials have identified at least seven confirmed cases so far, including three deaths.

CBS News reported three additional people suspected of having the virus have been evacuated and flown to the Netherlands for treatment. However, the outlet also reported that a planned medical evacuation flight for the ship’s doctor, who is reportedly ill, was later canceled.

Health personnel returning from the cruise ship MV Hondius are seen at the port of Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, as individuals wearing hazmat suits are helped into an ambulance on May 6, 2026. (AFP via Getty Images)

Background on the outbreak

The MV Hondius departed Argentina in early April for a weeks-long Atlantic voyage when passengers reportedly began falling ill.

Health officials believe the virus may have originated during excursions earlier in the trip, possibly through exposure to infected rodents.

Elif Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

South African authorities confirmed Wednesday that two former passengers tested positive for the Andes strain of hantavirus, a strain commonly found in parts of Argentina and Chile.

Swiss officials also confirmed a former passenger who returned home has tested positive for the same strain.

WHO expert warns more cases could emerge

Straight Arrow spoke with Professor Lawrence Gostin, director of the World Health Organization Center on Global Health Law, who warned the illness can be severe and potentially deadly.

“There are two forms of Hantavirus disease, both very, very serious and potentially lethal,” Gostin said. “One is a pulmonary form that basically affects your breathing and your lungs, and the other one is a hemorrhagic fever, which primarily affects your kidneys. Both of them are very dangerous, and unless you get very intensive care, can lead to death.”

Gostin said authorities will need to conduct a full epidemiological investigation once they gain access to the ship to determine where exposure occurred and how widely the virus may have spread. He also warned the incubation period can range from two to eight weeks, meaning additional cases could still emerge.

He expects more passengers to become ill as the MV Hondius remains at sea.

“It’s very unlikely that being in close quarters that you’ll contract the virus from another person,” he said. “What’s much more likely is that many of them have already been exposed to these contaminated rat or mice droppings, and they’re going to get very, very sick.”

Unlike illnesses such as COVID-19 or influenza, there are currently no antiviral treatments available for hantavirus.

Gostin also warned the ship likely lacks the medical capability to treat severe cases onboard, making it increasingly urgent for the vessel to dock so critically ill passengers can receive advanced care.

Read Gostin’s full interview with Straight Arrow below: