Cuba calls US drone threat claims ‘fraudulent’ after intelligence report

William Jackson
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez claimed Washington is inventing a “fraudulent case” after an Axios report alleged Havana has acquired more than 300 combat drones and discussed possible attack scenarios involving U.S. targets.
Image credit: Ramon Espinosa AP Images
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Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez accused Washington of inventing a “fraudulent case” after an Axios report alleged Havana had acquired more than 300 combat drones and discussed possible attack scenarios involving U.S. targets.

Rodriguez said Sunday on social media that Cuba “neither threatens nor desires war,” adding that the country is preparing to defend itself against foreign aggression under what he described as rights protected by the U.N. Charter.

The report, which cited classified intelligence, said Cuban officials had discussed possible drone use against U.S. naval ships, the military base at Guantánamo Bay and potentially Key West, Florida. 

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US concerns extend beyond the drones

According to Axios, U.S. officials are focused not only on Cuba’s reported drone capabilities but also on claims that Iranian military advisers are operating in Havana.

The report said intelligence assessments indicated Cuba had obtained attack drones of varying capabilities from Moscow and Tehran and distributed them to locations across the country.

Axios also reported that intercepted intelligence suggested Cuban officials had studied how Iran responded to U.S. military operations.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth touched on the issue during a Capitol Hill hearing last week, telling Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart that an adversarial presence operating near U.S. borders remains a concern.

Cuba rejects allegations

Cuban officials rejected the broader claims and accused Washington of using them to justify sanctions and possible military action.

Cuba’s embassy in Washington posted on X that the country maintains the “right to defend itself against external aggression.”

The embassy statement did not directly address the report’s claims about combat drones. The dispute unfolds while the Trump administration continues increasing legal, diplomatic and economic pressure on Cuba.

Reuters reported last week that federal authorities are preparing charges against former president Raúl Castro over his alleged role in the 1996 downing of Brothers to the Rescue aircraft. The Justice Department plans to unseal an indictment later this week alleging Castro ordered the shootdown, according to Axios.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

A classified intelligence report, as described by Axios, alleges Cuba acquired hundreds of combat drones and discussed targeting U.S. military assets, including a Florida location, prompting official U.S. concern about threats near American borders.

Florida named as potential target

According to Axios, intercepted intelligence indicated Cuban officials discussed possible drone scenarios involving Key West, Florida, a named U.S. civilian and military location.

US military base at risk

The report alleged Cuban officials discussed drone use against Guantánamo Bay and U.S. naval ships, according to classified intelligence cited by Axios.

Escalating US-Cuba pressure

The Trump administration is simultaneously increasing sanctions and, according to Axios, preparing to unseal a federal indictment against former Cuban president Raúl Castro.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Axios
  2. Reuters
  3. Straight Arrow
  4. American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora via Facebook

Sources

  1. Axios
  2. Reuters
  3. Straight Arrow
  4. American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora via Facebook