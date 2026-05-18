Cuba calls US drone threat claims ‘fraudulent’ after intelligence report

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez accused Washington of inventing a “fraudulent case” after an Axios report alleged Havana had acquired more than 300 combat drones and discussed possible attack scenarios involving U.S. targets.

Sin excusa legítima alguna, el gobierno de #EEUU construye, día tras día, un expediente fraudulento para justificar la guerra económica despiadada contra el pueblo cubano y la eventual agresión militar.



Medios de prensa específicos le hacen el juego, promoviendo calumnias y… — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) May 17, 2026

Rodriguez said Sunday on social media that Cuba “neither threatens nor desires war,” adding that the country is preparing to defend itself against foreign aggression under what he described as rights protected by the U.N. Charter.

The report, which cited classified intelligence, said Cuban officials had discussed possible drone use against U.S. naval ships, the military base at Guantánamo Bay and potentially Key West, Florida.

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US concerns extend beyond the drones

According to Axios, U.S. officials are focused not only on Cuba’s reported drone capabilities but also on claims that Iranian military advisers are operating in Havana.

The report said intelligence assessments indicated Cuba had obtained attack drones of varying capabilities from Moscow and Tehran and distributed them to locations across the country.

Axios also reported that intercepted intelligence suggested Cuban officials had studied how Iran responded to U.S. military operations.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth touched on the issue during a Capitol Hill hearing last week, telling Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart that an adversarial presence operating near U.S. borders remains a concern.

Cuba rejects allegations

Cuban officials rejected the broader claims and accused Washington of using them to justify sanctions and possible military action.

Cuba’s embassy in Washington posted on X that the country maintains the “right to defend itself against external aggression.”

.@CarlosFdeCossio



Like any country, Cuba has the right to defend itself against external aggression. It is called self-defense, and it is protected by International Law and the UN Charter.



Those from the US who seek the submission and, in fact, the destruction of the Cuban… — Cuban Embassy in US (@EmbaCubaUS) May 17, 2026

The embassy statement did not directly address the report’s claims about combat drones. The dispute unfolds while the Trump administration continues increasing legal, diplomatic and economic pressure on Cuba.

Reuters reported last week that federal authorities are preparing charges against former president Raúl Castro over his alleged role in the 1996 downing of Brothers to the Rescue aircraft. The Justice Department plans to unseal an indictment later this week alleging Castro ordered the shootdown, according to Axios.

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