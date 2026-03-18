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Cuban president vows ‘impregnable resistance’ after US takeover talk

Craig Nigrelli
Image credit: JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images
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Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel has vowed to stay in power and resist any potential U.S. takeover. 

In a post on X, translated to English, Díaz-Canel wrote: “In the face of the worst scenario, Cuba is accompanied by a certainty: any external aggressor will clash with an impregnable resistance.”

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Trump and Rubio escalate rhetoric on Cuba

The warning comes as rhetoric from the Trump administration ramps up, with Cuba increasingly framed as a potential next front in U.S. foreign policy. President Donald Trump said earlier this week it would be his “honor” to take over Cuba. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is of Cuban descent, echoed that statement Tuesday.  

Rubio pointed to the country’s struggling economy, calling it “non-functional,” and said Cuba has long relied on subsidies from Venezuela and Russia.

“They don’t get subsidies anymore, so they’re in a lot of trouble,” he said. “And the people in charge, they don’t know how to fix it, so they have to get new people in charge.”

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Miguel Díaz-Canel has served as Cuba’s president since 2018 and is the first leader since 1959 not to be named Castro.

Díaz-Canel warns of US intentions

Díaz-Canel accused the U.S. of using Cuba’s economic crisis as a pretext for intervention.

“The US publicly threatens Cuba almost daily, with overthrowing the constitutional order by force,” he said. “They intend and announce plans to seize the country, its resources, its properties, and even the very economy they seek to strangle to make us surrender.”

US-Cuba talks tied to leadership change

As Straight Arrow News reported this week, citing the New York Times, U.S. officials have told Cuban negotiators that Díaz-Canel must step aside.

The reported strategy focuses on removing him as head of state without dismantling the Community Party.  

Both sides have confirmed talks are taking place. Trump has said he can do “anything I want” when dealing with what he describes as a weakened nation. 

Energy crisis deepens pressure on Cuba

The tensions come as Cuba faces a worsening energy crisis. Power started to come back Tuesday night after a nationwide blackout that lasted almost 30 hours. 

A man walks while cars cruise along a street during a blackout in Havana on March 16, 2026. Cuba suffered a widespread power cut on March 16, 2026, according to the national electricity company, against the backdrop of a severe crisis on the island caused by the US energy blockade. (Photo by Yamil LAGE / AFP via Getty Images)

The crisis has intensified following the U.S. operation that removed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro earlier this year, cutting off a key source of subsidized oil to Cuba. 

Russian signals support, but aid unclear 

Russia is now signaling support for its longtime ally.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow “is ready to provide all possible assistance,” with discussions underway.  

But there are no clear signs that aid is arriving. The Moscow Times reported that no Russian oil shipments have reached Cuba since early January.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

The U.S. has reportedly told Cuban officials that President Miguel Díaz-Canel must step aside as a condition for talks over the country’s future. The U.S. has blocked oil shipments from Venezuela, contributing to a nationwide power outage earlier this week.

US demands leadership change in Cuba

American officials have told Cuban negotiators that Díaz-Canel must leave office, according to reports, with both sides confirming talks are occurring.

Cuba loses key energy supplier

Cuba no longer receives subsidized oil from Venezuela since the U.S. removed that country’s president, Nicolas Maduro, earlier this year. Tight supplies contributed to a nationwide blackout lasting nearly 30 hours.

Russian aid remains uncertain

Russia says it is ready to help Cuba, but no oil shipments have arrived since early January, according to reports.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Miguel Díaz-Canel via X
  2. The Hill
  3. Straight Arrow News
  4. The Moscow Times
  5. CNBC

Sources

  1. Miguel Díaz-Canel via X
  2. The Hill
  3. Straight Arrow News
  4. The Moscow Times
  5. CNBC

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