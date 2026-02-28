Damage reports begin filtering in from attack on Iran

Damage assessments are continuing after U.S. and Israeli strikes early Saturday in Iran. Retaliatory missile attacks are reported in at least five countries. Among the strikes, a U.S. Navy base in Bahrain.

Stars and Stripes said no U.S. casualties are reported in Bahrain. Video obtained by The New York Post showed a large explosion near the base in the Persian Gulf island nation.

Iran’s Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani said at a United Nations Security Council meeting that hundreds of civilians were killed or injured during the attack.

Military personnel and residents were warned of the incoming missile attack. The hourslong assault included multiple explosions that shook the capital, Manama, on Saturday afternoon, the outlet reported.

CNN reported that satellite images showed black smoke rising from the compound of Iran’s supreme leader in Tehran. The images appeared to show damage to several buildings inside the complex following joint U.S. and Israeli strikes. Israeli officials and U.S. President Donald Trump later said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes.

Before that, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had told NBC News that, “as far as I know,” both the country’s supreme leader and president were alive. He acknowledged that several Iranian commanders may have been killed but said “this is not a big problem.”

In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai authorities said four people were injured in the Palm Jumeirah area following an explosion and fire. Emergency response teams were deployed and the site was secured.

Video released by eyewitnesses showed black smoke rising from a destroyed school building in the southern Iranian town of Minab. Iranian state media reported that dozens were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

“The destroyed building is a primary school for girls in the south of Iran. It was bombed in broad daylight, when packed with young pupils,” Araghchi said in a post on X.

Mohammad Radmehr, governor of Minab county, said the death toll had risen to at least 85 students, with 92 others injured. Additional victims were believed to be trapped under the rubble, he said.

The Israeli military issued urgent warnings Saturday of possible incoming missiles. Video posted on X appeared to show Iranian forces preparing missile launchers aimed toward Israel.

Iran launched a barrage of missiles targeting Israeli and U.S. military bases across the region, including in Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

The United Nations Security Council is set to convene Saturday afternoon to address the escalating conflict in the Middle East.