Dan Bongino announces FBI departure less than a year after taking the role

Devin Pavlou
FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced on Wednesday he is leaving the bureau after less than a year in the role.
Full story

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino announced he is leaving the bureau after less than a year in the role. Bongino made the announcement on social media after President Donald Trump made a comment saying Bongino “wants to go back to his show.”

Trump installed Bongino to the FBI’s second-highest position in March. During his time as deputy director, Bongino publicly disagreed with how the Department of Justice handled the Jeffrey Epstein files. Bongino will leave the role in January. 

In his post, Bongino thanked Trump and others in the administration for the opportunity but offered no reason as to why he was leaving. 

“I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose,” he wrote. “Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you.”

What did Bongino do before the FBI?

Before his time at the FBI, Bongino had been the host of the conservative radio show The Bongino Report. He had previously been a guest on Fox News and eventually the company announced Bongino would host his own show called “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.”

Before his media career, Bongino had worked as a police officer in New York City for four years before joining the United States Secret Service in 1999 as a special agent. This was the extent of his law enforcement experience before becoming the deputy director of the FBI. 

Bongino was part of the Secret Service’s Presidential Protection Division, protecting former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. However, he had received some criticism after he alleged he had access to “high-level discussions” from his time under Obama while he was campaigning for political office. 

Who will replace Bongino?

Some had expected Bongino’s exit after he butted heads with fellow Trump officials over their handling of the Epstein files. Before Bongino made the announcement, Trump commended him, saying Bongino “did a great job.”

The White House has not offered any suggestion on who may replace him. Typically, the deputy director of the FBI oversees the bureau’s day-to-day operations and historically is a career agent.

Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Changes in FBI leadership can influence federal law enforcement direction and agency operations. Dan Bongino’s departure, following public disagreements over DOJ matters, raises questions about leadership selection and the politicization of sensitive investigations.

FBI leadership changes

Leadership shifts in the FBI impact agency priorities, morale, and continuity, especially when top officials serve short tenures or leave amid controversy.

Political influence in law enforcement

According to the article, Bongino’s appointment and exit highlight discussions about political considerations shaping law enforcement leadership and oversight.

Handling of high-profile investigations

Clashes over the Department of Justice’s management of the Jeffrey Epstein files, as described in the article, underscore ongoing scrutiny of how sensitive cases are handled within federal agencies.

Sources

  1. Dan Bongino via X
  2. The Associated Press

