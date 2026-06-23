Dan Sullivan sues to continue Alaska campaign for Senate against … Dan Sullivan

Julia Marshall
Dan Sullivan is suing to keep his name on the Alaska Senate ballot after election officials said he was trying to “mislead” voters.
Image credit: Sullivan for Senate via Facebook

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Dan Sullivan was removed from the ballot in Alaska’s Senate race last week after state election officials called it a deliberate attempt to “confuse or mislead” voters who might think he is a different Dan Sullivan, the two-term Republican incumbent. Now, the new Dan Sullivan is suing to keep his name on the ballot alongside the other Dan Sullivan’s. 

Straight Arrow’s Azi Paybarah, who has been covering the Sullivan controversy, sat down with SAN’s Craig Nigrelli this week to talk about the race. Watch that interview at the top of the page. 

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Suing for a spot on the ballot

In a court filing this week, Sullivan — the non-senator one — and his attorneys said the state Division of Elections’ decision to remove him from the ballot violated state and federal laws. 

“Nothing in Alaska law regulates in any way the private motivations that draw individuals to declare or campaign for office,” the lawyers wrote.

His attorneys said the U.S. Constitution lays out just three qualifications for the Senate: age, citizenship and residency — not name or party affiliation. 

Controversy surrounding Sullivan’s campaign

Since the second Dan Sullivan entered the Senate race last month, Republicans have accused Democrats of using him to undermine the original Dan Sullivan.

“This blatant attempt to confuse and disenfranchise Alaskans undermines confidence in our elections, and if allowed to stand, will deny voters the honest choice they deserve,” a spokesperson for Sen. Dan Sullivan’s campaign said.

The Alaska Senate race itself could determine which party controls Congress, so confusing Republican voters could benefit the Democratic leader in the race, former Rep. Mary Peltola.

The second Sullivan has long maintained that he has no contact with Peltola, saying the decision to run was “my choice.”

However, the Anchorage Daily News reported that the metadata on challenger Sullivan’s May 29 press release announcing his candidacy “indicated it was written by someone by the name of ‘Amber Lee.’” A person by that same name is listed as being affiliated with a political action committee that supported Peltola’s previous runs for Congress, according to one of the incumbent Sullivan’s complaints

Previous investigations

Due to the high stakes and controversy, Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher and Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom conducted investigations into the legitimacy of the new Sullivan. 

As Straight Arrow previously reported, Sullivan was questioned and provided sworn answers, but election officials found “that the preponderance of evidence does not support your eligibility for the office of United States Senator.”

He was removed from the ballot

Now, a judge will decide whether to put the new Sullivan back on the ballot. 

But the case is on a fast track. The state prints its ballots on June 28, ahead of the Aug. 18 primary election. 

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A legal dispute over ballot access in Alaska's Senate race is moving on a court-imposed deadline that could affect how voters see their choices in a primary that may influence which party controls Congress.

Ballot printing creates hard deadline

A judge must rule before June 28, when Alaska prints primary ballots, leaving little time to resolve whether both candidates named Dan Sullivan appear on them.

Contested removal from ballot

State election officials removed the second Dan Sullivan, citing a finding that "the preponderance of evidence does not support" his eligibility, a determination his attorneys are now challenging in court.

Disputed coordination claims

The Anchorage Daily News reported that metadata on the challenger's candidacy announcement indicated it was written by someone affiliated with a PAC that supported his opponent, though the challenger has denied any contact with that opponent.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left lean hardest into the “same-name” hook, framing the story as a quirky ballot-access fight and stressing the challenger’s push to “stay on ballot."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right treat it more as a procedural and legal dispute, foregrounding the court filing and the claim that the decision “violates state and federal law.”

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Media landscape

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24 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A man named Dan J. Sullivan, who shares the same party as Alaska U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, sued to remain on the August primary ballot after being disqualified by Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher.
  • His attorneys argued that the disqualification violated state and federal law.
  • Beecher stated that the challenger filed candidacy paperwork in bad faith to confuse or mislead voters and undermine the ballot's fairness.
  • The challenger denied any contact with Peltola's campaign and insisted he is a qualified candidate without legal grounds for removal.

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Key points from the Center

  • On June 15, Elections Director Carol Beecher disqualified a U.S. Senate challenger sharing the name and party of incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan, removing him from the August primary ballot.
  • Beecher cited regulations barring misleading ballot listings, noting similarities between the challenger's campaign materials and the senator's listings, and flagged the challenger's recent party change and registration as Daniel J. Sullivan Jr.
  • Legislative attorney Andrew Dunmire challenged the decision, stating the division lacks authority to disqualify candidates based on name confusion and arguing congressional eligibility relies solely on constitutional qualifications regarding age, residency, and citizenship.
  • On Monday, the challenger filed a court challenge alleging the disqualification violates state and federal law, maintaining he remains a qualified candidate whom officials lacked legal basis to remove.
  • With more than a dozen candidates in the race, the disqualification shifts strategic calculations for this pivotal midterm contest, while Sen. Dan Sullivan and the National Republican Senatorial Committee previously condemned the challenger as a 'sham candidate'.

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Key points from the Right

  • A man named Dan Sullivan, sharing the same party affiliation as Alaska U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan, challenged his disqualification from the August primary ballot by Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher.
  • Senator Dan Sullivan and the National Republican Senatorial Committee called the challenger a sham candidate and alleged collaboration with Democrats to help Mary Peltola, which both the challenger and Democrats denied.
  • Beecher disqualified the challenger citing voter registration name differences, party affiliation changes, similarities to the senator's campaign website, and a regulation preventing misleading ballot entries.
  • Legislative attorney Andrew Dunmire stated the regulation does not prohibit the challenger's name on the ballot and that disqualification is only valid if constitutional candidacy qualifications are unmet.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. NBC News