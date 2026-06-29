Dangerous heat wave hits the US with highs exceeding 100 degrees

A severe heatwave is projected to affect the central and eastern U.S. this week, with high humidity intensifying the already scorching temperatures.

So far, more than 100 million Americans across the South and the Great Plains are at moderate-to-severe risk of heat, but the National Weather Service said that risk will expand as the heat intensifies throughout the week.

“The latest guidance continues to strongly agree on a potentially historic heatwave across the eastern third of the country for the end of the week,” the weather service said Sunday.

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What forecasters are predicting

Forecasters predict several days of high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in parts of the lower Great Lakes, mid-Atlantic, and the Mississippi and Ohio river valleys.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-to-high 90s and low 100s, potentially breaking records on Friday. Elevated humidity levels will make the “feels like” temperatures reach as high as 115 degrees in certain areas.

Cities expected to feel it the most include Chicago, Kansas City, St. Louis, Nashville, Savannah, Georgia, Philadelphia and Boston.

Dangerous to record setting heat will expand across the eastern two-thirds of the nation this week. Be sure to follow your local forecast information from https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP and https://t.co/hWJVNNW095 pic.twitter.com/3xDWQINtpG — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 28, 2026

Areas in Wisconsin have extreme heat warnings through Tuesday night, with heat index values above 100 degrees possible. Plus, New York has an extreme heat watch from Monday through Wednesday,

Nighttime isn’t expected to provide much relief.

It might be a holiday week, but experts say it’s best to spend much of that time indoors if you have air conditioning and to stay hydrated. Several cities across the affected regions will offer cooling centers for those who need a break from the heat.

First Europe, now the US

The heatwave across the U.S. comes just a week after Europe experienced its own record-setting temperatures.

As Straight Arrow previously reported, Europe is no stranger to summer heat waves, but this year it came early and hard, with temperatures hitting highs not seen in decades.

France faced the brunt of the wave, with at least 45 deaths related to the heat.

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