Dangerous heat wave hits the US with highs exceeding 100 degrees

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
A heatwave is projected to affect the central and eastern U.S. this week, with high humidity intensifying already scorching temperatures.
Image credit: Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto

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severe heatwave is projected to affect the central and eastern U.S. this week, with high humidity intensifying the already scorching temperatures.

So far, more than 100 million Americans across the South and the Great Plains are at moderate-to-severe risk of heat, but the National Weather Service said that risk will expand as the heat intensifies throughout the week.

“The latest guidance continues to strongly agree on a potentially historic heatwave across the eastern third of the country for the end of the week,” the weather service said Sunday.

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What forecasters are predicting

Forecasters predict several days of high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees in parts of the lower Great Lakes, mid-Atlantic, and the Mississippi and Ohio river valleys.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-to-high 90s and low 100s, potentially breaking records on Friday. Elevated humidity levels will make the “feels like” temperatures reach as high as 115 degrees in certain areas.

Cities expected to feel it the most include Chicago, Kansas City, St. Louis, Nashville, Savannah, Georgia, Philadelphia and Boston.

Areas in Wisconsin have extreme heat warnings through Tuesday night, with heat index values above 100 degrees possible. Plus, New York has an extreme heat watch from Monday through Wednesday,

Nighttime isn’t expected to provide much relief.

It might be a holiday week, but experts say it’s best to spend much of that time indoors if you have air conditioning and to stay hydrated. Several cities across the affected regions will offer cooling centers for those who need a break from the heat. 

First Europe, now the US

The heatwave across the U.S. comes just a week after Europe experienced its own record-setting temperatures.

As Straight Arrow previously reported, Europe is no stranger to summer heat waves, but this year it came early and hard, with temperatures hitting highs not seen in decades.

France faced the brunt of the wave, with at least 45 deaths related to the heat.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A major heatwave is already affecting more than 100 million Americans across the South and Great Plains, with conditions expected to intensify and spread eastward through the week.

Dangerous heat index levels

The National Weather Service projects "feels like" temperatures as high as 115 degrees in some areas, with humidity making outdoor conditions hazardous across multiple regions.

Major cities directly affected

Chicago, Kansas City, St. Louis, Nashville, Philadelphia and Boston are among the cities expected to experience the most severe heat, affecting large urban populations.

Nighttime offers little relief

Overnight temperatures are not expected to drop enough to provide meaningful relief, extending heat exposure beyond daytime hours for residents in affected areas.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. National Weather Service

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. National Weather Service