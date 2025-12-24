Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Dangerous holiday storm slams California, flooding threatens travel

Jason K. Morrell
An atmospheric river is set to soak large parts of California through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, raising concerns about flooding.
Image credit: Noah Berger / The Associated Press
According to the National Weather Service, a powerful atmospheric river, often called a 'Pineapple Express,' is expected to bring heavy rains to California spanning Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Heavy rainfall has already led to flooding in Northern California, while the Weather Prediction Center has issued a rare 'high risk' warning for excessive rain in parts of Southern California. Forecasters warn that rainfall rates could exceed one inch per hour, which may cause flash flooding and mudslides, particularly in recent burn areas where the ground is more susceptible to debris flows.

Officials, as cited in the article, are urging residents to avoid travel during the storm, especially over the holidays. Widespread road closures, evacuation orders, and ski resort shutdowns are referenced, with warnings that those on the roads could face dangerous conditions.

A powerful atmospheric river is set to soak large parts of California through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, raising serious concerns about flooding, mudslides and dangerous travel conditions. Forecasters warn the storm could deliver months’ worth of rain in just a few days, hitting at the worst possible time for holiday travel.

A rare storm, landing at the worst moment

The storm system is often called a “Pineapple Express” because it draws moisture from near Hawaii. It began pushing into California late Tuesday and is expected to intensify overnight into Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, storms of this strength typically hit the region only once every five to ten years. What makes this one stand out is its timing.

“This is the type of storm system that affects the area approximately every 5 to 10 years or so,” said Ariel Cohen, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service. “But what makes this storm unique is that the brunt of the rainfall is expected to occur right through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

This story is featured in today's Unbiased Updates.

Flooding risks stretch across the state

Heavy rain has already caused flooding in parts of Northern California, including Redding and Willits, after a weekend storm killed at least one person.

In Southern California, the Weather Prediction Center has issued a rare “high risk” designation for excessive rainfall on Christmas Eve across parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Santa Barbara counties. High-risk designations are issued on fewer than 4% of days each year, but account for the vast majority of flood-related damage nationwide.

AP Photo/Noah Berger

Forecasters warn that rainfall rates could exceed an inch per hour at times. The rate is more than enough to overwhelm storm drains and trigger flash flooding.

Mudslides, burn scars and dangerous roads

Officials are especially concerned about recent burn areas, where scorched ground can repel water and rapidly turn rainfall into fast-moving debris flows. Evacuation warnings and orders are already in effect in parts of Los Angeles County, including areas near the Palisades and Eaton fire zones.

Urban flooding is also expected to be widespread, with rockslides and mudslides likely in mountainous terrain and along major roadways.

“With as much total rain as what we’re expecting, widespread, significant flooding will likely occur,” Cohen said. “If you’re planning to be out on the roads during the Christmas holiday, please reconsider your plans.”

Closures, evacuations and holiday disruptions

Several Southern California ski resorts have announced closures through Christmas due to the storm, citing safety concerns for guests and staff. Officials across the region are urging residents to avoid unnecessary travel, monitor evacuation alerts, and be prepared for power outages caused by strong winds and saturated soil.

Governor Gavin Newsom has mobilized state resources ahead of the storm, with crews and equipment pre-positioned across affected areas.

Forecasters say the threat may not end with Christmas. Another storm system is expected to follow later this week, extending the risk of flooding and travel disruptions into the days after the holiday.

Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A series of severe atmospheric river storms is causing widespread flooding, disruptions, and fatalities across California, highlighting vulnerabilities in infrastructure and emergency preparedness during a major travel holiday period.

Extreme weather and flooding

Heavy rainfall and flooding have led to fatalities, road closures, and emergency rescues, illustrating the dangers posed by intense atmospheric river systems, as stated by the National Weather Service and local officials.

Emergency response and preparedness

Emergency services are conducting rescues and issuing evacuation orders, and state agencies are mobilizing resources, underscoring the need for coordinated response to protect public safety during natural disasters.

Holiday travel and disruptions

The storms coincide with the holiday travel period, resulting in travel disruptions, road closures, and risks for millions of residents and travelers, as reported by multiple media outlets and local authorities.

Synthesized coverage insights across 125 media outlets

Community reaction

Local emergency responders conducted multiple water rescues and the city of Redding opened an evacuation shelter at Pilgrim Congregational Church, while police urged residents to stay off flooded roads and prepare for more storms.

Context corner

California regularly faces flooding from atmospheric rivers, which are long bands of moisture from the Pacific. The risk of mudslides and debris flows is higher in areas with recent wildfire burn scars, a recurring challenge after intense fires in previous years.

Solution spotlight

Local governments distributed free sandbags, opened emergency shelters and launched coordinated emergency response centers. Agencies also cleared storm drains and urged use of sandbags and other preventive measures in at-risk neighborhoods.

Sources

  1. Fox11
  2. ABC7
  3. National Weather Service
  4. Weather Prediction Center
  5. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame California's storms with urgency, using terms like "inundate" and "worsening conditions," often referencing "bomb cyclone" to emphasize climate-related severity and specific rainfall amounts like "7 inches.
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a descriptive tone, noting "life-threatening flooding" and "alarming rainfall totals" while providing details like emergency response efforts.
  • Media outlets on the right focus on immediate disruption, employing phrases like "disastrous flash flooding" and "Christmas chaos" to highlight holiday impact, de-emphasizing scientific terminology.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

125 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Heavy rain and flash flooding in Northern California resulted in water rescues and at least one confirmed death, according to authorities.
  • Redding police received numerous calls from stranded motorists who attempted to drive through flooded areas.
  • The National Weather Service reported that between 3 and 6 inches of rain had fallen in parts of two counties by Sunday night.
  • Mayor Mike Littau confirmed that one person in Redding died due to the flooding.

Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday a powerful atmospheric river will hit Southern California, with a flood watch in effect from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 10 p.m. Wednesday and heaviest rain overnight.
  • Meteorologists attribute the risk to a plume of warm subtropical moisture fueling the storm, with snow levels staying above 7,500 feet initially and recent wildfire burn scars increasing flood hazards.
  • Rainfall forecasts show 4 to 8 inches in coastal and valley communities and 6 to 12 inches in LA County mountains, with a Level 4 high risk covering nearly 6 million people Wednesday.
  • Los Angeles County activated its Emergency Operations Center to deploy swift-water rescue teams and issued evacuation warnings for 383 properties from 11 a.m. Dec. 23 to 11 p.m. Christmas Day.
  • With another surge expected on Christmas Day, forecasters anticipate more rainfall around Dec. 26, tapering early Saturday; WPC notes high-risk flooding days cause more than 80% of flood damage and 36% of deaths.

Key points from the Right

  • A major rainstorm will peak during the Christmas holiday, bringing heavy rainfall from December 23 to December 27, according to the National Weather Service.
  • Forecasters expect valleys to receive four to eight inches of rain, while foothills may see eight to twelve inches, according to weather reports.
  • At least one person has died due to flash flooding in Redding, California, as confirmed by Mayor Mike Littau.
  • Flooding is causing major disruptions, including flight delays at San Francisco International Airport, during one of the year's busiest travel periods.

