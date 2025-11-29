Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Dangerous imported AI toys on the market this holiday season: Report

Dan Levin
The "Trouble in Toyland" report shows the biggest dangers in children’s toys has shifted from lead to things like AI.
Image credit: Getty Images

Summary

AI in toys

According to the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) report, artificial intelligence is becoming more common in children's toys, with over 1,500 AI toy companies now operating in China.

Counterfeit and unsafe toys

The report notes that online shopping has increased the risk of purchasing counterfeit toys that may not be tested for safety.

Parental guidance

The PIRG report offers tips for parents to enhance toy safety, such as purchasing from known retailers, reviewing return policies and customer reviews, and confirming product certifications.

Full story

Approaching the holiday shopping season, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group, or PIRG, has published its annual “Trouble in Toyland” report. The report shows the biggest dangers in children’s toys have shifted from lead to things like AI.

So, what should parents be looking out for?

AI dangers in Toyland

Artificial intelligence continues to penetrate more aspects of American life, and toys are no different. The report says there are more than 1,500 AI toy companies now operating in China.

Some of the new toys even function like or with an AI chatbot like ChatGPT, something PIRG said can be a safety issue. The report cited the case of an AI-powered teddy bear recalled after sharing sexually inappropriate material.

“We were surprised to find how quickly Kumma would take a single sexual topic we introduced into the conversation and run with it, simultaneously escalating in graphic detail while introducing new sexual concepts of its own,” the report reads.

Other concerns of these kinds of toys include the recording of children’s voices, facial recognition scans and any other collection of potentially sensitive data.

Despite all these concerns, the report found parental controls on those toys are weak or nonexistent.

“None of the toys allowed parents to limit how long a child could use the toy for or mandate that they take breaks,” the report reads.

Other concerns

Online shopping for toys is a billion-dollar industry, but buying toys online can make it harder to ensure they are safe. That includes purchasing counterfeit toys that likely aren’t tested for safety.

“Counterfeit and imitation toys can endanger the health and safety of children,” Peter Feldman, acting U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission Chairman, told U.S. PIRG Education Fund. “Parents should buy from trusted sources and be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.”

The report cited an incident involving the popular Labubu dolls and thousands of fake versions that have been confiscated this year. 

Counterfeit toys are also not subject to any recalls.

That report also found that a large number of recalled toys are still for sale illegally. Toys were the sixth-most-counterfeit item seized at U.S. ports in fiscal year 2024.

“The Commission is using all available tools, including enforcement actions, civil penalties and partnerships with other federal agencies, to hold online sellers accountable,” Feldman said.

Other concerns include toys that contain toxins or button cell batteries or that use high-powered magnets.

“These magnets can cause immense internal damage if ingested,” the report reads.

Tips for parents

The report lays out several tips for parents to keep their kids safe.

Those tips include:

  • Purchase from known/trusted sellers and retailers
  • Look at the return policy (new items without returns could be of concern)
  • Read reviews
  • Use shipping time to determine point of origin
  • Carefully check toys when they arrive
  • Make sure anything electric is “UL-approved”

Specifically, for smart toys that may involve AI, the report laid out these tips.

  • Understand every feature
  • Understand if the toy is collecting any data
  • Supervise playtime
  • Turn it off when it’s not being used
  • Make sure you get all security updates
Dan Levin
Dan Levin
Dan Levin is a producer at Straight Arrow News. Dan began his career as a sports producer at WBAL-TV in Baltimore before moving over to news
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Concerns about the safety and regulation of children’s toys have grown as artificial intelligence, data collection and counterfeit products present new risks, according to a report by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.

AI and privacy risks

The integration of artificial intelligence in toys introduces privacy and safety issues, such as inappropriate content exposure and collection of sensitive data, as highlighted by the U.S. PIRG report.

Counterfeit and unsafe products

The rise of online toy sales has led to an increase in counterfeit and unsafe products, many of which are not properly tested, recalled or regulated, posing health risks for children.

Parental guidance and safety measures

Weak or nonexistent parental controls make it essential for caregivers to follow safety tips and remain vigilant, especially with toys involving AI or online purchases.

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. CPSC
  3. Public Interest Research Group
  4. Digital Commerce 360

