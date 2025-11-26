Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Data centers drive ‘elevated risk’ of electricity shortages this winter

Keaton Peters
A new assessment warns that much of North America could face electricity shortages during extreme winter cold snaps.
Image credit: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
Summary

NERC report

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation found seven regional grids across the U.S. and Canada face an “elevated risk” of power shortages from December to February.

Market mismatch

New sources of electricity demand, particularly data centers, are coming onto the grid faster than new sources of power, creating tight margins for grid operators.

Natural gas

The report found that natural gas delivery systems have improved in the past few years, but warned interruptions to gas supply are more likely in winter.

Full story

A new assessment warns that much of North America could face electricity shortages during extreme winter cold snaps. The threat stems from a mismatch between growing electricity demand from data centers and lagging additions to the grid’s generating capacity, which is tightening operating margins across the system.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) released its 2025-26 Winter Reliability Assessment, which examines the December through February period and evaluates whether the grid can meet projected peak electricity demands. The assessment found that electricity demand has grown by 20 gigawatts since last winter, while new generation capacity increased by less than half that amount. 

In a news release, John Moura, NERC’s director of reliability assessments and performance analysis, underscored the danger of a mismatch between power demand and supply growth “especially during the most extreme winter conditions, where actual demand can topple forecasts by as much as 25%.”

NERC singles out data centers as a major factor in growing electricity demand. The power supply and demand imbalance is especially stark “in areas where data center development is occurring,” the report said. The warehouses full of computers require round-the-clock electricity and are altering daily consumption patterns across multiple grid regions. The International Energy Agency expects data centers to consume nearly half of all new electricity supply added to the U.S. grid through 2030.

Which regions face the highest risk?

A majority of the U.S. faces a normal threat level, but the risk to the grid is “elevated” across seven regional power grids. The affected regions span from the Maritimes provinces in Canada through New England, the Carolinas, Tennessee, Texas and parts of the western United States, including Oregon, Washington, Utah and Idaho.

Texas faces particular challenges, as peak winter demand increasingly occurs before sunrise and after sunset, when solar generation is unavailable. The state has also been a magnet for data centers, which have the effect of lengthening peak demand periods.

NERC’s assessment mentions recent improvements on the grid run by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, including large additions of batteries and demand response programs, which allow the grid operator to flatten demand peaks by turning off large electric loads. 

However, NERC warns that even with those improvements, the grid will struggle in a severe storm, such as the one that caused rolling blackouts in 2021. Maintaining batteries at a sufficient level of charge to help the grid will be “challenging for extended periods of high loads, such as a severe multi-day storm like Winter Storm Uri,” NERC said.

ERCOT is striking a more confident tone. “Based on expected weather conditions, ERCOT anticipates there will be sufficient generation to meet customer demand this winter,” the grid operator said on its website.

Will natural gas keep flowing during cold weather?

Natural gas powers more than 40% of U.S. electricity generation, and faces heightened demand for both power plants and heating during cold snaps.

The assessment notes evidence of improved natural gas delivery to power plants during the past two winters, compared with major storm events in 2021 and 2022. However, freeze protection measures for natural gas infrastructure remain voluntary in most of North America, resulting in uneven application of safeguards.

“Grid operators in areas that rely on single-fuel gas-fired generators are exposed to unanticipated generator loss during cold snaps when gas supply interruptions are more prevalent,” said Mark Olson, NERC’s manager for reliability assessment, in a release. 

Keaton Peters
Keaton Peters
Keaton is an energy reporter for Straight Arrow News based in Austin, Texas. He focuses on affordability and economic impacts in coverage of energy policy, how data centers are reshaping the grid, and market shifts for oil, gas and renewables.
Mathew Grisham and Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Rising electricity demand from data centers is straining North America’s grid capacity, increasing the risk of power shortages in several regions during extreme winter weather, as outlined in the latest assessment by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation.

Grid reliability

Maintaining reliable electricity supply is critical as increasing demand pushes operating margins lower, especially during severe winter conditions when systems are under the greatest stress.

Energy infrastructure resilience

The ability of the grid and gas infrastructure to withstand severe weather remains a concern, with uneven protection measures and single-fuel dependencies posing reliability risks during cold snaps.

Sources

  1. North American Electric Reliability Corporation

