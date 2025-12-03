Unbiased. Straight Facts.
DC ambush suspect charged from hospital bed as new images released of attack

Jason K. Morrell
Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the man accused of shooting two West Virginia National Guard members, has been formally charged in D.C. Superior Court
Image credit: Jose Luis Magana / The Associated Press
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Charges filed

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan national, has been charged in D.C. Superior Court with murder, assault with intent to kill while armed, and multiple firearms offenses.

Suspect's background

Officials say Lakanwal previously worked with U.S. forces in Afghanistan as part of a CIA-backed 'Zero Unit' and was brought to the United States in 2021 after fleeing Taliban threats. His asylum was approved earlier this year.

Terrorism investigation

ABC News sources report that the FBI is examining whether the shooting could have been inspired by an international terrorist organization. However, no terrorism charges have been filed, and authorities have not connected Lakanwal to a specific group.

Full story

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the 29-year-old Afghan national accused of shooting two West Virginia National Guard members near the White House last week, has been formally charged in D.C. Superior Court. Those charges include murder, assault with intent to kill while armed, and multiple firearms offenses.

Lakanwal appeared remotely from a D.C. hospital, where he is recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered when another Guard member fired on him during the attack.

Speaking through a Pashtu interpreter, he entered a not guilty plea.

A magistrate judge ordered him held without bond, calling the government’s case “exceedingly strong.” His next hearing is set for mid-January.

What court documents describe

According to the newly filed complaint, the shooting happened the day before Thanksgiving as Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, were on patrol near the Farragut West Metro station.

A supervisor speaking with them saw both fall to the ground as gunfire erupted. He said he witnessed Lakanwal firing a handgun and shouting “Allahu Akbar,” an Arabic phrase meaning “God is great.”

An autopsy cited in the filings found that Beckstrom was shot once in the back of the head. Wolfe was also shot in the head and remains hospitalized in critical condition. However, officials say he has shown small signs of responsiveness.

Beckstrom died of her injuries on Thanksgiving, with her parents at her bedside.

Investigators say Lakanwal attempted to reload a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver before another National Guard member shot him. A witness then jumped on him, and Secret Service officers helped subdue him.

Security footage referenced in the complaint shows him approaching in a firing stance. A Justice Department image released Tuesday appears to show him bending down next to the two wounded Guardsmen after the shooting.

Department of Justice via AP

Suspect’s background under scrutiny

Lakanwal’s history has become central to the investigation and the political fallout. Officials say he previously worked with U.S. forces in Afghanistan as part of a CIA-backed “Zero Unit” based in Kandahar.

He and his family fled Taliban threats and were brought to the United States in 2021 after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. His asylum was approved earlier this year.

Sources told CBS News he served on a CIA-backed operations team for about eight years and suffered from PTSD. Emails obtained by the network suggest his mental health had deteriorated in recent years.

ABC News sources say the FBI is examining whether the shooting could have been inspired by an international terrorist organization. However, no terrorism charges have been filed, and authorities have not tied him to a specific group.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Political and security fallout

The Trump administration has cited the case as justification to expand its immigration crackdown, halting all visa and immigration processing for Afghan nationals. It’s also reviewing green card cases from 19 countries.

Late Tuesday, the Trump administration went even further, pausing all immigration applications from those same 19 countries already facing travel restrictions.

According to a new USCIS policy memo, the decision will delay green card and citizenship cases but is necessary, the agency says, to ensure “maximum” betting following the D.C. attack.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

An Afghan national has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting two National Guard members near the White House, raising questions about security, immigration policy and the background checks for individuals entering the United States after the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Public safety and security

The shooting of uniformed National Guard members in a high-profile location underscores concerns about security and potential threats to law enforcement personnel in the U.S. capital.

Immigration and vetting

The accused shooter's status as an Afghan evacuee has prompted debate over the processes and rigor of background checks for refugees and immigrants, especially those affiliated with U.S. military operations.

Political and policy response

The attack has led to calls from government officials and President Trump for changes to immigration policies, pauses in visa processing, and broader reviews of admissions from countries considered high-risk.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 168 media outlets

History lesson

Previous large-scale evacuations and resettlements following conflicts have prompted similar debates over vetting and integration, as seen with Vietnamese refugees in the 1970s, often leading to calls for stricter screening processes.

Oppo research

Many conservative lawmakers and commentators argue the attack demonstrates the dangers of inadequate vetting for refugees and are calling for suspension of asylum programs and increased restrictions on immigration from high-risk countries.

Policy impact

In response to the shooting, authorities suspended processing of visas and asylum applications for Afghan nationals and signaled reviews and potential changes in vetting procedures for refugees entering the US.

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize the legal process, framing the accused as a "suspect" held "without bond," focusing on due process and humanizing the individual.
  • Media outlets in the center remain largely procedural, noting the "sheer terror" of the "unprovoked" attack and including the "Allahu Akbar" detail, yet also hinting at the suspect's "enigmatic" background.
  • Media outlets on the right portray an "Afghan Migrant" or "crazed gunman" who "shouted 'Allahu Akbar'," explicitly linking the incident to broader immigration debates and perceived government failures.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

168 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Rahmanullah Lakanwal pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder during a virtual court appearance from his hospital bed.
  • He is accused of shooting National Guardsmen Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe during the incident.
  • Lakanwal, who arrived in the U.S. in 2021 after serving with U.S. Forces in Afghanistan, was also shot during the incident.
  • Authorities have not identified a motive for the shooting, which involved Lakanwal allegedly shouting 'Allahu Akbar!' during the attack.

Key points from the Center

  • Rahmanullah Lakanwal has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting two members of the National Guard in Washington, D.C.
  • He pleaded not guilty to the charges during a virtual court appearance from his hospital bed.
  • Lakanwal faces multiple charges, including premeditated murder, assault with intent to kill while armed, and possessing a firearm during a crime of violence.
  • An interpreter assisted Lakanwal during the virtual court hearing.

Key points from the Right

  • Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, pleaded not guilty to charges related to the shooting of two National Guard members during a virtual court appearance from the hospital on Dec. 2, 2025.
  • He is facing one count of murder and two counts of assault with intent to kill.
  • U.S. Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died from her injuries, while Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, 24, is in critical condition after the shooting.
  • Lakanwal is being held without bond, and the next court date is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2026, as ordered by Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. ABC News

