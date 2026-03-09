DC gun magazine ban struck down; Medicaid risk for 180K unhoused Californians

In this Media Miss Minute, a Washington, D.C. appeals court says a ban on certain gun magazines is unconstitutional. Plus, thousands of Californians experiencing homelessness could soon lose their health insurance through Medicaid.

Media Miss by the left: DC court says local ban on high-capacity gun magazines is unconstitutional

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals has ruled the city’s ban on gun magazines holding more than 10 rounds is unconstitutional.

In its opinion, the court acknowledged the toll of gun violence, writing that “we are not blind to the blight of gun violence in this country and the horrors it visits on our citizenry…”

But the judges said large-capacity magazines are “arms in common and ubiquitous use” and that there is no “history or tradition” of banning them.

Media Miss by the right: Up to 180K Californians experiencing homelessness could lose Medicaid coverage

State officials estimate 180,000 people experiencing homelessness in California could lose coverage under the Trump administration’s new Medicaid eligibility rules.

Starting in 2027, able-bodied adults under 65 without dependent children will have to work at least 80 hours a month to keep their coverage. They will also have to renew eligibility every six months.

Advocates say those requirements could be difficult for people experiencing homelessness – many of whom lack access to the digital tools needed to apply for jobs or basic resources that make holding a job possible.

