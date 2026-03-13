DC judge blocks DOJ’s subpoenas of Federal Reserve

A federal judge on Friday rejected two subpoenas that the Department of Justice issued to the Federal Reserve, handing the Trump administration a setback as it attempts to investigate Fed chair Jerome Powell.

The DOJ in January launched a criminal probe into Powell’s testimony about a major renovation project at the Fed. It served the agency with two subpoenas, one seeking records about renovations of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors’ buildings, as well as another asking for congressional testimony Powell gave to Congress.

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The Board then moved to quash them.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg of Washington, D.C. said in his decision that prosecutors did not issue the subpoenas for a proper purpose.

“There is abundant evidence that the subpoenas’ dominant (if not sole) purpose is to harass and pressure Powell either to yield to the President or to resign and make way for a Fed Chair 3 who will,” Boasberg wrote. “On the other side of the scale, the Government has offered no evidence whatsoever that Powell committed any crime other than displeasing the President. The Court must thus conclude that the asserted justifications for these subpoenas are mere pretexts.”

At a news conference, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said the DOJ will appeal the ruling.

“This is wrong, and it is without legal authority,” Pirro said.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who said he will block Kevin Warsh’s nomination to replace Powell as Fed chair during the investigation, responded on X. Powell’s term ends in May.

“This ruling confirms just how weak and frivolous the criminal investigation of Chairman Powell is and it is nothing more than a failed attack on Fed independence,” he said.

This story is developing and will be updated.