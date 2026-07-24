Deadly Madison police shooting sparks protests, state investigation

The mayor of Madison, Wisconsin, is urging calm after a deadly police shooting sparked protests and a state investigation on Wednesday.

Protests broke out near the Capitol after bystander video captured the fatal police shooting of 38-year-old Corey Ruiz during a confrontation with officers Wednesday.

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Editor’s note: This story features video that may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Wednesday shooting

The incident occurred when police were responding to reports of a man trying to open the doors of parked cars. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the man, but he took off on a bicycle.

He was found about 30 minutes later when police say he pulled a knife during a struggle with officers, injuring one of them. One officer attempted to use a taser on the man, but it was unsuccessful. That’s when police say a veteran officer shot Ruiz.

The Madison Police say life-saving measures were performed on the scene, but Ruiz was pronounced dead.

All four officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, as is department policy. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the shooting investigation.

Ruiz is identified as Black or Latino in Wisconsin court records. According to NBC News, he had 40 misdemeanor and felony convictions from 2009 to 2025, including robbery by force, strangulation, drug possession, vehicle theft and battery of a public safety worker.

A community organizer in Madison, Jazzman Brown, said Ruiz was a father, homeless and experiencing mental health issues.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Video sparks protests

Within hours of the incident, video of the shooting was circulating online. In the video, verified by several news organizations, officers can be seen holding a man as someone yells, “Let go!” Multiple shouts of “He’s got a knife!” can also be heard.​

Someone then yelled “taser” before an three shots ring out.

GRAPHIC VIDEO: 12 News obtained video of today's deadly police shooting in Madison. Police say the man killed was armed with a knife and injured an officer. https://t.co/jdutkrmHCN pic.twitter.com/vxQU9vRrUJ — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) July 23, 2026

Protesters arrived in the area within hours, and even marched up to the Capitol, where the city was hosting its weekly Concerts on the Square event.

The next day, about 20 protesters interrupted a police news conference, with one taking the microphone from Chief John Patterson and clashing with others who wanted to hear details about the investigation.

A man armed with a knife was shot by police in Madison, WI yesterday.



Today, the police chief had his press conference interrupted by a psychopath ranting about zionism and imperialism.



And he just allowed it to happen… pic.twitter.com/95TVCGWj13 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 24, 2026

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the shooting will receive a full, independent review.

“This is an incredibly difficult moment for the Madison community, and I understand the very strong emotions that people are feeling,” Conway said. “I am feeling them, too. As a city, as a community, as society, we have to do better. I want to be clear: it does not matter who you are or what your past is. You should not lose your life as a result of an encounter with law enforcement.”

Meanwhile, Madison’s police chief, John Patterson, is urging residents not to jump to conclusions based on the video circulating online.

“It’s incredibly challenging to piece these things together, and we’re going to rely on the video the community has provided to help guide us through this,” Patterson said. “I caution everyone — this is one perspective, and it is not a full overview of everything that was visible from different angles.”

The officers involved were not wearing body cameras when the incident occurred.

Not the first incident in the area

The Marquette neighborhood, where the shooting happened, has a history of police shootings.

In 2015, Tony Robinson was shot and killed by a Madison officer about a block away. And in 2012, an officer shot and killed Paul Heenan in the same area.

The area and city also saw significant protests after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis about six years ago.

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