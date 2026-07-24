Deadly Madison police shooting sparks protests, state investigation

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
The mayor of Madison, Wisconsin, is urging calm after a deadly police shooting sparked protests and a state investigation on Wednesday.
Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The mayor of Madison, Wisconsin, is urging calm after a deadly police shooting sparked protests and a state investigation on Wednesday.

Protests broke out near the Capitol after bystander video captured the fatal police shooting of 38-year-old Corey Ruiz during a confrontation with officers Wednesday.

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The Wednesday shooting

The incident occurred when police were responding to reports of a man trying to open the doors of parked cars. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the man, but he took off on a bicycle.

He was found about 30 minutes later when police say he pulled a knife during a struggle with officers, injuring one of them. One officer attempted to use a taser on the man, but it was unsuccessful. That’s when police say a veteran officer shot Ruiz.

The Madison Police say life-saving measures were performed on the scene, but Ruiz was pronounced dead.

All four officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, as is department policy. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation is now leading the shooting investigation.

Ruiz is identified as Black or Latino in Wisconsin court records. According to NBC News, he had 40 misdemeanor and felony convictions from 2009 to 2025, including robbery by force, strangulation, drug possession, vehicle theft and battery of a public safety worker.

A community organizer in Madison, Jazzman Brown, said Ruiz was a father, homeless and experiencing mental health issues.

  • Scott Olson/Getty Images
  • Scott Olson/Getty Images
  • Scott Olson/Getty Images
  • Scott Olson/Getty Images
  • Scott Olson/Getty Images
  • Scott Olson/Getty Images

Video sparks protests

Within hours of the incident, video of the shooting was circulating online. In the video, verified by several news organizations, officers can be seen holding a man as someone yells, “Let go!” Multiple shouts of “He’s got a knife!” can also be heard.​

Someone then yelled “taser” before an three shots ring out.

Protesters arrived in the area within hours, and even marched up to the Capitol, where the city was hosting its weekly Concerts on the Square event.

The next day, about 20 protesters interrupted a police news conference, with one taking the microphone from Chief John Patterson and clashing with others who wanted to hear details about the investigation.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said the shooting will receive a full, independent review.

“This is an incredibly difficult moment for the Madison community, and I understand the very strong emotions that people are feeling,” Conway said. “I am feeling them, too. As a city, as a community, as society, we have to do better. I want to be clear: it does not matter who you are or what your past is. You should not lose your life as a result of an encounter with law enforcement.”

Meanwhile, Madison’s police chief, John Patterson, is urging residents not to jump to conclusions based on the video circulating online.

“It’s incredibly challenging to piece these things together, and we’re going to rely on the video the community has provided to help guide us through this,” Patterson said. “I caution everyone — this is one perspective, and it is not a full overview of everything that was visible from different angles.”

The officers involved were not wearing body cameras when the incident occurred.

Not the first incident in the area

The Marquette neighborhood, where the shooting happened, has a history of police shootings.

In 2015, Tony Robinson was shot and killed by a Madison officer about a block away. And in 2012, an officer shot and killed Paul Heenan in the same area.

The area and city also saw significant protests after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis about six years ago.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Center-rated reporting

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Why this story matters

A fatal police shooting in Madison, Wisconsin has triggered street protests, a state-level criminal investigation and an independent city review, disrupting normal civic activity and placing four officers on administrative leave.

State investigation now leads

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, not the Madison Police Department, is leading the shooting inquiry, according to the article.

Officers removed from duty

All four officers involved were placed on administrative leave per department policy, a documented change in their status following the shooting.

Public events disrupted

Protesters reached the Capitol during a scheduled weekly public concert, and demonstrators interrupted a police news conference the following day.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CBS News
  3. ABC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left cast the shooting as a system failure, stressing “police execution,” “brutal” killing, and “dark racial past,” with bodycam absence framed as accountability neglect.
  • Media outlets in the center stay more procedural, noting the city’s body-camera gap and calls for “calm.” The sharp dividing lines are race, police accountability, and whether reform is treated as urgent crisis or policy update.
  • Media outlets on the right de-emphasize the confrontation itself and instead spotlights the mayor’s “firm” budget move on body-worn cameras as a concrete fix.

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Media landscape

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51 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A man in his 30s named Ruiz was fatally shot by police in Madison on July 22 during an attempted arrest for suspected bicycle theft and vehicle intrusion, after he drew a knife and injured an officer, according to Madison Police Chief John Patterson.
  • Four Madison police officers were placed on administrative leave following the release of disturbing video footage of the shooting, which sparked community outrage, protests, and vigils in honor of Ruiz.
  • Community members expressed anger over the police actions and systemic issues, with protests including marches to the Wisconsin State Capitol and calls for justice.
  • Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway expressed grief and called for improvements in the city’s response to such incidents.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, July 22, 2026, a Madison police officer fatally shot Corey Ruiz during an attempted arrest on East Williamson Street, exposing a critical gap: Madison remains the only large city in Wisconsin without police body-worn cameras.
  • The city's long-standing debate over body cameras has stalled due to funding concerns and community apprehension regarding surveillance of marginalized groups; previous Madison Common Council efforts to redirect funds from the Office of the Independent Police Monitor were rejected.
  • Police Chief John Patterson and Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway plan to allocate $414,800 in the 2027 executive budget for a three-year phased rollout starting with the North District, allowing time to manage video storage and public records costs.
  • Activists from Freedom Inc. Express concerns that cameras could criminalize marginalized groups rather than ensure accountability, while Common Council President Sabrina Madison acknowledged community demand for cameras but cautioned they are not a "panacea" for police violence.
  • Before full implementation, the city must establish specific policies for the program; unlike Madison, major Wisconsin cities like Milwaukee and Green Bay adopted body cameras years ago, with national adoption now approaching 100% among large departments.

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Key points from the Right

  • Corey Ruiz, a Wisconsin man with a violent criminal record, was fatally shot by Madison police after stabbing an officer during an altercation on Wednesday afternoon.
  • Ruiz was identified as non-black Hispanic, despite protests and reactions from black activists in Madison who viewed the shooting as a case of police brutality.
  • Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced plans to include body-worn cameras for police officers in the next executive budget, set to take effect in January, following controversy over the lack of camera footage during the shooting.
  • The shooting involved four officers, two of whom were injured; all four officers were placed on administrative leave as the incident is investigated as a homicide.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CBS News
  3. ABC News