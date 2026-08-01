Death toll rises in Spain-Morocco border crisis

Diane Duenez
The death toll continues to climb in the Spain/ Morocco border crisis. Sixty-seven people reportedly died after tens of thousands of people crossed by land and sea into Ceuta in a single day. 
Image credit: REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
This recording was made using enhanced software.

The death toll continues to climb in the Spain/ Morocco border crisis. Sixty-seven people reportedly died after tens of thousands of people crossed by land and sea into Ceuta in a single day. 

Spanish officials said most of those who entered Ceuta had returned to Morocco, while authorities in Madrid moved to reinforce security, speed repatriation proceedings and maintain cooperation with Moroccan officials against smuggling networks.

Straight Arrow previously cited Spanish officials estimating on Friday about 60,000 entries in 24 hours, and Spain’s Department of National Security briefly posted the figure online before deleting it. 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the Straight Arrow app today to get the stories that matter free from manipulation, bias or agenda.™

Point phone camera here

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the situation “an attack on Spain’s territorial integrity” and said it deserved “our most resounding and energetic condemnation.” He said, “all of Spain stands with the people of Ceuta” and pledged to “use all the resources of the State to guarantee security and coexistence.”

In a later post, Sánchez said the government would “guarantee the safety of the residents of Ceuta,” intensify the presence of security forces, deploy “a physical containment barrier in the sea” to facilitate repatriation and maintain cooperation with Moroccan authorities “to continue fighting against the mafias that traffic in human beings.”

In another post, Sánchez said, “Solidarity and empathy are optional. Respect for European treaties and data is not.” Citing Frontex figures for irregular entries from 2021 to 2026, he added, “This is not the time to divide. It is the time to continue building a strong and united EU.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday she held a conference call with commissioners about the situation and wrote that “the vast majority of those who arrived illegally have returned to Morocco, due to the effective work of Spanish and Moroccan law enforcement.”

She said, “not a single person reached mainland Spain or the rest of the EU” and added, “This shows why the control of our European borders matters.”

Von der Leyen said the European Commission had offered support to Spain “from the first moment” and welcomed calls for an extraordinary videoconference “to take stock of what has happened.” She wrote that “fighting illegal migration requires solidarity and a united European response.”

  • Migrants gather at Playa del Trampolin as they wait to enter a short-stay migrants centre CETI, following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, in Ceuta, Spain, August 1, 2026. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
  • Spanish soldiers question a migrant, following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, in Ceuta, Spain, August 1, 2026. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
  • A Spanish police officer gestures as a migrant walks by, following recent mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, in Ceuta, Spain, August 1, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
  • Migrants try to make their way past Spanish police officers, following recent mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, in Ceuta, Spain, August 1, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
  • Security forces stand guard in Fnideq, Morocco, August 1, 2026, as migrants gather after crossing from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta to the Moroccan side of the border. Picture taken using a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer
  • Migrants rest on the ground in Ceuta, Spain, following recent mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, August 1, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
  • A Spanish Guardia Civil boat in Ceuta, Spain, following mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, August 1, 2026. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
  • Spanish Guardia Civil boats in Ceuta, Spain, after mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, August 1, 2026. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni wrote that “the images arriving from Ceuta have once again demonstrated how urgent it is for Europe to respond to illegal immigration.” She said Italy and Denmark had promoted a letter signed by 22 EU member states calling for joint action to strengthen external borders, combat irregular migration, fight traffickers, make returns more effective and “eliminate any factor that could incentivize new illegal entries.”

The surge followed a Spanish Supreme Court ruling that migrants intercepted at sea while trying to reach Ceuta or Melilla cannot be returned immediately to Morocco without due process. Spanish officials have suggested the ruling may have contributed to the crossings, though some migrant advocates questioned whether many of those attempting the journey would have known about the decision.

Round out your reading

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
Tags: , , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A mass border crossing at Spain's Ceuta enclave resulted in at least 67 reported deaths and prompted Spain to deploy additional security forces, accelerate repatriation proceedings and install a physical sea barrier — developments that reflect active shifts in how European border enforcement is being applied.

EU border policy in motion

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said no one reached mainland Spain or the broader EU, describing the outcome as evidence of why coordinated border control matters.

Legal ruling shapes crossings

Spanish officials suggested a Supreme Court ruling — barring immediate returns of migrants intercepted at sea without due process — may have contributed to the surge, though migrant advocates questioned that link.

22 nations push joint action

A letter promoted by Italy and Denmark and signed by 22 EU member states calls for stronger external borders, more effective returns and measures to reduce incentives for irregular entries.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez via X
  2. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen via X
  3. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni via X

Sources

  1. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez via X
  2. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen via X
  3. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni via X