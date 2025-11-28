Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Death toll rises to 128 in Hong Kong high-rise fire as 200 remain missing

Jason K. Morrell
Authorities say the death toll from a high-rise apartment complex fire in Hong Kong has risen to 128, with 200 still unaccounted for.
Image credit: Hou Yu/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Death toll rises

Authorities say the death toll from a high-rise apartment complex fire has risen to 128 and about 200 residents are still unaccounted for.

Fire still burning

Fire crews say the main firefight is nearly complete, but smoke is still drifting from several upper floors and temperatures inside some units remain dangerously high.

How it started

Investigators say the blaze likely began on the lower floors of one of the 32-story towers, where bamboo scaffolding and renovation netting had wrapped the building.

Full story

Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in more than half a century entered a grim new phase Friday. Officials confirmed 128 deaths and acknowledged that about 200 residents are still unaccounted for.

The blaze tore through the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in the Tai Po district, leaving behind a smoldering cluster of blackened towers and thousands of grieving families.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Search efforts stretch into day three

Fire crews say the main firefight is nearly complete, but smoke is still drifting from several upper floors and temperatures inside some units remain dangerously high. Rescuers have been moving from apartment to apartment using handheld lights, often navigating through collapsed scaffolding and unstable debris.

Among the dead is 37-year-old firefighter Ho Wai-ho, who collapsed at the scene and later died at a hospital. More than 70 other people are being treated for injuries, some in critical condition.

  • Authorities say the death toll from a high-rise apartment complex fire has risen to 128 and about 200 residents are still unaccounted for.
    REUTERS/Lam Yik
  • Thick smoke and flames rise as a major fire engulfs several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on November 26, 2025. At least four people were killed when a fire engulfed several high-rise blocks in a Hong Kong residential estate on November 26, the government said, with media reporting that some residents were trapped inside.
    Yan ZHAO / AFP via Getty Images
  • Thick smoke and flames rise as a major fire engulfs several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on November 26, 2025. At least four people were killed when a fire engulfed several high-rise blocks in a Hong Kong residential estate on November 26, the government said, with media reporting that some residents were trapped inside.
    Yan ZHAO / AFP via Getty Images
  • Thick smoke and flames rise as a major fire engulfs several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on November 26, 2025. At least four people were killed when a fire engulfed several high-rise blocks in a Hong Kong residential estate on November 26, the government said, with media reporting that some residents were trapped inside.
    Tommy WANG / AFP via Getty Images
  • An onlooker takes photos as a major fire engulfs several apartment blocks at the Wang Fuk Court residential estate (background) in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on November 26, 2025. At least four people were killed when a fire engulfed several high-rise blocks in a Hong Kong residential estate on November 26, the government said, with media reporting that some residents were trapped inside.
    AFP via Getty Images

How the fire spread so fast

Investigators say the blaze likely began on the lower floors of one of the 32-story towers, where bamboo scaffolding and renovation netting had wrapped the building. High winds, falling debris and burning mesh allowed flames to jump rapidly up the exterior walls and into neighboring towers.

Police also discovered flammable polystyrene foam panels attached to windows near elevator lobbies. Once ignited, the foam intensified the heat and helped the fire move inside the building as windows shattered.

Officials later revealed that fire alarms in all eight buildings were found to be “not functional” during post-fire inspections.

Three arrested as criminal investigation widens

Police have arrested two directors and a consultant from the construction company overseeing the renovation project.

They are under investigation for manslaughter and gross negligence tied to the materials used on the building’s exterior.

Authorities are now inspecting 11 additional residential projects where the same company performed renovation work.

Hong Kong’s deadliest fire since 1948

The blaze is the city’s worst since a warehouse fire killed nearly 200 people in 1948. Images from the scene show entire towers reduced to a patchwork of scorched concrete and shattered windows as investigators continue their search.

Officials say the next phase will focus on identifying victims and tracing how a routine renovation project turned into one of the most devastating disasters in Hong Kong’s modern history.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Shea Taylor contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A deadly fire in a Hong Kong apartment complex has resulted in over 120 deaths, exposed safety failures, and triggered criminal investigations into construction practices and oversight.

Fire safety and building regulations

Non-functional fire alarms and flammable building materials contributed to the scale of the tragedy, highlighting critical failures in safety enforcement and oversight.

Accountability and criminal investigation

Authorities have arrested company officials overseeing the renovation, raising questions about responsibility and the legal consequences for those managing building safety.

Public impact and grief

The loss of life and displacement of families has affected thousands, underlining the broader human cost of the disaster and its resonance across Hong Kong society.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 191 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The death toll from the Hong Kong fire stands at 128 with about 200 people still missing according to multiple sources. The blaze affected a complex with nearly 2,000 apartments and around 4,800 residents.

Context corner

Bamboo scaffolding is a traditional but highly flammable construction method still widely used in Hong Kong. The incident has ignited calls for stricter building safety regulations and alternatives to bamboo.

History lesson

Past tragedies in Hong Kong, such as the 1948 warehouse fire with 176 deaths, led to reforms in public housing and fire safety. This event is the city's most fatal fire since then.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The New York Times
  3. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the "deadly" fire as a "tragedy" that "fueled public anger" over a "housing crisis," suggesting "corruption and cost-cutting measures" and a lack of basic safety equipment.
  • Media outlets in the center while noting the "tragedy" and families "frantically seek" loved ones, focus on the "128" death toll and specific details like "flammable foam boards.
  • Media outlets on the right highlight "major gaps" in safety, emphasizing "safety alarms rang for a year" and that residents were told they faced "relatively low fire risks," portraying official negligence.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

191 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • At least 128 lives have been lost in the fire at the Wang Fuk Court housing complex in Hong Kong, as reported by authorities.
  • Firefighters continue to search for survivors in the eight-tower estate, which was undergoing renovations when the fire spread.
  • Three individuals from a construction company have been arrested, as investigations into the fire's cause continue.
  • Calls for stronger fire safety laws have emerged, particularly concerning the use of flame-retardant materials during construction.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • A fire ripped through the Wang Fuk Court housing estate in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday, spreading through eight high rises and transforming the densely packed complex into an inferno.
  • The death toll in the fire has risen to 128, according to Hong Kong's security chief Chris Tang, who sent condolences to those affected.
  • Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, including examining the bamboo scaffolding and plastic mesh wrapped around the complex as part of a major renovation.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • A major fire at Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong has resulted in at least 128 fatalities, marking it as the city's deadliest fire in nearly 80 years.
  • Three individuals linked to Prestige Construction have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after using possibly unsafe materials during renovations.
  • The fire spread rapidly through scaffolding and left 279 people unaccounted for, as emergency teams continued rescue efforts.
  • Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee announced a fund of HK$300 million to assist affected residents after the tragedy drew attention to building safety standards in the city.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. The New York Times
  3. CNN

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.