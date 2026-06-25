Death toll rises to 164 after powerful back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela

At least 164 people are dead and more than 900 injured after two powerful, back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela Wednesday evening, according to the country’s acting president. They struck just 39 seconds apart, leaving a trail of destruction across the nation.

Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, declared a state of emergency after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit less than a minute after one measuring 7.2.

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Officials say at least 164 people are dead and more than 971 others injured, but the death toll is expected to rise as search crews continue digging through collapsed buildings. Rodríguez says at least 30 aftershocks have occurred since the two main earthquakes.

Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images

Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images

Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images

Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images

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CNN reports Rodríguez said in an interview Thursday morning that she is coordinating with the United Nations to send rescuers, and with the International Monetary Fund to create an initial fund of $200 million for rebuilding the country. She also asked those in the private sector with heavy machinery for help with rescue efforts.

The coastal state of La Guaira appears to have been the hardest hit. Dozens of buildings have collapsed, the main international airport remains closed after part of its roof caved in, and metro and rail service are suspended.

Trump focuses on Venezuela in another way

The earthquakes struck just hours before President Donald Trump took the stage for a campaign-style rally at Washington’s National Mall to kick off the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

During his speech, Trump referenced Venezuela while discussing the U.S. capture of former President Nicolás Maduro but he didn’t mention the earthquakes.

“In one hour, Venezuela was finished,” Trump said about the operation in which Maduro was captured. “In a flawless and breathtaking operation earlier this year,” he said. “America’s armed forces captured the outlaw dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and brought him back to face American justice. One of the great military raids in history, if you remember.”

After the rally, Trump posted on Truth Social that the United States stands ready to help, saying he has directed federal agencies to quote “get ready to move quickly.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while traveling in Bahrain, later said the U.S. Is deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources and humanitarian aid.

China, which has close ties to Venezuela, has also offered to help. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday morning Beijing is “willing to provide assistance within its capabilities, in an appropriate manner, based on Venezuela’s needs.”

Spain is also sending help via its Military Emergencies Unit and Agency for International Development Cooperation, according to the country’s ministry of foreign affairs.

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