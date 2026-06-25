Death toll rises to 164 after powerful back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela

Shea Taylor
At least 164 people are dead and more than 900 injured after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela just 39 seconds apart.
Image credit: Juan Barreto / AFP via Getty Images

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At least 164 people are dead and more than 900 injured after two powerful, back-to-back earthquakes in Venezuela Wednesday evening, according to the country’s acting president. They struck just 39 seconds apart, leaving a trail of destruction across the nation.

Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, declared a state of emergency after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit less than a minute after one measuring 7.2.

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Officials say at least 164 people are dead and more than 971 others injured, but the death toll is expected to rise as search crews continue digging through collapsed buildings. Rodríguez says at least 30 aftershocks have occurred since the two main earthquakes.

  • Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images
  • Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images
  • Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images
  • Federico PARRA / AFP via Getty Images
  • Manaure Quintero / AFP via Getty Images
  • Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images
  • Diko Betancourt/Anadolu via Getty Images

CNN reports Rodríguez said in an interview Thursday morning that she is coordinating with the United Nations to send rescuers, and with the International Monetary Fund to create an initial fund of $200 million for rebuilding the country. She also asked those in the private sector with heavy machinery for help with rescue efforts.

The coastal state of La Guaira appears to have been the hardest hit. Dozens of buildings have collapsed, the main international airport remains closed after part of its roof caved in, and metro and rail service are suspended.

Trump focuses on Venezuela in another way

The earthquakes struck just hours before President Donald Trump took the stage for a campaign-style rally at Washington’s National Mall to kick off the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

During his speech, Trump referenced Venezuela while discussing the U.S. capture of former President Nicolás Maduro but he didn’t mention the earthquakes.

“In one hour, Venezuela was finished,” Trump said about the operation in which Maduro was captured. “In a flawless and breathtaking operation earlier this year,” he said. “America’s armed forces captured the outlaw dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and brought him back to face American justice. One of the great military raids in history, if you remember.”

After the rally, Trump posted on Truth Social that the United States stands ready to help, saying he has directed federal agencies to quote “get ready to move quickly.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while traveling in Bahrain, later said the U.S. Is deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources and humanitarian aid.

China, which has close ties to Venezuela, has also offered to help. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Thursday morning Beijing is “willing to provide assistance within its capabilities, in an appropriate manner, based on Venezuela’s needs.”

Spain is also sending help via its Military Emergencies Unit and Agency for International Development Cooperation, according to the country’s ministry of foreign affairs.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Two major earthquakes struck Venezuela within seconds of each other, killing at least 164 people, closing the main international airport and suspending transit service in the hardest-hit coastal region.

Airport closure affects travel

The main international airport in La Guaira remains closed after part of its roof collapsed, directly disrupting air travel to and from Venezuela.

U.S. aid response underway

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. is deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources and humanitarian aid to Venezuela.

Death toll still rising

Officials say at least 164 people are dead and more than 971 injured, with the toll expected to rise as crews continue searching collapsed buildings.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CNN
  3. ABC News
  4. NBC News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the quakes as a humanitarian catastrophe, stressing “widespread damage,” “panicked residents,” and worst-case “high casualties."
  • Media outlets in the center stay more measured, foregrounding official seismic details and tsunami warnings
  • Media outlets on the right lean harder into spectacle and crisis language—terms like “flee,” “harrowing,” “chaos,” and “strongest-in-a-century” heighten panic and national emergency.

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Media landscape

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713 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Two powerful earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck Venezuela near Morón, causing extensive damage and building collapses especially in Caracas.
  • The tremors damaged Simón Bolívar International Airport, leading to its closure, and caused at least 32 hospitalizations and 15 people trapped under rubble in Falcon state.
  • Acting President Delcy Rodríguez declared a state of emergency, canceled classes, and urged health workers to assist the injured.
  • The earthquakes were felt as far as Brazil's Amazon and Colombia, leading to evacuations and tsunami alerts that were later lifted.

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Key points from the Center

  • Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez announced that the confirmed death toll has jumped to at least 164 people, with another 971 left injured, following the violent twin earthquakes that struck the country's northern coast.
  • The updated figures reflect the first wave of incoming data from the coastal state of La Guaira, which was completely cut off by communication blackouts after being declared a "disaster zone" due to the total collapse of dozens of buildings.
  • The rare seismic "doublet" event—consisting of a 7.2 magnitude foreshock followed just 39 seconds later by a massive 7.5 magnitude mainshock—ranks as the most powerful and destructive earthquake sequence to hit Venezuela since 1900.
  • Heavy damage across the capital city of Caracas has overwhelmed local first responders, with search-and-rescue teams actively digging through the rubble of flattened residential high-rises, including a 22-story building that totally collapsed in the Altamira neighborhood.
  • Global disaster response teams have begun arriving in the region after the United States, Ecuador, Mexico, and El Salvador immediately mobilized medical supplies, humanitarian aid, and specialized search dogs to assist in the recovery operations.

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Key points from the Right

  • Two powerful earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck near the north coast of Venezuela, causing severe damage and building collapses in Caracas and other areas, with at least 164 people dead and 971 injured.
  • Rescue efforts and emergency responses were conducted in Venezuela, where authorities urged people to stay outside due to aftershocks and declared a state of emergency.
  • Japan experienced a 6.9 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Iwate, causing mild shaking in Tokyo but no injuries or major damage.
  • Northern California was struck by a magnitude 5.6 earthquake, causing injuries and power outages but less severe damage compared to Venezuela.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. CNN
  3. ABC News
  4. NBC News