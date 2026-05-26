Deaths reported after chemical explosion at Washington state paper plant

Devin Pavlou
Multiple people are dead, at least 10 are injured, and others are reportedly missing after a chemical explosion at a Washington paper mill.
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Multiple people are dead, at least 10 are injured, and countless others are reportedly missing after a chemical explosion at a pulp and paper mill in Washington state. 

The explosion happened just before 7:30 a.m. local time at the Nippon Dynaware Packaging facility in Longview, Washington, less than an hour north of Portland, Oregon. According to The Seattle Times, the explosion involved a vat of chemical treatment product.

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Of the 10 injuries, nine were plant workers, while the tenth was a firefighter, according to fire officials. Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein told The Seattle Times that many of the first responders knew or had friends who worked at the site. 

Emergency responders told local outlets that the explosion is no longer a danger to the public and that there are no immediate health concerns related to the chemical treatment product. 

The substance is called white liquor, which is used in the paper-making process to separate lignin and cellulose, two organic compounds in wood. White liquor is an extremely caustic alkaline and can cause severe chemical burns that penetrate deep into the skin.  

Rescue crews have transitioned into a recovery phase as they search for those still missing. Officials have not released the number of dead or how many people they were searching for. 

Past safety violations

The plant has had safety issues prior to the explosion.  In 2021, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited the plant for a “serious” safety violation. The details of the citation were not immediately available, but the agency cited the plant’s failure to maintain “a workplace free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, serious injury or death.”

The company corrected the violation during an inspection and was fined $2,700, according to OSHA records. OSHA has an open case for another alleged violation stemming from a complaint someone filed against the company this month. 

Washington state regulators fined the company $9,000 in 2018 for an environmental violation.
In 2025, the U.S. Department of Energy awarded the plant a $46.6 million grant for a clean energy demonstration program. So far, the government has paid the company $610,355, according to federal records.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

A deadly chemical explosion at a Washington state paper mill has killed multiple people, injured at least 10 and left others missing, with the caustic substance involved posing severe burn risks to anyone exposed.

Chemical burn hazard identified

White liquor, the substance involved, is described as an extremely caustic alkaline capable of severe burns that penetrate deep into the skin.

Public danger ruled out

Emergency responders told local outlets the explosion no longer poses a danger to the public and there are no immediate health concerns from the chemical.

Prior safety record documented

OSHA cited the plant for a serious safety violation in 2021 and has an open case from a complaint filed this month, according to agency records.

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Behind the numbers

The ruptured tank held 80,000 gallons and was about 60% full. At least 10 people were hospitalized, one hospital received nine patients (one deceased, six in fair condition, two transferred) and some workers remained unaccounted for.

Community reaction

Family members gathered at the facility's visitor entrance seeking information about loved ones but declined to speak with reporters. The Association of Washington Pulp and Paper Workers union said its focus was on affected workers and their families, declining further comment during the ongoing recovery.

Context corner

The Longview facility has operated since 1953 and is a subsidiary of Nippon Paper Group. The site previously experienced a multi-day fire in July 2023 fueled by wood chip piles that sent smoke across southwest Washington and into the Portland metro area.

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Sources

  1. The Seattle Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Longview disaster as a grim hazardous-materials emergency, stressing “fatalities,” “injuries,” and the uncertainty around missing workers.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right lean into a sharper, more dramatic register with terms like “kills multiple people,” “implosion,” and the chemical detail “white liquor,” turning the event into a stark industrial catastrophe.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • A tank containing white liquor ruptured at Nippon Dynawave Packaging's pulp and paper mill in Longview, Washington, causing an explosion around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.
  • Multiple fatalities and critical injuries occurred due to the explosion, with patients treated at hospitals; exact numbers of casualties have not been released pending family notifications.
  • Emergency responders, including firefighters, paramedics, and a hazmat team, treated the injured and conducted recovery operations, searching for missing individuals.
  • Officials stated there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community and advised people to avoid the area during the ongoing investigation and recovery efforts.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, May 26, a tank containing white liquor ruptured and imploded around 7:15 a.m. At Nippon Dynawave Packaging in Longview, Washington, killing an undisclosed number and injuring ten people, including one firefighter.
  • Nippon Paper Group's Longview subsidiary, operating since 1953, faced state regulatory fines in 2020 and 2021 for permit violations and experienced a major fire on July 18, 2023, with no injuries reported in that incident.
  • Officials identified the released substance as white liquor, a caustic mixture of sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide stored in an 80,000-gallon tank roughly 60% full. Battalion Chief Mike Gorsuch described the scene as a "mass casualty scene."
  • About 40 firefighters and a regional hazmat team responded, locking down the perimeter as fire officials stated there was no immediate public threat. Residents were urged to avoid Industrial Way while recovery operations continued.
  • Authorities declined to release victim counts or identifying information pending family notification, as the cause of the implosion remains undetermined. The incident follows a separate chemical emergency in California where a damaged tank forced about 60,000 people to evacuate.

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Key points from the Right

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Sources

  1. The Seattle Times