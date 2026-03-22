Deciphering colon cancer screening: What each option does and doesn’t show

For many Americans, fear of colonoscopy remains a major barrier to colorectal cancer screening, even as doctors stress that early detection can save lives.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, a time when physicians urge patients not to avoid screening altogether if they are hesitant about the procedure. While colonoscopy remains the diagnostic gold standard, doctors say several less invasive screening options are available. However, they want you to know the important limitations.

“Colonoscopy is both diagnostic and therapeutic,” said Dr. Patrick Chizek, a gastroenterologist at Mercy Hospital St. Louis. “We can identify polyps and remove them at the same time. None of the alternative tests can do that.”

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For patients unwilling or unable to undergo a colonoscopy, doctors often recommend stool-based screening tests as a first step. These include fecal immunochemical tests, known as FIT tests, which detect microscopic levels of blood in the stool, and older guaiac-based tests that serve a similar purpose. Both are noninvasive but nonspecific and must be repeated annually.

A more advanced option combines FIT testing with stool DNA analysis, which looks for abnormal DNA associated with colorectal cancer or precancerous polyps. This test, commonly advertised on television, is typically done every three years. While convenient, it does not detect all polyps and can produce false positives.

Research cited by Chizek shows stool DNA testing can have a false-positive rate as high as 13%. Its ability to detect large polyps is significantly lower than that of colonoscopy, identifying roughly 40 to 45% of polyps, compared with colonoscopy’s estimated 90 to 95% detection rate.

“All of these tests are screening tools,” Chizek said. “A positive result almost always leads back to a colonoscopy.”

Another alternative, CT colonography, also called a virtual colonoscopy, uses specialized imaging to detect larger polyps and is typically performed every five years. However, it still requires full bowel preparation and is not widely available in all regions. Insurance coverage can also be inconsistent, often requiring documentation of an incomplete or failed colonoscopy before approval.

Unlike colonoscopy, CT colonography is purely diagnostic. If abnormalities are found, patients must still undergo a traditional colonoscopy or, in some cases, surgery.

Flexible sigmoidoscopy and contrast enemas are also options, though they examine only part of the colon and are considered inferior to full colonoscopy for comprehensive screening.

Chizek emphasized that not all patients are candidates for noninvasive testing. Stool-based tests are intended only for people who are asymptomatic, have no family history of colorectal cancer and have never had colon polyps.

“If you have symptoms like rectal bleeding, a significant change in bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, or low blood counts, these tests are not appropriate,” he said. “Those are reasons to be evaluated with a colonoscopy, regardless of age.”

Current guidelines recommend routine colorectal cancer screening beginning at age 45 for average-risk adults. Chizek said that the threshold applies only to people without symptoms or family history.

“Younger patients come in all the time assuming bleeding is from hemorrhoids,” he said. “But we don’t like to assume. If bleeding is significant enough to bring someone into the clinic, we offer a colonoscopy — even in their 20s or 30s.”

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Advances in bowel preparation have also made colonoscopy easier for many patients. Large-volume preparations, once common, have increasingly been replaced with lower-volume liquids or pill-based regimens, reducing discomfort and improving compliance.

Still, fear of preparation, anesthesia or the procedure itself keeps some patients away.

“Autonomy is huge in medicine,” Chizek said. “My job is not to sell colonoscopy, but to give people accurate information so they can make the best decision for themselves.”

He said the most important message is not which test a patient chooses, but that they choose one and understand what comes next.

“The question I always ask is, ‘If this test is positive, what do we do?’” Chizek said. “Because ultimately, most paths still lead back to colonoscopy.”

Physicians stress that colorectal cancer is highly treatable when detected early and, in many cases, preventable altogether.

“We’re turning it into a disease that is either curable or manageable,” Chizek said. “That’s where we want to be.”