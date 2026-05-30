Delaney Hall ICE protests escalate amid New Jersey public safety concerns

Clashes escalated overnight and into Saturday at a New Jersey immigration detention facility, prompting a response from Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

State police moved to secure the area outside of Delaney Hall late Friday, in a move Sherrill called “absolutely necessary to protect public safety and avoid escalation.”

“My top priority is keeping New Jerseyans and our communities safe — and an increased ICE surge in the area outside of Delaney Hall is a threat to public safety,” Sherrill said in a statement. “We know that lives would be at risk were that to happen. And I will not accept that risk.”

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The statement comes after a week of escalating tensions outside of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center.

State police officers stand behind shields as tear gas fills the area outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

State police officers make an arrest as they clash with protesters outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

State police officers remove barricades outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

State police officers stand behind shields as tear gas fills the area outside the Delaney Hall detention center during a protest against the transfer of detainees and federal immigration policies, Friday, May 29, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

A brick sits on the hood of a damaged Department of Homeland Security vehicle outside the Delaney Hall detention center following a protest Friday, May 29, 2026, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Video from NewsNation showed law enforcement officers using shields to push back protesters during clashes involving barricades. At least six people were arrested as confrontations continued amid reports of deteriorating conditions inside the facility.

By Saturday morning, authorities added additional fencing and created a designated safety zone. Despite the heightened tensions, Sherrill emphasized the importance of protecting constitutional rights, including peaceful protest.

“As Americans, we have a right to protest — and we will continue to ensure New Jersey residents can peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights,” she said.

At the same time, the governor urged demonstrators to avoid violence.

“I urge everyone who is protesting to do so peacefully in the safe areas, and work together to bring the temperature down,” she said. The governor added the attention should remain focused on detainees and their families.

Protesters have gathered outside Delaney Hall for weeks, demanding improved conditions and oversight of the privately operated, 1,000-bed facility. Some detainees have reportedly engaged in a hunger strike over concerns including spoiled food, inadequate medical care and unsanitary conditions.

Attorneys representing detainees have described conditions as overcrowded and harsh, with some individuals allegedly sleeping on floors and lacking adequate access to food and medical care.

The dispute over conditions has fueled broader political and legal tensions. Earlier this week, a protest outside the facility turned chaotic when federal agents fired pepper balls into a crowd, and U.S. Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., was among those hit with the spray.

In a separate statement earlier in the week, Sherrill criticized federal authorities for limiting access to Delaney Hall during a health inspection attempt by the New Jersey Department of Health. She said the lack of transparency “raises serious questions about what ICE is trying to hide from public view.”

The Department of Homeland Security disputes the claims. In a statement, officials said all detainees are provided with “higher detention standards than most U.S. prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens.”

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