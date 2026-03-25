Democrat wins Florida special election in Trump’s backyard

The tides appear to be changing in South Florida, with a major political shift in President Donald Trump’s own backyard.

Democrat Emily Gregory won the special election Tuesday for a state House District 87 seat that includes Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. It’s a district that has long been held by Republicans.

Emily Gregory, Democrat, for State House District 87

Gregory defeated Trump-backed Republican Jon Maples in the Palm Beach-area district, which has been vacant since August 2025. Trump carried that district by more than 10 points in the 2024 election.

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Democrats ‘can win anywhere’

This marks the tenth Republican-held seat Democrats have flipped in special elections since Trump returned to office last year. Democrats across the country celebrated the win, saying it signals a bigger shift in America.

“Democrats can run and win anywhere — including Donald Trump’s backyard,” Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said.

Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin echoed that in a post on social media, saying, “Donald Trump’s own neighbors in Florida just sent a message: They elected a Democrat, Emily Gregory, to serve as their representative in the Florida state House. If Democrats can win in Trump’s backyard, we sure as hell can win anywhere across the country.”

Donald Trump’s own neighbors in Florida just sent a message: They elected a Democrat, Emily Gregory, to serve as their representative in the Florida state House.



If Democrats can win in Trump’s backyard, we sure as hell can win anywhere across the country. Onward to November! https://t.co/Bh9Ze9BwlW — Ken Martin (@kenmartin73) March 25, 2026

U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries commended Gregory’s win, as well, and issued a warning for the upcoming midterm elections.

“We will crush House Republicans in November if DeSantis tries to gerrymander the Florida congressional map,” Jeffries said.

Trump’s double standard

For years, Trump has been very vocal about his distrust of mail-in ballots, but Florida election records show he voted by mail in the House District 87 race. First lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron, did so as well.

Trump has been pushing his SAVE America Act, which would include limits on voting by mail. And on Monday, during an appearance in Memphis, he called it “mail-in cheating.”

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Not the only upset

Florida wasn’t the only state to see a primary upset on Tuesday.

Longtime North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger conceded after losing by fewer than two dozen votes to Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page. The race was so close it triggered a recount.

“While this was a close race, the voters have spoken, and I congratulate Sheriff Page on his victory,” Berger said in a news release. “Over the past 15 years, Republicans in the General Assembly have fundamentally redefined our state’s outlook and reputation. It has been an honor.”

Page, who once led a group called “Sheriffs for Trump,” had turned down a role in the Trump administration. He now advances to the general election to face Democrat Steve Luking, who ran unopposed in the primary.

Berger had led the North Carolina Senate since 2011.