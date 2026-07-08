Democrats race to replace Platner before he even leaves the race

Jason K. Morrell
Image credit: Joe Raedle, Getty Images/Gregory Rec, Portland Press Herald via Getty Images/Graeme Sloan, Getty Images

Graham Platner remains on the ballot, but inside Maine’s Democratic Party, the conversation has already shifted to who would replace him if he steps aside. With Sunday’s withdrawal deadline approaching, party leaders are weighing potential nominees while Platner decides whether to continue his campaign.

Platner, who has denied a rape allegation reported by Politico, has until July 13 to withdraw. If he does, Maine Democrats would have until July 27 to choose a new nominee to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

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More allies walk away

Democratic leaders are no longer waiting to see what Platner decides.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has warned it will pull $24 million in reserved advertising and redirect those resources to other races if Platner remains the party’s nominee, according to The New York Times. The Committee has also paused active support for the campaign.

Sen. Bernie Sanders became the latest prominent Democrat to publicly urge Platner to end his campaign after speaking with him directly.

“I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine,” Sanders wrote. “In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner stand together during a “Fighting Oligarchy” tour stop at the Collins Center for the Arts on the University of Maine campus on May 24, 2026, in Orono, Maine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Sanders joins a growing list of Democrats who have withdrawn their support, including Chuck Schumer. Ruben Gallego, Ro Khanna and Elizabeth Warren have also distanced themselves from Platner’s campaign.

Platner has not said whether he will withdraw. In fact, he hasn’t posted on social media since his video Monday denying the allegations in the Politico report.

The Times reports he has told campaign advisers he believes he should have a voice in choosing any successor, while The Washington Post reports aides hope to preserve the campaign organization already in place if a replacement is selected.

Possible replacements emerge

Even before Platner has made a decision, several Democrats are beginning to position themselves.

Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson has filed paperwork creating a Senate exploratory committee, and supporters have already launched a Draft Troy website urging him to enter the race.

Former Maine public health director Nirav Shah has proposed a public selection process that would include televised debates and town halls before delegates choose a nominee.

Maine’s secretary of state, Shenna Bellows, has also expressed interest if the nomination becomes available.

One name that appears to be fading from the conversation is Gov. Janet Mills. Both The Times and The Post report there is little expectation she will reconsider the race after ending her campaign earlier this year.

The decision comes next

Platner still controls the next move.

If he withdraws, Democrats will have two weeks to settle on a replacement. Party leaders are discussing several ways to make that choice, including a convention or a statewide caucus, but no final process has been announced.

The fight over who would replace Platner has already spilled into public view. Devon Murphy-Anderson, the executive director of the Maine Democratic Party, posted on X Tuesday night that local party officials are working “around the clock” to develop a replacement process while accusing Platner’s team of trying to “put their thumb on the scale” of how that process unfolds.

For now, Platner remains the nominee.

Round out your reading

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

The Democratic Party's Senate race in Maine is in flux ahead of a looming deadline to replace Graham Platner as he faces mounting sexual assault allegations.

Ballot access is time-limited

Maine voters have until July 13 to see whether Platner withdraws; if he does, Democrats have until July 27 to name a replacement nominee.

$24 million in ads at stake

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has warned it will pull $24 million in reserved advertising and redirect those funds if Platner remains the nominee, according to The New York Times.

Replacement process undecided

Party leaders are discussing a convention or statewide caucus to choose a new nominee, but no final process has been announced.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. The New York Times
  3. The Washington Post

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as a Democratic strategy crisis, stressing “scrambling,” “pressure,” and the risk to a Senate majority.
  • Media outlets in the center stay more procedural, focusing on who could replace him.
  • Media outlets on the right turn it into a scandal narrative, leaning on harsher labels like “alleged rapist,” “embattled,” and even “hostage” to portray Platner as a liability.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Graham Platner, Maine Democrats' Senate nominee, faces a sexual assault allegation which he denies and is under pressure from prominent figures like Sen. Bernie Sanders to withdraw from the race.
  • If Platner withdraws by July 13, the Maine Democratic Party can select a replacement by July 27 through an undetermined process such as a convention or statewide caucus.
  • Troy Jackson, a progressive candidate, has expressed interest in replacing Platner and shares similar policy stances including support for Medicare for All and union protections.
  • Maine Democrats view Platner's potential withdrawal as crucial to maintaining their chance to flip the Senate seat held by Republican Sen. Susan Collins, affecting the narrow path to a Democratic Senate majority.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson filed with the Federal Election Commission to form a U.S. Senate exploratory committee, positioning himself to potentially replace Democratic nominee Graham Platner on the November ballot.
  • Platner faces near-total abandonment by Democratic leadership following a rape allegation from a former partner, which he denies; strategists warn his continued presence threatens the party's chance to flip the seat held by Republican Sen. Susan Collins.
  • With a July 13 deadline, the Maine Democratic Party is weighing a nominating process; Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has reportedly rescinded his support following the allegation.
  • Among those considering potential bids are Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and public health official Nirav Shah, while Costello has confirmed his interest in the nomination if Platner withdraws.
  • Replacing the nominee late in the cycle risks repeating challenges faced by candidates who lacked competitive primaries, as Democrats view this seat as essential to gaining the four-seat majority needed to flip the current 53-47 Senate split.

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Key points from the Right

  • Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate race in Maine, faces a sexual assault allegation, which he denies, and some Democrats have urged him to withdraw from the race.
  • Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson has filed paperwork to seek the Democratic nomination if Platner withdraws and is positioning himself as a replacement candidate.
  • Polls and prediction markets show Jackson leading incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins, while Platner trails, with Democrats viewing Jackson as a stronger challenger.
  • Democrats have a deadline to replace Platner on the ballot, and several prominent Democrats have rescinded support from Platner, emphasizing the importance of the Maine Senate seat for control of the Senate.

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Sources

  1. Politico
  2. The New York Times
  3. The Washington Post