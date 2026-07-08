Democrats race to replace Platner before he even leaves the race

Graham Platner remains on the ballot, but inside Maine’s Democratic Party, the conversation has already shifted to who would replace him if he steps aside. With Sunday’s withdrawal deadline approaching, party leaders are weighing potential nominees while Platner decides whether to continue his campaign.

Platner, who has denied a rape allegation reported by Politico, has until July 13 to withdraw. If he does, Maine Democrats would have until July 27 to choose a new nominee to challenge Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

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More allies walk away

Democratic leaders are no longer waiting to see what Platner decides.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has warned it will pull $24 million in reserved advertising and redirect those resources to other races if Platner remains the party’s nominee, according to The New York Times. The Committee has also paused active support for the campaign.

Sen. Bernie Sanders became the latest prominent Democrat to publicly urge Platner to end his campaign after speaking with him directly.

“I have spoken with Graham Platner about the best path forward for Maine,” Sanders wrote. “In light of these very serious allegations, I have recommended that he step aside.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner stand together during a “Fighting Oligarchy” tour stop at the Collins Center for the Arts on the University of Maine campus on May 24, 2026, in Orono, Maine. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Sanders joins a growing list of Democrats who have withdrawn their support, including Chuck Schumer. Ruben Gallego, Ro Khanna and Elizabeth Warren have also distanced themselves from Platner’s campaign.

Platner has not said whether he will withdraw. In fact, he hasn’t posted on social media since his video Monday denying the allegations in the Politico report.

The Times reports he has told campaign advisers he believes he should have a voice in choosing any successor, while The Washington Post reports aides hope to preserve the campaign organization already in place if a replacement is selected.

Possible replacements emerge

Even before Platner has made a decision, several Democrats are beginning to position themselves.

Former Maine Senate President Troy Jackson has filed paperwork creating a Senate exploratory committee, and supporters have already launched a Draft Troy website urging him to enter the race.

Former Maine public health director Nirav Shah has proposed a public selection process that would include televised debates and town halls before delegates choose a nominee.

Maine’s secretary of state, Shenna Bellows, has also expressed interest if the nomination becomes available.

One name that appears to be fading from the conversation is Gov. Janet Mills. Both The Times and The Post report there is little expectation she will reconsider the race after ending her campaign earlier this year.

The decision comes next

Platner still controls the next move.

If he withdraws, Democrats will have two weeks to settle on a replacement. Party leaders are discussing several ways to make that choice, including a convention or a statewide caucus, but no final process has been announced.

The fight over who would replace Platner has already spilled into public view. Devon Murphy-Anderson, the executive director of the Maine Democratic Party, posted on X Tuesday night that local party officials are working “around the clock” to develop a replacement process while accusing Platner’s team of trying to “put their thumb on the scale” of how that process unfolds.

Update from Maine Democratic Party Executive Director Devon Murphy-Anderson on the Maine Senate race. pic.twitter.com/Jzj9ofinU8 — Maine Democrats (@MaineDems) July 8, 2026

For now, Platner remains the nominee.

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