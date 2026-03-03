Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Democrats eye prediction market laws after massive Iran war bet pays off

Devin Pavlou
After a Polymarket user won more than $400,000 on a last-minute bet about Iran, Democrats are looking at how to regulate prediction markets.
Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images

A massive bet made less than 90 minutes before the U.S. and Israel began bombing Iran is raising concerns among some lawmakers who say the timing may be more than a coincidence. Now, those lawmakers are looking into ways to crack down on prediction markets. 

According to posts made by Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., a Polymarket user named “Magamyman” bet $87,000 that the U.S. would strike Iran by Feb. 28, 71 minutes before the strikes took place. When the user placed the bet, they only had a 17% chance of winning based on the current bets. Magamyman made nearly $430,000 from their bet.

However, Magamyman’s bet wasn’t the only one that raised some eyebrows. Bubblemaps, a visual data platform, posted on X saying that five others made $1.2 million betting on the U.S. striking Iran. The platform went as far as to call the six users “suspected insiders.” Straight Arrow News has not yet confirmed the platform’s insider-trading allegations. 

Polymarket and other prediction markets like Kalshi work by allowing users to bet on anything. For example, it features political decisions, such as elections, or technology topics, such as which artificial intelligence chatbot will be the best by the end of March. 

In many cases, the user chooses between two options. The winning option is worth $1 per share, while the losing option drops to zero. The Iranian strike bet had a “yes” share of just 17 cents each when Magamyman made their bet. When the strikes happened, those shares jumped to $1, a nearly 600% increase. 

These trades are largely anonymous, since users just need a crypto wallet to join. 

How are lawmakers targeting prediction markets?

Democrats currently have three pieces of legislation addressing regulations for the prediction market industry. For any of these to pass on their own, Democrats would need a veto-proof coalition supporting them in both chambers of Congress in case Trump vetoes the bill. 

Sen. Murphy is about to introduce the most aggressive legislation targeting prediction betting about war. While it’s already illegal to profit from death, Polymarket’s offshore structure allows it to skirt federal regulations, Benzinga reports

“People around Trump are profiting off war and death. I’m introducing legislation ASAP to outlaw this,” Murphy wrote on X. “It’s insane this is legal.”

Murphy’s office told Straight Arrow News they would release more information on the legislation sometime this week. 

Kalshi CEO Tarek Mansour pushed back, saying Murphy’s bill would have no effect on Polymarket because they operate outside the U.S. 

“Senator, regulated prediction markets are not allowed to do war markets. The market you’re posting is unregulated and offshore,” Mansour posted on X.

Similar trades in the past

Magamyman’s bet isn’t the first controversial wager to raise concerns. On Dec. 27, 2025, a user placed a $96 bet that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro would be out as the country’s leader by Jan. 31. Then that same user dropped $20,000 on the same bet just hours before the U.S. began its operation to capture Maduro. By the end of the day, the user had made nearly $450,000 from Polymarket. 

“This particular bet has all the hallmarks of a trade based on inside information,” Dennis Kelleher, cofounder and CEO of nonpartisan financial reform advocacy group Better Markets, told CBS News. “It happened very late, right before the very event they were betting on happened; it was a relatively large amount of money, and it happened in a market that is not really regulated and where there is no transparency.”

In June 2025, a Polymarket user named “ricosuave666” placed bets about Israeli military operations. Israeli officials flagged the bets as suspicious since they were incredibly accurate about what was going on. The user made about $150,000 in profit from the wagers. 

Israeli Defense Forces officials tracked the suspicious activity down to an IDF reservist who accessed non-public military intelligence and gave it to an Israeli civilian to make bets. The government indicted both people for severe security violations, bribery and obstruction of justice. 

The Israeli government announced it had also opened an investigation into Magamyman’s recent bet, the Middle East Eye reports

How is the Trump family connected to this?

Besides controversial and suspicious wagers, President Donald Trump’s ties to both prediction markets have also raised questions. His son Donald Trump Jr. is a financial advisor to both Polymarket and Kalshi.

Kalshi officials said Trump’s role there is a paid position. Polymarket said it appointed him to his advisory role after his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, invested in the company. Trump Jr. joined the company as a partner after his father won the 2024 election. Before he joined, the company reported raising just $10 million in February 2023, but by November 2025, it had collected more than $861 million in assets.

Trump’s connections to Polymarket and other prediction markets don’t end with his family. Billionaire Peter Thiel, who has close ties to the president, used his venture capital firm, Founders Fund, to lead a $200 million investment in Polymarket. 

In 2025, the Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission both dropped investigations into Polymarket, Axios reported. The investigations included an FBI raid on CEO Shayne Coplan’s apartment in November. The timing of the decision to drop the investigations also raised questions, as it occurred shortly after Trump Jr. joined the company.

In early 2025, Trump nominated Kalshi board member and former CFTC commissioner Brian Quintez to serve as CFTC chairman. During his confirmation hearing, Quintez faced questioning from Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., about his willingness to take action against Kalshi, specifically because of Donald Trump Jr.’s involvement.

“I hope you can appreciate that there will be some real questions about your role,” Booker said, according to In Game. “I’m worried you’re going to be in a position where — as chairman — are you going to feel empowered to push back on a company that is being advised by the president’s son?”

President Trump’s own social media platform, Truth Social, has also announced it would release its own prediction market, according to Axios. Devin Nunez, the CEO of Trump Media and a former Republican lawmaker, framed the new prediction market as a “unique” product for Truth Social users. 

“Truth Predict will allow our loyal users to engage in prediction markets with a trusted network while harnessing our social media platform to provide totally unique ways for users to discuss and compare their predictions,” Nunes said in a statement.

Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Why this story matters

A user betting $87,000 on U.S. strikes against Iran 71 minutes before they occurred highlights how prediction markets operate with minimal oversight, allowing anonymous wagers on military actions and government decisions that may involve insider information.

Anonymous betting on military operations

Prediction markets like Polymarket require only a crypto wallet to participate, enabling users to place large, anonymous bets on sensitive events, including military strikes and government actions, without identity verification.

Minimal regulatory enforcement

Federal investigations into Polymarket were dropped in 2025 shortly after a Trump family member joined the company, and the platform's offshore structure allows it to avoid U.S. regulations that prohibit profiting from death.

Potential insider information advantages

Multiple users have placed unusually timed, large bets immediately before major events occurred, with Israeli officials having already indicted individuals for using non-public military intelligence to profit from similar prediction market wagers.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 77 media outlets

Do the math

Six accounts collectively profited between $1 million and $1.2 million. One account turned roughly $87,000 into over $515,000. Another purchased more than 560,000 shares at approximately 10.8 cents each, netting close to $500,000 when shares resolved at $1.

History lesson

In January 2026, a Polymarket user made approximately $436,000 betting on the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro hours before it occurred. In February 2026, Israeli authorities charged two individuals for using classified information to place Polymarket bets on Israeli military operations during a June 2025 conflict.

Policy impact

The Justice Department and Commodity Futures Trading Commission had active investigations into Polymarket that were dropped after Trump took office. Representative Ritchie Torres introduced the Public Integrity in Financial Prediction Markets Act of 2026 to ban insider trading by government officials on prediction platforms.

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame it as "profiting off war" and "insane," highlighting "suspiciously timed wagers" and a "$553,000" individual profit, linking to "Trumpworld Insiders" to critique regulation.
  • Media outlets in the center report "suspected insiders" and the "$529M traded," also noting economic impacts, de-emphasizing political connections.
  • Media outlets on the right employ terms like "initiated crimes" and "death bets," portraying a "scandal" driven by a "mystery trader" and emphasizing police investigations.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

77 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Six newly created Polymarket accounts earned approximately $1.2 million by betting hours before a U.S. strike on Iran occurred on February 28, suggesting possible insider trading according to blockchain analysts Bubblemaps and Bloomberg News.
  • Prediction market platforms like Polymarket have seen millions wagered on political events involving Iran, raising concerns about insider trading and the use of privileged information with scrutiny from members of Congress and critics.
  • Polymarket has ties to Donald Trump Jr., who is an adviser and whose firm invested millions in the platform, while investigations into Polymarket were dropped after Trump took office.
  • Lawmakers and critics have called for legislation to ban profiting off advance knowledge of military actions via such prediction markets due to ethical and regulatory concerns, as Polymarket operates largely outside U.S. oversight with offshore anonymous trading.

Key points from the Center

  • Six Polymarket accounts earned roughly $1.2 million after correctly betting that the U.S. would strike Iran, and the Feb. 28 contract drew around $90 million in volume.
  • Bubblemaps found most wallets were funded within the last 24 hours, and all six profiles were created in February with clustered funding paths and no other activity on Polymarket.
  • One Polymarket account that bought 560,000+ shares at about 10.8 cents paid out near $560,000, another bought nearly 150,000 shares at 20 cents, and the $26,513 wager won more than $174,000.

Key points from the Right

  • An anonymous trader using the wallet name 'Magamyman' earned over $430,000 by betting on a U.S. Strike on Iran weeks before the missile attack occurred.
  • The 'Magamyman' wallet made 88 Iran-related bets since October 2024, winning repeatedly on escalating strike scenarios and maintaining open positions for strikes through March 1.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

