Democrats’ military video and Trump’s response: Spotting omission in the news 

Karah Rucker
Take a look at how bias by omission influenced coverage of a now-viral video of Democrats speaking to members of the military.
Image credit: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

Summary

Story relevance

A social media video sparked significant attention among conservative audiences and was widely covered on right-leaning outlets, while left-leaning networks delayed reporting on the story until it gained broader interest.

Content decisions

News outlets shape their programs based on editorial priorities, audience expectations and limited airtime, deciding which stories get prominence.

News bubbles

Because of a divided media landscape, Americans can end up living in completely different news bubbles, seeing very different stories and forming very different views of the same events.

Full story

News coverage often looks different depending on which outlet you follow. This week’s Bias Breakdown examines how editorial priorities, audience expectations, and limited airtime shape the stories that rise to the top of the news cycle, as well as the ones that quietly fall away.

Using a recent example in which a social media video from Democrats drove sustained coverage on right-leaning networks, while left-leaning outlets largely ignored it until President Donald Trump responded, the episode explores how partisan interests and newsroom judgment intersect when the studio goes live to homes across America. It shows how a divided media landscape can leave Americans in separate news bubbles, where the stories you see — and the ones you don’t — can be completely different from the news your neighbor is consuming.

Karah Rucker
Karah Rucker
Karah Rucker is the host of Bias Breakdown and a daily news anchor for Straight Arrow News. She examines media bias and breaks down left- and right-leaning narratives with impartial analysis.
Cole Lauterbach and Ally Heath contributed to this report.
SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

