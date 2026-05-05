Democrats press Trump to break silence on Israel’s nukes

More than two dozen House Democrats want the Trump administration to break with decades of silence on Israel’s undeclared nuclear weapons program, arguing that the war in Iran has made the policy harder to sustain.

In a letter obtained by The Washington Post, 29 lawmakers led by Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio to provide details on Israel’s capabilities – and how the administration is preparing for the risk of nuclear escalation.

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Why Democrats are raising the issue now

The request challenges a long-standing U.S. policy of avoiding public acknowledgment of Israel’s nuclear arsenal.

Lawmakers argue that silence creates a double standard, undercutting U.S. credibility when confronting nuclear ambitions in countries like Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The push also reflects broader Democratic frustration with Israel’s conflicts across Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon and now Iran, deepening divisions inside the party.

What lawmakers want – and what’s at stake

In their letter, Democrats warned that the risks of nuclear escalation are “not theoretical,” and said Congress needs a clearer picture of the region’s nuclear balance – along with the administration’s contingency planning.

Israel has never publicly acknowledged possessing a nuclear arsenal, which historians believe the country began secretly developing in the late 1950s.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, independent estimates suggest Israel holds roughly 90 plutonium-based nuclear warheads. The Center for Arms Control and Non-Proliferation says the country has developed enough material to build between 100 and 200 weapons.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, told the Post that this ambiguity allows the Israeli government to “redirect attention at other countries in the region who are pursuing nuclear activities.”

Avner Cohen, a leading historian on Israel’s nuclear program, said the current policy of ambiguity traces back to an informal 1969 understanding between President Richard Nixon and Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

Castro told The Post the U.S. should not withhold such information “simply out of courtesy” when American troops, the economy and broader U.S. interests could be affected.

Why are nuclear escalation concerns rising?

U.S. officials speaking on the condition of anonymity told The Post they are worried that Washington doesn’t fully understand Israel’s red lines.

“There is a low boil of unease about Israel’s nuclear program and what could compel them to use nuclear weapons short of facing a WMD attack,” one administration official said. They added that scenarios involving an overwhelmed Israeli air defense system and an unusually high civilian death toll have been discussed “frequently.”

What lawmakers want from Rubio

According to the Post, the Democrats want a full accounting of Israel’s weapons-grade material and enrichment levels from Rubio. They also want to know if Israeli leadership has established a specific threshold for deploying a nuclear weapon in the current multi-front war.

Castro told the paper he plans to make the administration’s response public, though he said some details could be handled in a classified setting.

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