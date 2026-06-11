Democrats promised upset, Republicans deliver another baseball blowout instead

Republicans beat Democrats 11-2 Wednesday night in the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity at Nationals Park, extending their winning streak to six games, according to Roll Call and Fox 5 DC.

The annual game dates back to 1909 and provides members of Congress with a rare bipartisan setting, away from legislative chambers and onto the playing field, according to the foundation’s official history.

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Raising money through baseball

Roll Call reported that this year’s game set a new fundraising benchmark, bringing in over $3.2 million for charity and surpassing the previous high of $2.8 million set in 2025. According to event organizers, total pre-game ticket sales exceeded 32,000.

According to institutional history records, the Congressional Sports for Charity foundation was established in 2016 to fund scholarships for local youth and provide financial aid to D.C.-area organizations that assist at-risk families and children.

The supported groups include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, Washington Nationals Philanthropies and the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

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Game stats

By the end of the fourth inning, the GOP had established a dominant 11-0 lead, Roll Call reported. A two-run single by Rep. Dave Min, D-Calif., later secured the first runs for the Democrats, halting the shutout.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., started on the mound for Republicans, while Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., started for Democrats, according to Roll Call. According to Fox 5 DC, the GOP team carried a five-game series winning streak into the stadium, having secured a decisive 13-2 victory in the 2025 game.

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The annual charity game is expected to continue next year. Roll Call reported that if former major league player Mark Teixeira succeeds outgoing Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, the Republican roster could become even more formidable for the 2027 game.

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