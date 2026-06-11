Democrats promised upset, Republicans deliver another baseball blowout instead

William Jackson
Republicans beat Democrats 11-2 Wednesday night in the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity at Nationals Park, extending their winning streak to six games, according to Roll Call and Fox 5 DC.
Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

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Republicans beat Democrats 11-2 Wednesday night in the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity at Nationals Park, extending their winning streak to six games, according to Roll Call and Fox 5 DC.

The annual game dates back to 1909 and provides members of Congress with a rare bipartisan setting, away from legislative chambers and onto the playing field, according to the foundation’s official history.

U.S Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA) runs home against Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-KY) in the second inning during the annual Congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on June 10, 2026 in Washington, DC. The annual game that began in 1901, features Republican congressional members vs Democratic congressional members and raises money for charity.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
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Raising money through baseball

Roll Call reported that this year’s game set a new fundraising benchmark, bringing in over $3.2 million for charity and surpassing the previous high of $2.8 million set in 2025. According to event organizers, total pre-game ticket sales exceeded 32,000.

According to institutional history records, the Congressional Sports for Charity foundation was established in 2016 to fund scholarships for local youth and provide financial aid to D.C.-area organizations that assist at-risk families and children.

The supported groups include the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, Washington Nationals Philanthropies and the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

U.S. Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-KY) (L) talks to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) at the end of the annual congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on June 10, 2026 in Washington, DC. The annual game that began in 1901 pits Republican and Democratic congressional members, and raises money for charity.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Game stats

By the end of the fourth inning, the GOP had established a dominant 11-0 lead, Roll Call reported. A two-run single by Rep. Dave Min, D-Calif., later secured the first runs for the Democrats, halting the shutout.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., started on the mound for Republicans, while Rep. Chris Deluzio, D-Pa., started for Democrats, according to Roll Call. According to Fox 5 DC, the GOP team carried a five-game series winning streak into the stadium, having secured a decisive 13-2 victory in the 2025 game.

U.S Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) makes a catch alongside Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) during the annual congressional baseball game at Nationals Park on June 10, 2026 in Washington, DC. The annual game that began in 1901 pits Republican and Democratic congressional members, and raises money for charity.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The annual charity game is expected to continue next year. Roll Call reported that if former major league player Mark Teixeira succeeds outgoing Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, the Republican roster could become even more formidable for the 2027 game.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

The Congressional Baseball Game raised over $3.2 million for D.C.-area charities serving at-risk youth and families, setting a new fundraising record.

Record charitable fundraising

This year's game surpassed the previous high of $2.8 million, with proceeds supporting scholarships and aid for at-risk families and children in the Washington area.

Beneficiaries already identified

Funds go to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, Washington Nationals Philanthropies and the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

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Certified balanced reporting

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Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

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Sources

  1. Roll Call
  2. Fox 5 DC

Sources

  1. Roll Call
  2. Fox 5 DC