Democrats wanted oversight. Republicans approved $70 billion instead

Jason K. Morrell
The House has approved a $70 billion immigration enforcement package, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it Wednesday morning
Image credit: Li Rui/Xinhua via Getty Images

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The House has approved a $70 billion immigration enforcement package, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it Wednesday morning, giving ICE and Border Patrol funding through the remainder of his second term.

The 214-212 vote caps months of fighting over how, or whether, Congress would fund the agencies after negotiations over immigration enforcement broke down earlier this year. Republicans ultimately pushed the measure through on party-line votes, leaving Democrats without the policy changes they had demanded and giving Trump one of the biggest legislative victories of his second term.

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Republicans remove future funding fights

The legislation provides roughly $38 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, $26 billion for Border Patrol and another $5 billion for contingency costs.

Republican leaders structured the bill to cover multiple years at once rather than revisit the issue during annual spending negotiations. That approach was deliberate.

“There is not a Democrat here who voted to support that,” Speaker Mike Johnson said. “But what we’ve done now by funding it for three years is we’ve taken away their ability to cut that funding, to block that funding or to take hostage the funding for the remainder of the Trump administration.”

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

For Republicans, the bill is as much about locking in immigration enforcement as it is about increasing funding. By approving several years of money upfront, they have largely removed ICE and Border Patrol funding from the budget fights that typically consume Congress each year.

Democrats wanted changes. They got none.

Democrats opposed the measure unanimously, arguing Congress approved tens of billions of dollars in new enforcement funding while leaving agency operations largely untouched.

Among the changes Democrats sought were requirements that immigration agents display identification during operations, limits on the use of masks and new warrant requirements before entering private property. None of those provisions survived negotiations.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal called the package “another $70 billion slush fund” for ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

“Today, Republicans voted to add another $70 billion slush fund to the lawless and unaccountable agencies of ICE and CBP with zero reforms,” she wrote on X.

Republicans framed the bill differently, arguing it provides resources needed to enforce immigration law and support federal officers carrying out those missions.

The final bill looks different than the first draft

The legislation that will reach Trump’s desk bears little resemblance to some of the earlier versions that circulated through Congress.

Republicans stripped out funding connected to the president’s proposed White House ballroom project after resistance from within their own party. Lawmakers also abandoned provisions tied to the Justice Department’s proposed “anti-weaponization” compensation fund, another issue that triggered opposition from Republican senators.

Those disputes repeatedly threatened to stall the broader package.

In the end, nearly every Republican fell into line.

Trump is scheduled to sign the legislation at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

Congress has approved nearly $70 billion in immigration enforcement funding through 2029, locking in ICE and Border Patrol operations for the rest of Trump's term without the agent conduct reforms Democrats demanded.

No new agent guardrails

The bill passed without requiring agents to display ID badges, prohibiting masks during operations, or mandating judicial warrants before entering private property — changes Democrats had demanded after federal officers killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.

Legal immigrants face added hurdles

Separately from this bill, the administration is working to end Temporary Protective Status and changing green card processes, with some Dreamers already reporting delays renewing work authorization status.

Funding locked in through 2029

Because the money is structured as a multi-year lump sum rather than annual appropriations, Congress cannot use the normal budget process to impose new conditions on ICE or Border Patrol operations until at least fiscal year 2029, according to the bill's structure and Sen. Murkowski's stated objection.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the bill as a partisan power shift, stressing “cash influx,” “ceded its oversight role,” and “major cracks” in Republicans.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right cast it as a triumph, using upbeat language like “win,” “locks in,” and even “Secure America Act” to spotlight Trump, ICE, and CBP.

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Media landscape

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235 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The House of Representatives passed a $70 billion funding bill for Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, which was sent to President Donald Trump for approval.
  • The bill was approved on June 9 by a close 214-212 vote, mainly along party lines.
  • Republicans used a budget process called reconciliation to pass the bill without Democratic support.
  • The funding allocates $38 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, $26 billion for Border Patrol, and $5 billion for unforeseen expenses.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, the House passed a bill providing nearly $70 billion for immigration enforcement, sending the measure to President Donald Trump for his signature to fuel his deportation agenda.
  • Republicans utilized their majority to secure the bill, funding Homeland Security agencies through the next three years as party leaders view immigration enforcement as a defining midterm election issue.
  • The White House stated the bill allocates $38 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, $26 billion for the Border Patrol, and $5 billion to cover unforeseen costs ensuring uninterrupted funding flow.
  • Democrats opposed the 214-212 vote, citing lack of reforms following deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good; Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas called it a "slush fund for ICE."
  • Funding supports the Department of Homeland Security under new Secretary Markwayne Mullin as Trump's administration aims to deport 1 million people annually, following abandonment of earlier controversial proposals.

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Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. House passed the Secure America Act by a 214-212 vote, providing nearly $70 billion to immigration enforcement agencies for three years, and the bill now awaits President Donald Trump's signature to become law.
  • The legislation allocates approximately $38 billion to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, $26 billion to Border Patrol, and $5 billion for unforeseen costs to maintain border security and deportations.

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The New York Times