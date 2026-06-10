Democrats wanted oversight. Republicans approved $70 billion instead

The House has approved a $70 billion immigration enforcement package, and President Donald Trump is expected to sign it Wednesday morning, giving ICE and Border Patrol funding through the remainder of his second term.

The 214-212 vote caps months of fighting over how, or whether, Congress would fund the agencies after negotiations over immigration enforcement broke down earlier this year. Republicans ultimately pushed the measure through on party-line votes, leaving Democrats without the policy changes they had demanded and giving Trump one of the biggest legislative victories of his second term.

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Republicans remove future funding fights

The legislation provides roughly $38 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, $26 billion for Border Patrol and another $5 billion for contingency costs.

Republican leaders structured the bill to cover multiple years at once rather than revisit the issue during annual spending negotiations. That approach was deliberate.

“There is not a Democrat here who voted to support that,” Speaker Mike Johnson said. “But what we’ve done now by funding it for three years is we’ve taken away their ability to cut that funding, to block that funding or to take hostage the funding for the remainder of the Trump administration.”

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For Republicans, the bill is as much about locking in immigration enforcement as it is about increasing funding. By approving several years of money upfront, they have largely removed ICE and Border Patrol funding from the budget fights that typically consume Congress each year.

Democrats wanted changes. They got none.

Democrats opposed the measure unanimously, arguing Congress approved tens of billions of dollars in new enforcement funding while leaving agency operations largely untouched.

Among the changes Democrats sought were requirements that immigration agents display identification during operations, limits on the use of masks and new warrant requirements before entering private property. None of those provisions survived negotiations.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal called the package “another $70 billion slush fund” for ICE and Customs and Border Protection.

“Today, Republicans voted to add another $70 billion slush fund to the lawless and unaccountable agencies of ICE and CBP with zero reforms,” she wrote on X.

Today, Republicans voted to add another $70 billion slush fund to the lawless and unaccountable agencies of ICE and CBP with zero reforms.



We should be investing in the American people, not sending billions more to these agencies. My full statement: pic.twitter.com/ZpDkWCRJ0W — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) June 9, 2026

Republicans framed the bill differently, arguing it provides resources needed to enforce immigration law and support federal officers carrying out those missions.

The final bill looks different than the first draft

The legislation that will reach Trump’s desk bears little resemblance to some of the earlier versions that circulated through Congress.

Republicans stripped out funding connected to the president’s proposed White House ballroom project after resistance from within their own party. Lawmakers also abandoned provisions tied to the Justice Department’s proposed “anti-weaponization” compensation fund, another issue that triggered opposition from Republican senators.

Those disputes repeatedly threatened to stall the broader package.

In the end, nearly every Republican fell into line.

Trump is scheduled to sign the legislation at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday.

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