Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Demonstrators nationwide take part in thousands of ‘No Kings’ rallies

Cassandra Buchman
People around the U.S. — and other countries as well — protested President Donald Trump over a myriad of issues at thousands of "No Kings" rallies Saturday.
Image credit: Photo by Kerem YUCEL / AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

People around the U.S. — and other countries as well — protested President Donald Trump over a myriad of issues at thousands of “No Kings” rallies Saturday.

The flagship rally happened in St. Paul, the capital of Minnesota, a state that saw a mass deployment of federal immigration agents as part of “Operation Metro Surge.”

It’s also the state where U.S. citizens and Minneapolis residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti were shot and killed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents earlier this year.

One St. Paul resident, Gary Jenneke, 82, told the Minnesota Star-Tribune that it was “depressing” to live through Operation Metro Surge. He went to the “No Kings” rally to be around like-minded people, he said.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

“It’s uplifting to the spirit,” Jenneke said to the outlet. “And we fear it’s the end of democracy. I think that’s [Trump’s] goal.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who dropped his re-election bid in January, and his wife, Gwen, were met with loud cheers as he opened his speech by calling Minnesota “the freest state in the nation.”

People gather at Saint Paul College during a “No Kings” protest Saturday, March 28, 2026, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Joe Scheller)

“When the wannabe dictator in the White House sent his untrained, aggressive thugs to do damage to Minnesota, it was you, Minnesota, who stood up for your neighbors, who stood up for decency, who stood up for conscience,” he said.

Still, Walz said, “make no mistakes about it — [The Trump administration] did damage.”

“They killed Renee and Alex. They traumatized our neighbors,” he said. “…We will never forget what they did here.”

In a message to Minnesota’s immigrant community, Walz said “you are seen, heard, valued and loved. You add value to our state.” He shouted out the numerous Somali-Americans in the state, saying their “great-grandchildren will still be here when that orange clown is in the dustbin of history.”

Among several big-name performers at the rally were Bruce Springsteen, who played his song “Streets of Minneapolis” for the crowd and was introduced by Walz.

“We need no damn kings,” Walz said. “But I’ll tell you what I’m glad we have: We do need a Boss.”

Along with immigration, protestors at nationwide protests held up signs decrying the war in Iran, and the Trump administration’s actions in Venezuela.

Chicago resident Rachel, who declined to give her last name, told Straight Arrow News that she came to the rally “looking for change.”

Some of her main concerns with the Trump administration, she said, are that it is “taking the people’s money for bad purposes, and going to war without Congress’ approval, killing people.”

Rachel said she’d rather that money be going to health care and education.

Seeing everyone turn out for the rally is “heartening,” though, she added.

Like Minnesota, Illinois also saw its own surge of immigration agents through “Operation Midway Blitz,” during which a man, Silverio Villegas-Gonzalez, was fatally shot by ICE agents in suburban Chicago. When seeing people in the city organize against ICE, Rachel said she felt “a lot of pride” in how people were “standing up for each other.”

Cassie Buchman/SAN

In New York City, a protester named Yohanna, in an interview with CNN, said “there’s not enough room” on her sign to say why she’s protesting.

“If we want a democracy, we have to participate in it and we have to save it,” she said.

The White House dismissed the rallies in a statement to The Associated Press, claiming that “the “only people who care about these Trump Derangement Therapy Sessions are the reporters who are paid to cover them.”

However, organizers said before Saturday they expected this rally to be the largest yet, with more than 3,200 events organized in the U.S.

Protesters hold signs as they participate in a “No Kings” protest in Manhattan on March 28, 2026 in New York City. This is the third nationwide “No Kings” protest held against the Trump administration. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
Tags: , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Thousands of protests occurred nationwide in response to the Trump administration's federal immigration enforcement operations that resulted in civilian deaths, as well as its foreign policy.

Federal spending priorities

Demonstrators expressed opposition to current budget allocations, advocating for redirected funding toward health care and education instead.

Get the big picture

Do the math

More than 3,000 demonstrations were planned across all 50 states. The Twin Cities rally was expected to draw 100,000 people. Denver organizers expected as many as 70,000 attendees. Previous demonstrations in October drew an estimated 7 million participants nationwide.

Global impact

Rallies took place in more than a dozen countries including France, Italy, Australia, Rome, Paris, London and Berlin. In Rome, thousands marched with protests against the Israeli and U.S. attacks on Iran. Americans living abroad organized demonstrations in multiple European cities.

History lesson

The first No Kings demonstration was held in June 2025 on Trump's birthday, drawing millions of Americans to the streets. A second national protest took place in October. The movement's name references America's founding rebellion against monarchy.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Minnesota Star-Tribune
  2. Indivisible
  3. NPR
  4. CNN
  5. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames the rallies as a mass rebuke — emphasizing organizers' statements abou "millions" of attendees and the "largest" No Kings protest, highlighting grievance lists and vivid protest imagery like an "effigy" defecating on the Constitution and phrases such as "unprecedented expansion of power" and "desire to rule over us as a tyrant."
  • Media outlets in the center are more measured, citing organizer numbers .
  • Media outlets on the right frame the movement as orchestrated and illegitimate, stressing "500 organizations" and labeling it "communist"/"revolution" or "bad group therapy" and "utterly pointless."

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

46 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Thousands of events were planned for the third nationwide "No Kings" demonstrations across the U.S. and several continents, opposing President Donald Trump's policies, with over 3,200 rallies planned in all 50 states.
  • The flagship rally was held in St. Paul, Minnesota, the site of a controversial immigration enforcement operation that killed two Americans, drawing expected crowds of up to 100,000 people at the state capitol.
  • Notable speakers at the St. Paul rally included Sen. Bernie Sanders and Gov. Tim Walz, with performances by Bruce Springsteen and other musicians.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Saturday, March 28, 2026, demonstrators held coordinated "No Kings" protests across the United States, with organizers reporting more than 3,000 events planned to oppose President Donald Trump's second-term policies.
  • This third mobilization builds on demonstrations held last June and October, which organizers claim drew millions to protest what they describe as the administration's "rising authoritarianism and corruption."
  • Organizers anticipate more than 9 million participants nationwide, with two-thirds of events occurring outside major city centers, a nearly 40% increase in smaller communities compared to last June.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Thousands of "No Kings" rallies are planned across all 50 US states, aiming to be the largest single-day nonviolent protest in US history against President Donald Trump's policies.
  • Organizers report more than 3,200 events with significant participation expected from small communities, showing a 40% rise from previous mobilizations.
  • The protests aim to mobilize voters in key areas and express concerns about US national policies and foreign actions, including US and Israeli activities abroad.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Minnesota Star-Tribune
  2. Indivisible
  3. NPR
  4. CNN
  5. The Associated Press

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.