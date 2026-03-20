Denmark prepared for possible US invasion of Greenland, report says

Denmark reportedly planned for the possibility of a U.S. invasion on Greenland earlier this year. It had contingency plans that included destroying key runways to keep American aircraft from landing there.

Danish broadcaster DR reports that in January, Danish forces flew blood supplies and explosives to Greenland.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

The explosives were meant for runways in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk and at another airfield farther north. It was reportedly all part of a plan to prevent U.S. aircraft from landing.

The blood supplies were intended to treat wounded if fighting broke out.

The deployment was formally presented as a NATO exercise called “Arctic Endurance,” but sources say it was a real operation, not routine training.

Several EU nations, including France, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and others, sent troops as part of the operation.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

What led to this?

The operation occurred after President Donald Trump renewed calls to annex Greenland. In an interview with The Atlantic in January, the president said the territory could be subject to U.S. intervention and insisted, “We do need Greenland, absolutely.”

He even warned the annex could happen “the hard way.” Much of Europe pushed back on Trump’s comments, including both French and Danish lawmakers.

Danish officials grew even more concerned after the U.S. military operation in Venezuela. Some sources compared the moment to 1940, when Denmark was invaded by Nazi Germany.

Dr. Peter Viggo Jakobsen, a strategy professor at the Royal Danish Defense College, told Straight Arrow News, earlier this year, “If the U.S. were to attack an ally and take over part of its territory, it would be doing exactly the same as Russia did when it attacked Ukraine in 2022.”