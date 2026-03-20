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Denmark prepared for possible US invasion of Greenland, report says

Julia Marshall, William Jackson
Denmark reportedly planned for the possibility of a U.S. attack on Greenland, with contingency plans that included destroying key runways.
Image credit: Florent VERGNES / AFP via Getty Images

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Denmark reportedly planned for the possibility of a U.S. invasion on Greenland earlier this year. It had contingency plans that included destroying key runways to keep American aircraft from landing there.

Danish broadcaster DR reports that in January, Danish forces flew blood supplies and explosives to Greenland.

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The explosives were meant for runways in Greenland’s capital, Nuuk and at another airfield farther north. It was reportedly all part of a plan to prevent U.S. aircraft from landing. 

The blood supplies were intended to treat wounded if fighting broke out. 

The deployment was formally presented as a NATO exercise called “Arctic Endurance,” but sources say it was a real operation, not routine training. 

Several EU nations, including France, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and others, sent troops as part of the operation.

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What led to this?

The operation occurred after President Donald Trump renewed calls to annex Greenland. In an interview with The Atlantic in January, the president said the territory could be subject to U.S. intervention and insisted, “We do need Greenland, absolutely.”

He even warned the annex could happen “the hard way.” Much of Europe pushed back on Trump’s comments, including both French and Danish lawmakers.

Danish officials grew even more concerned after the U.S. military operation in Venezuela. Some sources compared the moment to 1940, when Denmark was invaded by Nazi Germany. 

Dr. Peter Viggo Jakobsen, a strategy professor at the Royal Danish Defense College, told Straight Arrow News, earlier this year, “If the U.S. were to attack an ally and take over part of its territory, it would be doing exactly the same as Russia did when it attacked Ukraine in 2022.”

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

Denmark reportedly deployed explosives and medical supplies to Greenland in January as part of contingency planning after President Trump renewed calls to annex the territory, including references to intervention.

Military preparations between allies

Denmark positioned explosives at Greenland runways and flew in blood supplies following Trump's statements about potential U.S. intervention in the territory.

Shift in transatlantic security assumptions

European nations including France, Germany and Sweden deployed troops to Greenland after Danish officials compared the situation to Denmark's 1940 invasion.

Greenland's strategic status

The territory's position became subject to explicit annexation language from the U.S. president, prompting formal military contingency planning by its governing nation.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. Euro News

Sources

  1. Fox News
  2. Euro News

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