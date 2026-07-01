Denver progressives secure big win with Kiros but don’t sweep the board

William Jackson, Julia Marshall
A 29-year-old Democratic socialist just ended a Denver congressional era that's been going on as long as she's been alive.
Image credit: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

A 29-year-old Democratic socialist just ended a Denver congressional era that’s been going on as long as she’s been alive.

Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old lawyer turned doctoral student, defeated Congresswoman Diana DeGette in Colorado’s 1st district Democratic primary on Tuesday, winning a seat that DeGette has held for nearly 30 years.

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Kiros is now heavily favored to win in November in the deep-blue Denver district.

Her victory adds to a left-wing streak within the Democratic Party, as she is the third progressive challenger to defeat a sitting House member in eight days, after two wins in New York.

“If we organize and show no fear in standing up for what’s right, that is the message that Denver has sent to both parties, to Donald Trump, and to the entire country,” Kiros said. “We are winning from coast to coast. We are taking back our party and our country!”

Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Other Colorado races

But Colorado’s primary night also showed that progressive momentum has its limits. Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper beat the more progressive State Sen. Julie Gonzales.

Gonzales had attacked Hickenlooper for being an “incrementalist,” and previously said she joined the Democratic Socialists of America, but her membership had lapsed.

Following his win, Hickenlooper turned his focus to President Donald Trump, saying, “Coloradoans have once again made their voices clear. We are not going to accept Trump’s broken promises and cost-of-living emergency, or his constant corruption.”

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

In the Democratic race for governor, Attorney General Phil Weiser defeated Sen. Michael Bennet while campaigning on his record of suing the Trump administration.

And in the battleground 8th district, Democratic State Rep. Manny Rutinel, a progressive, won the nomination to face republican Rep. Gabe Evans in November.

The results show the party’s left flank gaining ground, but not sweeping the map.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A democratic socialist primary victory in Denver is removing a 30-year congressional incumbent and adding a new voice to an expanding left-wing bloc in the House, directly changing who represents Denver residents and what legislative priorities they can expect to be championed.

Denver loses a senior committee seat

DeGette's departure ends her role as ranking member on the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, eliminating a senior legislative position that shaped federal health policy for the district.

New policy agenda on the table

Kiros has campaigned on Medicare for All, abolishing ICE, universal childcare and an arms embargo on Israel — positions that differ from DeGette's record and that Kiros said she intends to use as conditions for her votes on House leadership and appropriations.

Incumbent seniority no longer assumed safe

DeGette is the seventh House member to lose renomination this cycle, a documented pattern that signals long-serving incumbents in safe Democratic districts now face credible primary challenges from the left.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Coloradoan
  3. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Melat Kiros’s win as a hopeful, identity-rich breakthrough, stressing “first Gen Z woman,” “poised,” and “stunning upset,” plus her job loss over Gaza comments to cast her as morally driven and part of a broader progressive surge.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right strip it down to an “insurgent socialist” defeating a “longtime” incumbent, using sharper labels like “socialist” and “establishment wing” to spotlight intra-party conflict and ideological drift.

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Media landscape

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81 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old democratic socialist and lawyer, defeated 15-term Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado's 1st Congressional District Democratic primary, marking a significant upset in a solidly Democratic district.
  • Kiros, an Ethiopian immigrant and political newcomer, campaigned on progressive policies including universal healthcare, abolishing ICE, and ending U.S. Military aid to Israel, while rejecting corporate PAC donations.
  • DeGette, an incumbent who has served since 1997, was criticized for accepting corporate donations but defended her progressive record during the campaign.
  • Kiros's victory is part of a broader national trend of progressive and democratic socialist challengers unseating long-term incumbents, reflecting a push for generational and ideological change within the Democratic Party.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, democratic socialist Melat Kiros defeated three-decade incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado's 1st Congressional District, marking a significant shift in Denver politics amid an anti-establishment wave.
  • Justice Democrats spokesperson Usamah Andrabi noted the campaign "taken out 40 years of incumbency" through ground-level organizing, reflecting a national pattern of progressive victories challenging establishment Democrats.
  • State Rep. Manny Rutinel won the 8th District primary against a Blue Dog PAC-backed candidate and will face GOP Rep. Gabe Evans in a seat rated a "toss up" that could determine House control.
  • Army veteran Jessica Killin won the 5th Congressional District primary and will challenge GOP Rep. Jeff Crank, while Sen. John Hickenlooper successfully defended his seat against progressive challenger Julie Gonzales.
  • Carlos Valverde of the Working Families Party argued voters are rejecting "hollow words and platitudes," as these primary results underscore an ongoing internal struggle over the future direction of the Democratic Party.

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Key points from the Right

  • Democratic socialist Melat Kiros defeated incumbent Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado's 1st District Democratic primary, leading by nearly 6 points with 78% of votes counted, marking a significant upset against a long-term incumbent.
  • Kiross, a former attorney and outspoken critic of Israel, embraces left-wing policies including abolishing ICE, implementing a $22 minimum wage, and Medicare for All, with endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Democratic Socialists of America.
  • During her campaign, Kiros described the October 7 Hamas attack as an 'inevitable consequence' of occupation and criticized U.S. Foreign policy, statements that sparked controversy and were denounced by DeGette.
  • Kiross is expected to easily win the November general election in the solidly Democratic district, following recent victories by socialist candidates in New York, signaling a further shift toward the left wing in House Democratic primaries.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Coloradoan
  3. CNN