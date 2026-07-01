Denver progressives secure big win with Kiros but don’t sweep the board

A 29-year-old Democratic socialist just ended a Denver congressional era that’s been going on as long as she’s been alive.

Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old lawyer turned doctoral student, defeated Congresswoman Diana DeGette in Colorado’s 1st district Democratic primary on Tuesday, winning a seat that DeGette has held for nearly 30 years.

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Kiros is now heavily favored to win in November in the deep-blue Denver district.

Her victory adds to a left-wing streak within the Democratic Party, as she is the third progressive challenger to defeat a sitting House member in eight days, after two wins in New York.

“If we organize and show no fear in standing up for what’s right, that is the message that Denver has sent to both parties, to Donald Trump, and to the entire country,” Kiros said. “We are winning from coast to coast. We are taking back our party and our country!”

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Other Colorado races

But Colorado’s primary night also showed that progressive momentum has its limits. Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper beat the more progressive State Sen. Julie Gonzales.

Gonzales had attacked Hickenlooper for being an “incrementalist,” and previously said she joined the Democratic Socialists of America, but her membership had lapsed.

Following his win, Hickenlooper turned his focus to President Donald Trump, saying, “Coloradoans have once again made their voices clear. We are not going to accept Trump’s broken promises and cost-of-living emergency, or his constant corruption.”

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In the Democratic race for governor, Attorney General Phil Weiser defeated Sen. Michael Bennet while campaigning on his record of suing the Trump administration.

And in the battleground 8th district, Democratic State Rep. Manny Rutinel, a progressive, won the nomination to face republican Rep. Gabe Evans in November.

The results show the party’s left flank gaining ground, but not sweeping the map.

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