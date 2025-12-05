Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Dept. of Education to fund nonpartisan 2nd Amendment high school curriculum 

Cole Lauterbach
The Dept. of Education gave the University of Wyoming $1 million to make “historically grounded” 2nd Amendment lessons for schools nationwide.
Summary

Federal grant funding

The U.S. Department of Education awarded the University of Wyoming nearly $1 million to develop what the university calls a 'historically grounded' school curriculum about the Second Amendment.

Curriculum development

The University of Wyoming's Firearms Research Center states that the initiative will provide educators with resources to better understand the constitutional right to bear arms.

Limits of federal role

The Department of Education cannot require school districts to use the developed curriculum, as the federal government is not granted that authority in the Constitution.

Full story

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded the University of Wyoming nearly $1 million to develop what the college calls a “historically grounded” school curriculum on the Second Amendment. The university’s Firearms Research Center said the initiative will give educators nationwide tools to better understand the constitutional right to bear arms. 

The two-year, $908,991 grant stems from the department’s American History and Civics Education Program tied to the country’s 250th anniversary celebrations. In September, President Donald Trump redirected $137 million to the program that’s directed by what The New York Times called organizations “closely aligned with the president’s Make America Great Again movement.”

The National Second Amendment Initiative’s aim is to give teachers sources, instructional videos and access to academics that the university said come from various perspectives on the lightning rod issue of firearms in America.

“Our project will honor the nation’s 250th anniversary by allowing educators to engage with the complexity and nuance of the country’s founding documents,” Ashley Hlebinsky, executive director of the Firearms Research Center, said in a release

Because it’s not named as a role of the federal government in the Constitution, the Department of Education cannot force the curriculum on school districts. The restriction is also described in the 1979 law establishing the department. It can only ensure schools are obeying federal education laws like the Civil Rights Act and conduct the National Assessment of Educational Progress. 

Why Wyoming?

While the U.S. has myriad schools focusing on constitutional law, colleges and universities with a specific focus on the Second Amendment are far and few between. Beyond Wyoming, Duke University’s Duke Center for Firearms Law is one of the only major collegiate programs that focuses on firearms law, but not from a gun violence prevention perspective. 

Wyoming’s law school positions itself as the “premier law school for practitioners who serve the legal needs of all those who produce, employ, own, and regulate firearms.”

What happens in the classroom? 

While the federal government cannot dictate curriculum and states set broad educational requirements, the teacher still controls the classroom. 

The National Education Association, the country’s largest teacher union, has long been outspoken on its advocacy for gun control laws. 

In an issues section of the union’s website, the association focuses on school violence due to the country’s proliferation of firearms and advocates for laws that would place restrictions on gun possession and locations where they can be carried. 

The union did not respond to a request for comment.

A graduate of Columbia College Chicago and Illinois native, Cole spent several years managing and producing news/talk radio stations before moving to Chicagoland to produce award-winning programs for Comcast SportsNet Chicago. After a decade of stewarding The Center Square to a nationwide newswire service, Cole joined the Straight Arrow News team
Why this story matters

A federal grant to the University of Wyoming to create a curriculum on the Second Amendment highlights ongoing debates about firearms education in American schools and the federal government’s role in shaping how constitutional issues are taught.

Second Amendment education

Developing a curriculum about the right to bear arms engages teachers and students with the historical, legal, and societal complexities of the Second Amendment in the U.S.

Federal influence and limitations

The Department of Education can fund educational initiatives but is legally restricted from mandating curriculum to schools, reflecting constitutional limits on federal authority in education.

Debate over firearms in schools

Ongoing disagreements among organizations and educators impact how issues surrounding firearms are addressed in school settings.

Sources

  1. Department of Education
  2. University of Wyoming

