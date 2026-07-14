Deputy US marshal killed during Louisiana fugitive arrest

A deputy U.S. marshal was shot and killed this week while serving an arrest warrant in Alexandria, Louisiana, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The deputy was serving the warrant on a fugitive alongside the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office when the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. Monday.

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“After a lengthy standoff, the suspect, who sustained injuries, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment,” the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The U.S. Marshals Service also confirmed the suspect is in custody. Neither the deputy who was killed nor the suspect has been identified.

Ongoing investigation

“Due to this being an ongoing joint RPSO, FBI and Louisiana State Police Investigation, no further information will be available until a later date,” the sheriff’s office added.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the death in a post on X, saying the FBI was assisting and investigating and offering his condolences to the deputy’s family.

“Please pray for the deputy’s family and friends,” Patel said.

FBI is investigating and offering full resources to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and our brave partners the @USMarshalsHQ after one of their deputies was tragically killed today while serving an arrest warrant in Alexandria, Louisiana. Suspect is in custody. Please pray… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) July 14, 2026

In a statement to ABC News, Tom Chittum, the former associate deputy director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said fugitive operations are particularly dangerous for law enforcement.

“Fugitive operations are some of the most dangerous situations that law enforcement officers face because they are often pursuing people who know they are wanted, are on alert, and have already decided they are not going to be taken into custody without a fight,” Chittum said. “It is truly dangerous work.”

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