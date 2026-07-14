Deputy US marshal killed during Louisiana fugitive arrest

Julia Marshall
A deputy U.S. marshal was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant in Alexandria, Louisiana, on Monday.
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A deputy U.S. marshal was shot and killed this week while serving an arrest warrant in Alexandria, Louisiana, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service

The deputy was serving the warrant on a fugitive alongside the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office when the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. Monday.

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“After a lengthy standoff, the suspect, who sustained injuries, was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment,” the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. 

The U.S. Marshals Service also confirmed the suspect is in custody. Neither the deputy who was killed nor the suspect has been identified. 

Ongoing investigation

“Due to this being an ongoing joint RPSO, FBI and Louisiana State Police Investigation, no further information will be available until a later date,” the sheriff’s office added.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed the death in a post on X, saying the FBI was assisting and investigating and offering his condolences to the deputy’s family.

“Please pray for the deputy’s family and friends,” Patel said.

In a statement to ABC News, Tom Chittum, the former associate deputy director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said fugitive operations are particularly dangerous for law enforcement. 

“Fugitive operations are some of the most dangerous situations that law enforcement officers face because they are often pursuing people who know they are wanted, are on alert, and have already decided they are not going to be taken into custody without a fight,” Chittum said. “It is truly dangerous work.”

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A federal law enforcement officer was killed in the line of duty while conducting a fugitive arrest operation in Louisiana, with the investigation still active and key details unreleased.

Details remain limited

Neither the slain deputy nor the suspect has been identified, and authorities say no further information will be released until the joint investigation by the FBI, Louisiana State Police and Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office concludes.

Fugitive work carries high risk

According to former ATF official Tom Chittum, fugitive operations rank among the most dangerous law enforcement activities because suspects are often prepared to resist arrest.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office
  2. U.S. Marshal Service via X

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the incident as a tragic law-enforcement death, repeatedly using neutral phrases like “shot and killed” or “fatally shot."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right lean harder into drama with “gunned down,” sharpening the sense of violent criminality.

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Media landscape

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16 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, a deputy U.S. Marshal was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant in Alexandria, Louisiana; authorities have not identified the deputy or suspect, but confirmed the suspect is now in custody.
  • Detectives from the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office were assisting the U.S. Marshals Violent Offender Task Force near Rutland Road when 'an officer-involved shooting occurred' at about 3 p.m. CDT.
  • Following what the sheriff's office called a 'lengthy standoff,' the suspect was apprehended and transported to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
  • FBI Director Kash Patel said on Monday night the bureau is 'offering full resources' to investigators, adding, 'Please pray for the deputy's family and friends.'
  • The Louisiana State Police and federal partners are conducting a joint investigation into the shooting, stating, 'We honor their dedication and sacrifice and stand with our federal partners.

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Key points from the Right

  • A Deputy US Marshal was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant in Alexandria, Louisiana on Monday, confirmed by the US Marshals Service.
  • The suspect was injured during a lengthy standoff, taken into custody, and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
  • The FBI New Orleans Field Office, Louisiana State Police, and Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office are investigating the shooting.
  • The FBI stated there is no ongoing threat to the public and that the investigation is focused on the assault on a federal officer.

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Sources

  1. Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office
  2. U.S. Marshal Service via X