DeSantis signs law giving Florida power to label groups as terrorists

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Monday that allows the state to designate certain groups as “domestic terrorist organizations.” The law puts funding, education policy and enforcement decisions under state control once a group is designated.

The measure, known as HB 1471, lays out a state-run process to identify both domestic and foreign organizations.

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Florida’s chief of domestic security can flag groups, with final approval required from the governor and Cabinet, according to Florida Politics.

Law ties designations to funding and campuses

The law cuts off public money to any organization the state labels as a terrorist group. It also blocks courts and other legal bodies from applying foreign or religious law, including Islamic Sharia law, in state proceedings.

Public colleges and universities must stop funding programs or activities tied to designated groups. K-12 scholarship money is also barred from going to affiliated schools.

Pro-Palestine protesters demonstrate in downtown Orlando, Florida, on November 4, 2023, chanting ”Free Palestine and stop the genocide” (Photo by Ronaldo Silva/NurPhoto via Getty Images).

The law reaches directly into college campuses. Students found to support or promote designated organizations can be expelled, and schools may be required to report their visa status.

DeSantis calls law strongest yet

DeSantis described the legislation as the strongest action Florida has taken to protect residents from outside influence.

“The legislation we’ll sign today is the strongest action Florida has ever taken to protect its people from this influence,” he said at the bill signing.

Today in Tampa, I signed HB 1471 to protect Floridians’ constitutional rights from the application of foreign and religious laws, including Sharia law.



This legislation also establishes a framework to combat terrorist organizations and ensures greater accountability for our… pic.twitter.com/zdeukUk2nj — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 6, 2026

He also pointed to developments in Europe as a warning, saying Florida will not allow similar cultural shifts to take hold in the state.

Civil rights groups warn of enforcement risks

Civil rights groups are preparing legal challenges. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, which DeSantis has previously sought to classify as a terrorist organization, criticized the measure as overly broad.

“This expanded and deeply flawed framework can attack any organization that dares to dissent,” said CAIR-Florida Executive Director Hiba Rahim in a statement to CBS News.

Opponents also say the law could affect students and organizations without a criminal conviction, raising concerns about due process and free speech.

Challenges likely before July rollout

The legislation passed along party lines in the Republican-controlled Legislature and takes effect July 1. DeSantis said he expects legal challenges and predicted the state will prevail on appeal.