Despite breaking online Black Friday records, US shoppers pay a price

Drew Pittock
While online Black Friday sales broke records this year, some experts say it was the consumer who got gobbled up.
Image credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Online sales growth

Online Black Friday sales in the U.S. saw a notable increase compared to the previous year, with one analysis noting an $11.8 billion, or 9.1% rise, in online revenues.

In-person traffic declines

Overall, in-person retail traffic declined by between 2.1% and 3.6% according to preliminary reports. However, in-person sales did increase by roughly 1.7%.

Discounts and pricing

Despite Black Friday's renown as a day of bargain-busting discounts and eye-watering sales, inflation and tariffs meant 2025's deals left a bit to be desired.

Full story

Millions of Americans across the U.S. reheated their Thanksgiving leftovers on Friday, before hitting the shops or logging online in search of the plumpest, juiciest savings of the 2025 holiday shopping season. However, while online Black Friday sales broke records this year, some experts say it was the consumer who got gobbled up.

Given that Black Friday has transformed from a single-day event into a days-long affair, Melissa Minkow, global director of retail strategy and insights at information technology firm CI&T, said analysts still haven’t grasped the totality of the day’s economic impact.

“I think it’s too fluid and too confusing at this point to limit Black Friday to just one day given how frequently consumers are being offered deals,” Minkow told Retail Dive.

Nevertheless, some statistics have emerged from the post-shopping fog.

Online shopping dominates Black Friday

Adobe tracked $11.8 billion in online sales on Friday, Nov. 28, signifying a 9.1% increase over the previous year. Business software company Salesforce, meanwhile, pegged U.S. online sales revenue at $18 billion. A separate analysis by MasterCard SpendingPulse suggests that e-commerce Black Friday sales increased 10.4%, compared to 2024.

“Digital traffic has skyrocketed, indicating shoppers are engaging early to see what’s new and build out their wish lists,” Caila Schwartz, director of consumer insights and strategy at Salesforce, said in a statement published Nov. 20.

According to Adobe’s analysis, the most popular e-commerce shopping categories remained relatively unchanged between 2024 and 2025, with electronics and apparel, as well as furniture and home goods, filling up those virtual shopping carts. It’s also no surprise that toys, video games and gaming consoles were hot-ticket items.

How did in-person shopping fare?

Much the same could be said for in-person retail sales, where apparel continued to dominate shopping trends and saw a 5.4% increase over last year’s consumer extravaganza.

Overall, however, preliminary reports suggest that in-store traffic was down 3.6%, compared to 2024. That number is more or less in line with an analysis from Sensormatic Solutions’ ShopperTrak Analytics, which found that Black Friday retail visits between 2024 and 2025 decreased by 2.1%.

“The headline isn’t the drop in traffic, it’s what it confirms,” Joe Shasteen, global manager of advanced analytics at RetailNext, told Retail Dive. “The era of the impulse holiday spree is ending. Consumers are in control, and they’re treating Black Friday as one data point in a much longer hunt for value.”

A dip in traffic does not necessarily mean a dip in sales, though. According to MasterCard SpendingPulse, in-store purchases grew by 1.7% this year.

Much ado about nothing

Whether shopping online or in a store, the elephant in the room this Black Friday was a dearth of bargain-busting discounts.

Average discounts across the web sat at around 28%, while electronics discounts shifted from around 30.1% in 2024 to 29% this year. Toys saw a reverse effect, at 28% last year, but 30% this year. Furniture completely stagnated at 19%, and televisions –– long regarded as one of the best Black Friday buys –– saw an incremental shift from 24.3% to 24.2%.

When taken together with inflation and tariffs, resulting in generally higher prices for products across the board, the impact of Black Friday deals was minimal, at best. Adding insult to injury, many of the discounts weren’t significantly different from sales and discounts offered year-round.  

“It’s pretty much the deal levels and discount levels that retailers have been offering on various products throughout the year,” Minkow told Retail Dive.

Despite all of that, Americans are still willing to spend, and that’s good news for the retail sector.

“Traffic has been steadily picking up throughout the second half of 2025, kicking off during the back-to-school season, and this week’s strong showing hints this trend is likely to continue throughout the rest of the holiday season,” said Grant Gustafson, head of retail consulting and analytics at Sensormatic Solutions. “Black Friday is still expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year as consumers prioritize leveraging peak discount days to purchase big-ticket items on their lists.”

Gustafson added that ShopperTrack Analytics data from 2024 showed that 77% of retailers who “outperformed” during the 2024 holiday season continued to do so into the first half of 2025.

“The momentum and loyalty gained by providing great shopping experiences this weekend can help retailers into the new year,” he said.

AI takes over Black Friday

As with most things this year, the role that artificial intelligence played in helping shoppers navigate Black Friday cannot be overstated. Site traffic driven by AI exploded by 805% compared to last year.

“Consumers are using new tools to get to what they need faster,” Suzy Davidkhanian, an analyst at eMarketer, told Reuters. “Gift giving can be stressful, and LLMs (large language models) make the discovery process feel quicker and more guided.”

Drew Pittock is an evening digital producer and weekend reporter at Straight Arrow News. He covers Gaza, the Russia-Ukraine war and other news of the day.
Why this story matters

Black Friday 2025 set new online sales records despite economic uncertainty, highlighting shifting consumer behaviors, the growing influence of technology on shopping, and changes in retail strategy that reflect broader trends impacting the economy and household finances.

Changing shopping habits

Consumer preferences are shifting from in-store purchases toward online shopping, with more people spreading out spending over longer promotional periods rather than focusing solely on Black Friday.

Economic pressures

Economic uncertainty, inflation, rising prices and tariffs have influenced both businesses and consumers, leading to higher prices and increased reliance on credit and "buy now, pay later" plans.

Technology and AI

Artificial intelligence and social media now heavily influence purchasing decisions, with companies reporting that these technologies drive online shopping behaviors and shape how consumers discover and buy products.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 60 media outlets

Context corner

Black Friday historically centered on brick-and-mortar store crowds but has gradually shifted online. Economic factors such as inflation, tariffs and pandemic-era changes continue to influence how and when shoppers make purchases.

Do the math

Adobe Analytics reported $11.8 billion in online U.S. sales on Black Friday, up 9.1% from the previous year. Salesforce estimated $18 billion in U.S. online sales and $79 billion globally. In-store traffic dropped 3.6%. Average selling prices rose 7%.

History lesson

Black Friday originated as a pivotal day for retailers’ annual profits, symbolizing the shift from losses (“in the red”) to profits (“in the black”). Over time the event has extended into longer online promotions such as Cyber Monday.

Sources

  1. Retail Dive
  2. Adobe
  3. MasterCard Spending Pulse
  4. Salesforce
  5. Business Wire

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as, "despite wider economic uncertainty," underscoring broader societal struggles, implying systemic issues.
  • Media outlets in the center de-emphasizes subjective framing, instead presenting figures like the "9.1% increase" and specific factors like AI neutrally, also uniquely detailing Thanksgiving spending and in-store traffic.
  • Media outlets on the right also note "uncertainty," but often use it to critique current economic policies, sometimes appealing to national sentiment with terms like Americans.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

95 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Shoppers spent a record $11.8 billion online on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics, which is a 9.1% increase from last year.
  • Salesforce estimated that Black Friday online sales in the U.S. reached $18 billion and totaled $79 billion globally.
  • In-store traffic has decreased, while experts predict high spending will last through the weekend.
  • The National Retail Federation forecasts that U.S. shoppers will spend over $1 trillion during the November-December holiday season for the first time ever.

Key points from the Center

  • U.S. consumers spent a record $11.8 billion online on Black Friday, marking a 9.1% jump from last year, according to Adobe Analytics.
  • Shopping services powered by artificial intelligence and social media advertising have particularly influenced what consumers choose to buy, Adobe said.
  • Mastercard SpendingPulse reported that overall Black Friday sales excluding automotive rose 4.1% from a year ago, with online sales jumping 10.4% and in-store purchases inching up 1.7%.

Key points from the Right

  • Shoppers spent a record $11.8 billion online on Black Friday, up 9.1% from last year, according to Adobe Analytics.
  • Salesforce reported that Black Friday online sales totaled $18 billion in the U.S., indicating a significant retail event despite rising economic uncertainty.
  • Despite increased spending, U.S. shoppers purchased fewer items on Black Friday, down 2% from last year, according to Salesforce.
  • The National Retail Federation expects U.S. shoppers to spend over $1 trillion this holiday season, with a slower growth prediction of 3.7% to 4.2%.

Other (sources without bias rating):

