DHS investigating Swalwell over alleged illegal nanny; Vance reveals one of his proudest accomplishments as VP

In this Media Miss Minute, embattled former California Rep. Eric Swalwell is under investigation, but not for the allegations that are making the most headlines. And Vice President JD Vance is pointing to one of the policy decisions he says he’s most proud of from his time in office.

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Media Miss by the left: DHS reviewing claims Swalwell employed unauthorized nanny

There’s a new investigation involving former Congressman Eric Swalwell, separate from the recent allegations of sexual misconduct.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has referred claims to the Department of Homeland Security that the California Democrat employed a Brazilian national as a nanny without lawful work authorization.

According to the New York Post, the complaint alleges that the nanny continued working for Swalwell’s family after her temporary work authorization expired in 2022, and that campaign funds were used to pay her “under the table.”

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Media Miss by the right: JD Vance touts cuts to US support for Ukraine

Vice President JD Vance has highlighted a policy shift he says stands out from his time in office.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event at an arena in Athens, Georgia, Vance said the administration ended U.S. purchases of weapons for Ukraine

“One of the things I’m proudest that we’ve done in this administration is we told Europe that if you want to buy weapons, you can, but the United States is not buying weapons and sending them to Ukraine anymore,” Vance said. “We’re just out of that business. It’s a very good thing.”

The United States has scaled back military and financial assistance to Kyiv since President Donald Trump’s second term began in January 2025.

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Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.