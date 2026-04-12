DHS looking into claims Eric Swalwell illegally employed Brazilian national

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services referred allegations that Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., employed a Brazilian national as a nanny without lawful work authorization to the Department of Homeland Security.

USCIS had been collecting information on these claims, DHS said in an X post Sunday.

“No one is above the law, including a member of Congress,” the agency said.

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Politico was first to report on the investigation.

The New York Post published a story Saturday saying the nanny kept working for Swalwell’s family after her temporary work authorization expired in 2022, citing complaints to DHS. In one complaint, Swalwell, who is running for California governor, was accused of paying the nanny “under the table” by using campaign funds while she didn’t have work authorization. She eventually received a permanent labor certification in 2024.

Straight Arrow News reached out to Swalwell’s congressional office and gubernatorial campaign for comment.

The announcement by USCIS came a day after the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said it is investigating a sexual assault allegation made against Swalwell.

In reports by the San Francisco Chronicle and CNN, an ex-staffer said Swalwell sexually assaulted her on two occasions in 2019 and 2024. The latter assault allegedly took place in a New York hotel room. Three other women said to CNN they also experienced instances of sexual misconduct from Swalwell.

Swalwell, on Friday, said the allegations “are flat false.”

Multiple lawmakers are now calling for Swalwell to drop out of the California gubernatorial election or resign from Congress in light of the sexual assault allegations. He’s also lost endorsements from several unions, including the California Teachers Association and the California Medical Association.

“We call for a swift investigation into these incidents and for the Congressman to immediately end his campaign to be California’s next Governor,” House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar said in a statement Friday.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., said she plans on filing a motion to expel Swalwell from Congress.