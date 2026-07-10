DHS says Mexican man killed in Houston wasn’t the intended target as Mexico calls for an investigation

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
Mexico is pushing for a criminal investigation after DHS said the man fatally shot by ICE agents in Houston was not the intended target.
Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Mexico’s president is pushing for a criminal investigation after the Department of Homeland Security said the man fatally shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Tuesday was not the intended target.

ICE agents shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo on Tuesday morning during a traffic stop.

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The wrong target

The agency says agents stopped Salgado Araujo because he was driving a vehicle that matched the description of one linked to their actual target.

“After receiving a credible tip from our law enforcement partners, our officers conducted surveillance on a target’s address. Weeks prior to the incident, they noted two white vans at the property,” DHS said. “On July 7, officers were almost at the target’s address when they observed a white van with an individual who resembled the target. Officers then initiated the vehicle stop.”

Officials say Salgado Araujo then “weaponized his vehicle” and tried to run over an agent. An agent opened fire after the agency said Salgado Araujo ignored “multiple verbal commands.”

He was shot in the stomach and died hours later at a hospital.

No body camera or other video of the shooting has been released.

A barbershop in Houston’s Magnolia Park neighborhood. On Tuesday morning, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer fatally shot a man in front of the shop. (Photo by Maggie Gordon/Straight Arrow)

Ongoing and requested investigations

The DHS inspector general is investigating the shooting, while the FBI is probing whether Salgado Araujo assaulted a federal officer.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says her government will seek a criminal investigation into the deaths of 17 Mexican nationals who have died in ICE custody or during Trump administration immigration enforcement operations, including Salgado Araujo.

She said Mexico cannot ignore those deaths, adding that many of those who died came to the United States to work.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia, the Harris County District Attorney, and an attorney for detained passengers will provide an update on Salgado Araujo’s death at 11 a.m. CT on Friday.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A man fatally shot by ICE agents during a traffic stop was not the intended target, according to DHS, and investigations are underway into the circumstances of his death.

Wrong person was shot

DHS acknowledged agents stopped and shot Salgado Araujo because his vehicle matched the description of one linked to their actual target, not because he was the subject of the operation.

No footage has been released

No body camera or other video of the shooting has been made public, leaving the agency's account of events unverified by independent evidence.

Multiple investigations are open

The DHS inspector general is investigating the shooting and the FBI is probing whether Salgado Araujo assaulted a federal officer, meaning the full circumstances remain unresolved.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News

Sources

  1. CBS News