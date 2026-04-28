DHS scales back ICE enforcement tactics; Vance task force suspends hundreds of hospices

Shea Taylor
DHS is scaling back controversial ICE enforcement tactics; and a Vance-led task force has suspended hundreds of hospices.
Image credit: Getty Images, Anadolu Agency via Reuters

Full story

In this Media Miss Minute, the Department of Homeland Security is scaling back some of its more controversial immigration enforcement policies. And a task force led by Vice President JD Vance has suspended hundreds of hospices over suspected fraud.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Media Miss by the right: ICE reportedly scales back courthouse arrests, warrantless entry practices

The Department of Homeland Security is pulling back on two of its most controversial immigration enforcement tactics, according to a new NBC report.

Two DHS officials told the outlet that Immigration and Customs Enforcement field officers have been instructed to stop entering homes without a judge’s warrant. They’re also reportedly scaling back arrests inside courthouses, limiting them only to individuals already targeted for deportation.

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

Media Miss by the left: Vance task force suspends 447 hospices

An anti-fraud task force led by Vice President JD Vance has suspended 447 hospices and 23 home health agencies in California.

The Los-Angeles-area facilities are accused of committing more than $600 million in fraud, according to a Fox News report. Investigators say some operations listed multiple agencies at the same address – including empty storefronts and unoccupied offices.

Media landscape

Powered by Ground News™

For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit Straight Arrow’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow News. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. The Independent
  3. Fox News
  4. New York Post

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. The Independent
  3. Fox News
  4. New York Post