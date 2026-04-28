DHS scales back ICE enforcement tactics; Vance task force suspends hundreds of hospices

In this Media Miss Minute, the Department of Homeland Security is scaling back some of its more controversial immigration enforcement policies. And a task force led by Vice President JD Vance has suspended hundreds of hospices over suspected fraud.

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Media Miss by the right: ICE reportedly scales back courthouse arrests, warrantless entry practices

The Department of Homeland Security is pulling back on two of its most controversial immigration enforcement tactics, according to a new NBC report.

Two DHS officials told the outlet that Immigration and Customs Enforcement field officers have been instructed to stop entering homes without a judge’s warrant. They’re also reportedly scaling back arrests inside courthouses, limiting them only to individuals already targeted for deportation.

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Media Miss by the left: Vance task force suspends 447 hospices

An anti-fraud task force led by Vice President JD Vance has suspended 447 hospices and 23 home health agencies in California.

The Los-Angeles-area facilities are accused of committing more than $600 million in fraud, according to a Fox News report. Investigators say some operations listed multiple agencies at the same address – including empty storefronts and unoccupied offices.

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For more stories missed or minimized by partisan media, visit Straight Arrow’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.