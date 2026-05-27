DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin wants to punish ‘sanctuary’ cities. His plan could disrupt global air travel

Devin Pavlou
Secretary Mullin says he's drawing up plans to stop processing international flights in sanctuary cities.
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

As the nation’s new Homeland Security secretary, Markwayne Mullin is responsible both for immigration enforcement and airport security. He is publicly considering a new plan that would combine the two functions of his agency — and potentially upend global air travel.

During an interview Tuesday with Fox News’ Sean Hannity,  Mullin said the agency is “drawing up” plans that would halt the processing of international travelers at airports in some “sanctuary cities.” This could prevent international travel to major airports in cities like New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Mullin said recent clashes between law enforcement and protesters at Delaney Hall, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Newark, New Jersey, justify the airport diversion. 

“They’re barricading our employees from coming in and out of the facility,” Mullin told Hannity. “Then, why are we processing international flights into the airport there? And I, we are currently … drawing up plans to say, listen, these sanctuary cities where the local radical-left Democrats aren’t allowing us to do our jobs and enforce federal laws, then we shouldn’t be processing international flights into their cities, either.

“Because they don’t want us to enforce immigration, but they want us to process immigration at their facilities,” he added. “Nothing about that makes sense to me.”

It is not clear how far along Mullin’s planning process is, or whether he would have the backing of President Donald Trump. Nor is it known whether Mullin could unilaterally suspend customs and other functions at airports.

However, airline industry executives object to Mullin’s idea. And a fellow Cabinet member, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, recently spoke out against the concept. 

“We have people from around the world and around the country that need to be able to fly into all different kinds of places,” Duffy said at a House Budget Committee hearing last Thursday. “We shouldn’t shut down air travel in a state that doesn’t agree with our politics.”

On X, Juliette Kayyem, a former Department of Homeland Security official who worked in the Obama administration, said Mullin’s plan would not improve immigration enforcement.

“Of all the bad ideas floated by this Administration, this one ranks,” Kayyem wrote. “It has got to be real; Mullin wouldn’t waste time like this unless it is a serious distraction plan. Planes don’t divert to other airports. The flights will be canceled, disrupting blue and red voters, impacting the airlines, and having no impact on immigration policy.”

Major travel expected soon

Mullin’s announcement couldn’t have come at a more stressful time for America’s airport infrastructure, as millions are expected to travel to the U.S. for the FIFA World Cup next month. Airports in some of the cities where matches are scheduled are among those targeted by Mullin.

For example, games will take place in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, a few miles from Newark Liberty International. Newark and two other airports in the New York metropolitan area, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia, processed about 50 million international flyers last year.

Previous comments by Mullin about sanctuary cities have already prompted negative reactions from the travel industry. Last week, industry analysts warned of “devastating consequences” after Mullin threatened to pull Customs and Border Protection officers from airports in “sanctuary cities,” The Independent reported

“U.S. Travel believes such a move would have devastating consequences for the travel industry and communities that depend on international visitation,” the U.S. Travel Association told the outlet in a statement. 

Heightened tensions amid protests

Mullin’s comments came after a weekend of high tension at the Newark immigration detention center, as hundreds of detainees went on a hunger strike to protest what they called inhumane conditions. Detainees said ICE guards weren’t giving them enough food or medical care at the facility. Inmates also alleged that guards were subjecting them to physical and psychological torture. 

Democratic lawmakers have visited the facility to call attention to the allegations, and authorities have used nonlethal projectiles to disperse protesters. Last weekend, Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., was hit by a pepper ball during a protest.

“What we saw here is unfortunately just what we see all over the country,” Kim said. “It’s sad, it’s a sad day.”

Homeland Security described the protest as a “smear campaign.”

“This is nothing more than a political stunt by New Jersey sanctuary politicians for fundraising clicks,” acting assistant secretary Lauren Bis said in a statement. “There is NO hunger strike at Delaney Hall. There are NO subprime conditions or abuse at the facility.”

Round out your reading

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
Tags: , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The Homeland Security secretary is publicly considering halting international flight processing at airports in major U.S. cities, a plan that, if enacted, would directly affect travelers flying into or out of those airports.

Major airports could lose service

Airports in New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles are among those Mullin named, though it is not clear whether he has authority to act unilaterally or whether Trump would back the plan.

FIFA World Cup travel at risk

International flights into Newark and New York-area airports — which processed about 50 million international travelers last year — could be affected during World Cup matches scheduled nearby next month.

Industry warns of serious disruption

The U.S. Travel Association said such a move would have "devastating consequences" for the travel industry and communities that depend on international visitation, according to a statement reported by The Independent.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 40 media outlets

Behind the numbers

More than 50 million international travelers arrived at the three major New York airports alone last year, with around 15 million entering through Newark Liberty International Airport. The 2026 FIFA World Cup, running June 11 to July 19, is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of additional international visitors.

Global impact

The proposed halt to customs processing at major U.S. airports could disrupt international cargo networks and tourism ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of foreign visitors. International travelers and foreign governments are already monitoring U.S. immigration enforcement actions, with some potential visitors expressing reluctance to travel to the U.S.

Policy impact

If implemented, halting customs and immigration processing at sanctuary city airports would effectively cancel international flights to those hubs, disrupting tourism, cargo and business travel. The policy would affect some of the busiest airports in the country and could have broad economic consequences for airlines, hotels, airport workers and city budgets.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Aaron Rupar via X
  2. The Independent

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the move as another Trump-era “immigration crackdown,” stressing pressure on sanctuary cities and the coercive feel of “halt” or “drawing up plans."
  • Media outlets in the center sit in between with more restrained “clampdown” language.
  • Media outlets on the right recast it as “travel restrictions” for “noncompliant” or “sanctuary” cities, sharpening a law-and-order, anti-“leftist” tone.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

40 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced plans to stop processing international travelers and cargo at major U.S. airports in sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.
  • Sanctuary cities identified include Boston, Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Newark, Seattle, and San Francisco, many of which host major international airports.
  • No final decision has been made yet, but the administration is actively considering plans due to local refusal to cooperate with federal immigration laws in these sanctuary cities.
  • Travel industry groups warned that withdrawing customs processing would severely disrupt airline operations, travelers, and international cargo flow, potentially causing significant economic damage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed Tuesday that the Trump administration is drafting plans to suspend international traveler and cargo processing at major airports within "sanctuary jurisdictions" that resist federal immigration crackdowns.
  • The proposed operational freeze could target massive transit hubs in major metro areas, with Mullin explicitly naming facilities in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Newark, San Francisco, Denver, Philadelphia, and Seattle as prospective targets.
  • Aviation and travel industry advocacy groups immediately issued warnings over the proposal, stating that stripping Customs and Border Protection staff from major hubs would inflict devastating economic disruptions on commercial aviation, global logistics, and international tourism.
  • The strategy has exposed apparent policy rifts within the administration, as Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy publicly questioned the move during a congressional hearing by stating that federal authorities should not shutter commercial air travel based purely on local political disagreements.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Sanctuary cities affected include Boston, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, Seattle, and San Francisco, which have major international airports.
  • Mullin criticized local jurisdictions for not cooperating with federal immigration enforcement and cited protests blocking federal immigration facilities as justification.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Aaron Rupar via X
  2. The Independent